Republican Lawmakers Flee Oregon to Prevent a Carbon Trading Quorum

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Oregon Republicans have walked out on attempts to pass a cap and trade bill, to deny the majority Democrats the Quorum they require to pass a cap and trade bill.
Republican Lawmakers Flee Oregon Again To Avoid A Climate Bill Capping Greenhouse Gasses
CHRIS WHITE TECH REPORTER February 25, 20202:02 PM ET
Republicans employed a similar tactic in 2019, when they walked out in June to prevent a quorum in protest against HB 2020, a cap-and-trade climate bill. They stayed away even after Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, authorized Oregon State Police to return the lawmakers to Salem.
Brown accused Republicans of taking a “taxpayer-funded vacation” in a statement addressing the walkout Monday. (RELATED: Oregon GOP Lawmakers Stay On The Lam)
“We were all elected by the voters to represent our communities, and to be the voice of our constituents in the capitol,” she said in a statement. “Republicans signed up for this. If they don’t like a bill, then they need to show up and change it, or show up and vote no.”
Republicans are painting a different picture. “Pay attention Oregon — this is a true example of partisan politics,” Oregon Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr. said in a statement.
“Denying quorum is one of the only tools that the minority party has right now,” Senate Republican spokeswoman Kate Gillem told WaPo, noting that the bill is too divisive to move forward during the legislature’s 35-day “short session.”
…Read more:
h/t. Gordon; Local news reports that the Republicans offered a compromise, allowing the people to vote on whether they wanted a cap and trade, but this compromise has so far been rejected.
… Senate Republican Leader Senator Herman Baertschiger issued a statement that said Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem) left no other option for Senate Republicans but to “boycott and deny quorum because cap and trade is on the way to the Senate floor.”
“Democrats refused to work with Republicans and denied every amendment that was presented. Pay attention Oregon – this is a true example of partisan politics,” Baertschiger said in the statement.
“Instead of referring this legislation to let the people decide, the Democrats are willfully ignoring 26 counties and one district, representing nearly 2 million Oregonians that have signed proclamations against cap and trade, to push their agenda,” Baertschiger said.
The Oregonian reported that the amendments Senate Republicans offered up Monday and were voted down by Democrats included sending the bill to the voters. State Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose) was the only Democrat who supported a citizen vote on the bill. …
I think we can thank the wisdom of the founders that they recognised the risk of unconstrained tyranny of the majority, in which the majority simply mistreat people outside their clique, regardless of the pain their arrogance inflicts, and instead embraced the principle of concurrent majority, to limit the power of US governing bodies to ignore the people.
One of the biggest reasons cities dominate the politics of states is the Supreme Court decision in Reynolds vs. Sims.
Twenty two counties in Oregon have issued proclamations opposing the cap and trade measure. That is, at least 22, which responded in 1 week. There may be more by now.
It appears the state legislators choose to ignore the counties.
https://mailtribune.com/news/top-stories/jackson-county-commissioners-oppose-cap-and-trade-bill
Oregon bills can be sent to the voters to decide, but Democrats decree every bill they like is an emergency, to avoid a public vote. I doubt that was what the emergency provision was intended for.
I live in Oregon, and have been watching. The demo gov wants to pass this tax on us without us voting on it. The news says it is about limiting (capping) greenhouse gases, but it is purely a tax, imposed on the SELLERS of the fuel, that is passed along, of course, to us taxpayers. If passed, we would not drive less – the state is growing rapidly, and so is the consumption of fuel. But the tax would go into the state’s coffers where out ‘lawmakers’ would have access to it to erect solar panels, and other ‘green’ projects. No, I do not want to pay for that.
Every Oregonian within traveling distance of Salem NEEDS to make signs proclaiming the Peoples Right to a Public Vote on Cap and Trade and camp outside the State House until it is an amendment on the State Ballot
Use a pitch fork to support your sign… and take along extra fossil fueled torches, so the democrat controlled legislature understands the ‘peasants’ will take no more of their unconstitutional usurping of the citizens right to vote on all such tax measures.
The Democrats in these legislatures are being bought and paid for in their campaigns by the Slime Green.
They know if these Climate Change and Renewable energy related initiatives go to voters to decide, they get slapped down, and usually by a margin where final outcome isn’t even close.
Last night Michael Bloomberg was crowing about he he spent $100Million in 2018 to help get 21 Democrats elected to the US House of Representatives.
The hypocrisy is thick with the Billionaire King of the GreenSlime Michael Bloomberg, last night he almost slipped and used the word “bought”, as in “I bought them.’ referring to the Congressfolks he gave millions of dollars to in 2018 to the support their campaigns.
The moderators and all the other candidates on that stage probably inside was relieved he caught himself, but you can see in the video where he almost says “bought” at the 2:22 time point of this video clip from last night’s DNC debate. The “b” sound comes out, but he catches himself.
looks like a bad rerun of Jerry Springer….
The “carbon trading” schemes imply that they are not serious about the purported risks posed by [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] climate cooling… warming… change, and both Nature and science back their well-founded skepticism.
The Oregon Democrats are refusing to allow the people of Oregon to decide this controversial issue.
What are the Democrats afraid of? It ought to be obvious. If they refuse to allow a vote of the people on this issue, then they don’t think the majority of the public is in favor of their carbon [dioxide] tax.
The Democrats are promoting their personal, political agenda, not the best interests of the people of Oregon.
Perhaps Oregonians also need to practice the Peoples Right to Protest outside the Democrats offices as well as the State House
Wear your Yellow Vests
If you elect tax-and-spend people into your legislature and as governor, you get tax and spend. If you elect corrupt officials, you get corruption. If people continue to behave like sheep, they are going to be treated as sheep – to be manipulated for the profit of their owners.
Voters need to grow up and THINK FOR THEMSELVES before they pull a lever.
This all starts at our public schools.
Portland is Command Central for Antifa.
The people outside the main population centers in Oregon are going to have to make sure they vote, every last one of them. No one in Portland has the guts to stand-up to those thugs, and there will be rampant organized voting fraud by the Democrats in the main cities.
The reason 2020 for State Legislatures is so critical is because the decennial reapportionment of State Legislature and Congressional districts will take place in 2021 for the 2022 elections in all 50 states. And whoever controls the Legislatures, control how the districts are re-drawn.
We need CO2 Sanctuary Cities!