Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Aussie Government ABC says there is nothing special about human beings.
The human race is not special. So why do we think we’re immune to mass extinction?
By Geoff Dawson
Updated Tue at 6:58am
Could we face a mass extinction of human beings in our lifetime?
As global temperatures rise and this summer’s bushfires devastate the Australian landscape, it’s a worst-case scenario that is beginning to be seriously discussed.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus in recent weeks has also escalated the anxiety that people feel about their mortality.
However, there seems to be a difference in the way the public has reacted to these two threats. Global warming and potential mass extinction are seen as a vague threat somewhere out there in the distant future, whereas coronavirus is viewed as a clear and imminent danger.
The growing fear of a coronavirus pandemic appears to have quickly motivated Australian health authorities and governments into immediate and appropriate action.
By comparison, the anxiety around global warming and potential mass extinction seems muted.
Human beings have a naive optimism
A report written by Paul Gilding, a fellow at the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, and commissioned by the Breakthrough National Centre for Climate Restoration, put forward the view that there is a “high likelihood of human civilisation coming to an end in 2050” if action is not taken to curb climate change.
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-03-03/global-warming-mass-extinction-psychological-impact/11923370
The reason people are not taking climate change seriously is the lack of evidence that global warming is a serious problem.
Climate scientists cannot credibly explain why a few degrees of warming, bringing temperatures at home closer to the warm sunny climate of Summer holiday destinations, would be such a bad thing.
18 thoughts on “Aussie Government ABC Predicts Mass Extinction in our Lifetimes”
The growing fear of a coronavirus pandemic is well-founded in health fears. Australian health authorities have done their job and taken immediate and appropriate action.
By comparison, the anxiety around global warming and potential mass extinction are entirely fictional and unsubstantiated. Australians have an inbuilt and natural Bullshit Detector which is active 24.7/.
I saw something earlier today where Chelsea Clinton was lambasting Donald Trump about the corona virus. Anyway underneath that was a comment that “you would be ten times more likely to die giving evidence against your mother”.
I loved it.
+1
You mean, the “ugly” Clintonista crime family, sprog ??
I’m Australian and forced to pay for the ABC through my taxes. I am strongly in favour of the mass extinction of the ABC which treats the Australians who pay for it largely with contempt. They have a Charter which requires them to be unbiased and which they totally ignore.
Me too! Why do our tax dollars go to these Clowns? They define BIAS.
I’m a Brit. If you replace ABC in your posting with BBC, we may be a planet apart but we are on exactly the same page.
Has the University of Cambridge really sunk this low? Zero critical thought or assessment…AGW/CC extremism is officially a religious cult and Paul Gilding is the latest ‘Reverend Jim Jones’ equivalent…breakout the Kool-aid.
After today there will be a mass extinction of Democratic Presidential Candidates
True. It now looks like a two horse race. link
“As global temperatures rise and this summer’s bushfires devastate the Australian landscape…”
———————————-
Except global temperatures aren’t rising and the bushfires were nothing out of the ordinary for Oz. When you blindly accept the fear mongering as fact, you’ll believe any baseless doomsday prediction.
Humans are probably subject to the law of large numbers in the scheme of things. But even if we lose a billion here and a billion there to some forcing, we will still have the population that we had just 30-40 years ago. It would of course be terrible for all that suffering, but nature is a harsh mistress. And it won’t be this Covid-19 virus. In a few years, this will all be a memory like Sars and Mers were. But there will be much worse black swan events to come out of left field, (no pun intended) and mankind will survive for thousands of years to come.
Isn’t a mass extinction when more than one species goes extinct, rather than a large number of one species?
The most likely people to go extinct are greens,and it wont be from climate change.
Absolute nonsense. The human race is very special indeed. In no way can we be compared to any other animals that ever lived on this green globe. We are now the masters of life on earth – understand what is going on – and can effortlessly influence our own existence and continued survival.
In its 4.5 billion years the Earth has never ever seen anything like the species Homo Sapiens Sapiens.
The root of the problem lies in the fact that ordinary people, including some top executives, find it difficult to grasp the essence of AGW. This is exacerbated by the fact that some people build their paid propaganda on this.
The Cambridge link bases itself on “The paper , by the Melbourne-based Breakthrough National Center for Climate Restoration, is not a scientific study, but an attempt to model future scenarios based on existing research.”
Delving the depths of pessimism here.
Its odd that they would attempt to make the point that the human race is not special. OK, ignoring the religious viewpoints that would place the human race centre-stage, its hard to find any other creature that can send probes to Pluto and beyond the solar system, or analyse and manipulate DNA directly.
I would suggest the evolution of the human race is the most significant event since the development of life on this planet.
Publishing stuff from twonks like this is further evidence (if you needed it) that the ABC is completely un-hinged and running out of control, careering down Hysteria street without brakes. Pretty sure that particular street ends at a cliff. We can only hope…