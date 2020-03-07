Coronavirus Fears Thinning Attendance at Greta Thunberg Climate Rallies

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Fake problem meet real problem.

Climate change or coronavirus? ‘Pick your evil’, protesters say

Demonstrators led by Greta Thunberg say global governments have raised more alarm over virus than climate emergency.

Protesters at a rally led by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Friday denounced governments for taking urgent action against the coronavirus outbreak but failing to treat global warming as an emergency.

…

Organisers said some 4,000 people attended the event, fewer than expected, probably because of the weather and concerns about the spread of the virus in large crowds.

Andaga, 25, a marine biology student from Ghent, said some of her friends stayed away because of worries about the virus.

“I thought, OK, maybe I should carry hand sanitiser, but it was sold out everywhere … Yes, it was a concern of mine, but not enough to stop me from coming out and marching,” she said.

…