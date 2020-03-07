Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Fake problem meet real problem.
Climate change or coronavirus? ‘Pick your evil’, protesters say
Demonstrators led by Greta Thunberg say global governments have raised more alarm over virus than climate emergency.
Protesters at a rally led by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday denounced governments for taking urgent action against the coronavirus outbreak but failing to treat global warming as an emergency.
…
Organisers said some 4,000 people attended the event, fewer than expected, probably because of the weather and concerns about the spread of the virus in large crowds.
Andaga, 25, a marine biology student from Ghent, said some of her friends stayed away because of worries about the virus.
“I thought, OK, maybe I should carry hand sanitiser, but it was sold out everywhere … Yes, it was a concern of mine, but not enough to stop me from coming out and marching,” she said.
…Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/03/climate-change-coronavirus-pick-evil-protesters-200306195937709.html
Clearly a lot of Greta Thunberg’s followers are not as committed to climate action as Greta herself.
7 thoughts on “Coronavirus Fears Thinning Attendance at Greta Thunberg Climate Rallies”
Just imagine what it will be like, in a cold, wet dark November in Glasgow? That Covid-19 virus may well be mutating into Covid-20 by then. Being in a over heated Glasgow conference hall with 20,000 + others will test the urgency of the Climate Alarmists to destruction.
Don’t forget the hand sanitiser….
They’ll make sure you get to share their experience when they return home.
By then either we will be in clear so no risk, or it will be the Anthropocentric Virus Armageddon, so it will not happen.
I’ve given up and wash my hands of it all /sarc
Wow. So there is something good coming from covid19.
The pathogen is not nearly as scary as peoples’ responses to it are based on so little good information.
maybe govts acting on a real concern NOT a furphy?
poor kid feeling the lack of an audience…
see she was saying double what the cops counted crowds at in the uk rallies too.
rather irresponsible to be encouragin mass crowds at this time
shame shame shame;-)
Of course, they know which one is the real threat.