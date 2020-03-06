CSIRO Wind Energy Experts to Save South Africa from Blackouts

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

After a “year of frustration” in Australia, Aussie Government CSIRO spinoff Windlab sees an opportunity to use expensive intermittent renewable energy to reduce blackouts and bring prosperity to South Africa.

CSIRO spin-off, Windlab, looks to Africa after “year of frustration” in Australia

Michael Mazengarb 6 March 2020

Windlab management has told investors that the company’s future may rest with an expansion into the African energy market, after a ‘frustrating’ year in the Australian market, which has seen several of its local projects beset by delays and write-downs.

…

“I think it’s fair to say that 2019 was a year of frustration,” Price said. “Characterised by delay across several of our projects. The Kennedy Energy Park has encountered further delays, as advised.”

“Across the Australian market investment in renewable energy has collapsed in 2019, caused by ongoing regulatory uncertainty and dramatic increases the technical process requirements related to grid connection and registration.”

…

“In South Africa, the need for more generating capacity could not be clearer,” Price said.

“The country is engineering blackouts and rolling load-shedding caused by the unpredictable operation of its old coal fleet. There is a clear stated intention to procure significantly more renewable energy generation, both from statements made by the president and via the release of the country’s new integrated resource plan, which calls for further 14 gigawatts of wind energy by 2030.”

…