Guest essay by Eric Worrall
After a “year of frustration” in Australia, Aussie Government CSIRO spinoff Windlab sees an opportunity to use expensive intermittent renewable energy to reduce blackouts and bring prosperity to South Africa.
CSIRO spin-off, Windlab, looks to Africa after “year of frustration” in Australia
Michael Mazengarb 6 March 2020
Windlab management has told investors that the company’s future may rest with an expansion into the African energy market, after a ‘frustrating’ year in the Australian market, which has seen several of its local projects beset by delays and write-downs.
…
“I think it’s fair to say that 2019 was a year of frustration,” Price said. “Characterised by delay across several of our projects. The Kennedy Energy Park has encountered further delays, as advised.”
“Across the Australian market investment in renewable energy has collapsed in 2019, caused by ongoing regulatory uncertainty and dramatic increases the technical process requirements related to grid connection and registration.”
…
“In South Africa, the need for more generating capacity could not be clearer,” Price said.
“The country is engineering blackouts and rolling load-shedding caused by the unpredictable operation of its old coal fleet. There is a clear stated intention to procure significantly more renewable energy generation, both from statements made by the president and via the release of the country’s new integrated resource plan, which calls for further 14 gigawatts of wind energy by 2030.”
…Read more: https://reneweconomy.com.au/csiro-spin-off-windlab-looks-to-africa-after-year-of-frustration-in-australia-90467/
Perhaps Windlab can also promote Australian Chief Scientist Dr. Alan Finkel’s Hydrogen Economy idea, so South Africa can truly make a great leap forward and show rich countries how to build the renewable energy economy of the future.
One thought on “CSIRO Wind Energy Experts to Save South Africa from Blackouts”
Like a giant army of Termites, the Warmista Brigades roam the Earth looking for economies to consume, lives to wreck and pockets to empty. Having brought South Australia to its knees by demolishing the last functioning power station there and making the State dependant on unreliable wind or solar or the interconnector cable to Victoria, NSW and Queensland, the Giant Termite Army moves on to devastate the naive Warmista AGW true-believers in South Africa.