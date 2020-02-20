Europe’s Anti-Science Plague Descends On Africa

Date: 19/02/20
European activists are putting lives at risk in East Africa, turning a plague of insects into a real prospect of widespread famine.
The fast-breeding desert locust has invaded Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, creating a state of emergency.
The pests recently landed in Djibouti, Eritrea, Oman and Yemen. Swarms have also struck Tanzania and Uganda. They won’t stop on their own. According to the Food Agriculture Organization (FAO), “this is the worst situation in 25 years.
These beasts consume every plant in their path, leaving behind devastated croplands and pastures, and can migrate up to 150km in a day. They’ve already covered a million hectares in Kenya, with no signs of slowing down.
The human toll is staggering. Twenty-five million people have been left hungry, by Oxfam’s estimate.
Yet, instead of rallying around African nations in this time of great peril, more EU-funded NGOs have descended on the Kenyan parliament to demand that the government disarm itself in the battle against locusts. They want the Kenyan government to outlaw the pesticides used to fight locusts, the only effective tool that can stop these insects, and prevent the crisis from spiraling out of control.
According to experts, a pesticide like fenitrothion will play a key role in eliminating locusts in Kenya and other African countries. Properly applied, it can thwart the desert locust swarms. But Kenya lacks the supplies it desperately needs.
“The pesticide fenitrothion is very effective. It kills locusts within forty minutes to six hours of spraying,” says Salad Tutana, the Chair of Northern Kenya Locust Control Coordination team. Mr. Salad says they are experiencing a shortage of fenitrothion, but that fresh supplies of the pesticide have recently arrived from Japan.
More planes are needed for spraying. Currently, there are only five planes being used to spray the available insecticides.
Kenya has already set aside $2.5 million to combat locusts through spraying, but this is hardly enough as the situation continues to worsen. The U.N. FAO agreed to contribute $70 million to the spraying effort, but thus far only $15 million has made its way to the region.
Desperation in affected communities is real and more needs to be done. “We have resigned ourselves to crude methods, like shouting, burning tires, and blowing whistles, to chase away the insects,” Says Muthuri Murungi, a resident of Meru town in Eastern Kenya.
60 thoughts on “Europe’s Anti-Science Plague Descends On Africa”
Just look at how well the elimination of DDT worked. The same idiots and morons seem to exist. If only they were the first to die from their actions or lack thereof.
It’s not lack of pesticides and DDT had nothing to do with this. It’s weather, the size of the swarms, etc. It’s 100% natural and occurs everywhere except in North America, where the locusts suddenly went extinct. We need further study on that phenomena, not having a fit about DDT. I guess you missed the part where they are SPRAYING far and wide. There’s no ban on spraying. The usual drivel from the enviros is out there, but they ARE spraying.
I don’t know if the stuff we have in the US for grasshoppers would help or not (locusts are more or less just swarming grasshoppers, not a separate insect), but there is bait that can be used before hopper hatch that kills the larvae. On the massive scale you see in locust swarms, it might not be practical. Once hoppers mature, killing them is extremely difficult. I couldn’t paint last summer due to hoppers hanging on my house and outbuildings for much of the summer. The hoppers stripped all of the leaves from mature trees. This is annoying, but nothing compared to what locust swarms look like. I don’t think people really understand the problems.
Again, we don’t have this in North America because of LUCK. The locusts went extinct. So stop blaming people for things they did not or did not do. Only by luck are we not in this situation.
Sheri, we do have morman crickets in Nevada and Utah. When they have a good year and swarm it is a sight to behold, and the freeways get slippery with crushed crickets. Remember Mark Twain commenting on them in his book “Roughing It”? HIs comments weren’t politically correct so I won’t repeat them here.
Sheri is Correct – locusts swarm in Afria with rains.
The rains in west Africa frequently occur with ENSO shifts.
Other than fish migrations, this is one of the most documented consequences of ENSO shifts and changes in the Indian Ocean.
Where is the locust bug zapper when you need one?
Sheri,
The Locusts are part of a natural cycle and food source for numerous species in West Africa.
We could see a Greening West Africa with abatement but at what consequence?
This is a little bit OT. Here in Colorado, we have swarms of tarantulas crossing a road near La Junta. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqtTicHZDQM Although this video implies there aren’t that many at one time, I’ve hear of years where the road actually gets slippery from squishing these peaceful creatures.
Hold the presses, TrantulaNados hit Colorado?
It’s definitely worst than we thought!
/sarc
littlepeaks: Too cool! I love tarantulas. I didn’t know they lived in southern Colorado.
Army worms will make roads slick, too, if enough hatch. I can tell when the Mormon crickets hatch by when the seagulls start showing up.
Or Crabs
as to the red crabs on Christmas island it seems the Maclear’s rat was pushed to extinction around 1905 because of european black rats, but replacing one rat with another may have allowed the now tourist popular red crabs to explode on the island and in balance the ecosystem.
Also another subspecies of bat disappeared from there as well. Making for a count of two on mammals wiped out due to man, (of course part of the climate alarmist rant)
Ron, I saw a huge mormon cricket infestation about 15 years ago along Hwy 395 between California and Nevada. Storekeepers stationed a worker at the door to sweep out the hordes that would enter every time a customer opened the door. Unlike locusts they cannot fly, but they travel relatively far by walking. As you say, you can see where they walked across the highway from the thick slime trail left by crushed ones.
Pretty sure old white guy was referring to DDT’s past history. Millions in Africa died b/c of western priorities. As he indicated, the first white New Yorker’s child to die, and the DDT ban would have been ended in an instant.
“Pretty sure old white guy was referring to DDT’s past history. ”
That was my take as well.
Me too
He may have, but DDT had nothing to do with any of this. They are using pesticides as noted. It’s not anything like the DDT fiasco.
The only DDT “fiasco” that ever occurred, was when they banned the stuff.
“It’s weather, the size of the swarms, etc. It’s 100% natural.” Is it, when Al Shabbab rule substantial parts of Somalia, and have also some anti-aircraft firepower?
I read that locusts in North America had their breeding cycle interrupted by modern agriculture. Not pesticides, but plowing the fields killed the grubs. Is there any truth to that? I seem to remember that the prime breeding grounds were East of Denver.
There stands no greater evidence that the true intent of the Powered Elites, is to reduce world population than this aside from the disgraceful use of Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” (environmentalism masked as science) to ban DDT.
If they can’t kill off the poor with disease then they’ll starve them out. Their most pathetic displays are the telethons to buy mosquito nets and MRE’s, rather than insect abatement, to show how much they care about the suffering. Now that is the Academy Awards of Virtue Signalling.
…sounds just like the fires in Australia, California, etc
we know it can happen and it does happen….and we’re still not prepared
Climate crusaders can catch and eat locusts, they are high in protein.
The climate crusaders would eat locusts almost to extinction if the locusts were feeding on hemp.
theres a safer chem than fenitrothion- bloody organophosphate
fipronil
and less is used
see here
https://www.abc.net.au/science/articles/2010/08/25/2992887.htm
oz, I think the biggest difference is that fenitrothion is not systemic…
…fipronil is a neonicotinoid and systemic
No link. Here’s one:
Regulation Of Harmful Pesticides In Kenya
…Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) are pushing for Fenitrothion to be banned in Kenya…
https://www.kenyanews.go.ke/regulation-of-harmful-pesticides-in-kenya/
So the NGOS are willing to kill many thousands now thru famine to possibly save a few who **might** contract a cancer in the future … only a green could have that logic 🙂
Greentard’s ‘logic’.
So for those “NGOs” an African’s life is worth less than a locust.
I wonder how many malthusian psychopaths and other eco-nazi are in those pseudo NGOs.
Eco-Nazi is a repetition. Nazis were pioniers in ecology. For example, the whole world cheered their aimal safety low ( Tierschutzgesetzt ). The cult of nature was required as propaganda building block agains humans, especially ones killing animals in a cruel way (like semitic cultures like to cultivate).
Sometimes it seems the people arguing about best policy are starting from completely different universes. Most of us sympathize with the affected Africans and hope for the most effective policies to preserve their agricultural production and prevent hunger. On the side of the NGO’s and pseudo-enviro-mentalists, there is a common belief that humans are the plague and the less the better. A major flaw in their logic is that they don’t think they are part of the problem, just other people.
I hear China is using ducks to combat the locusts. I’ve also heard they are frying up the locusts and eating them. They’re apparently quite tasty.
In the mid1960s, I was with the Geological Survey of Nigeria and was invited to a party where I ate (out of good prairie boy politeness) a plate of food which included fried termites. In March, the new termites literally fly out of the ground to mate.
http://pestcontrolpros.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2.jpg
They are harvested by hanging lanterns over tubs of water after sundown. The wings fall off and they are like small sausages, a centimeter or so long. They taste okay fried. Eventually, over the years, I got to eat some weird offerings in elsewhere in Africa.
Pretty much everything tastes good fried, probably even kale, but I am not brave enough to try it.
BCBill – Not brave enough to try kale? How about roasted with a little garlic on it? 🙂
I, on the other hand, draw the line at insects. They are bird, spider, and anteater food.
You actually burn more energy simply eating kale than the energy you get from it. It’s not even rabbit food.
Garlic is so over rated as is onion. Try cooking without either, so much nicer.
I have been to Africa (Ethiopia) a few times. My first wife is Ethiopian and my second is Zimbabwean (Malawi). It is absolutely rude beyond doubt to refuse to eat food, whatever it is, being offered to you. I do have a friend in Kenya who is going through a bit of a rough patch work wise so I ordered online from Australia some KFC to be delivered to her from a local Kenyan fast food joint. We were both surprised the whole process actually worked.
The first year we had a major grasshopper outbreak I bought ducks to control them. I have had ducks for several years and they are great bug eaters. Mine got fat and lazy, but they would chase the bugs if I didn’t feed them anything else! As a bonus, duck is very tasty!!
Thumbs way up!
Ducks will just as eagerly eat Japanese beetles.
There is a country witticism about a duck’s eagerness and determination:
“Duck on a june bug”; which refers to a duck chasing a junebug during junebug molting/mating/egg laying season. When junebugs emerge they fly, often in large circles, a couple of feet off the ground over suitable grassland.
Ducks are not the best runners; then again, junebugs are not fast or agile flyers.
Grasshoppers and locusts are high on a duck’s desirability food list. I can easily visualize your stuffed ducks.
No. but really, Elizabeth Warren believes in science. I saw the words come out of her mouth yesterday evening. Angry old mother-in-law wouldn’t know what science was if it got in the shower with her.
We can get rid. Swing vote. (Not that she’ll be chosen as the runner-up).
What’s this got to do with the article?
Oooops, although I’m sure I put it on the article it was supposed to be on – especially since this is the first time I opened this article. Strange.
Where are all of the seagulls?
Wouldn’t RF be able to fry the locust? Maybe not economical and it may fry the crops, too.
It appears the real locusts are NGO homo sapiens.
How long until we read a study stating locust swarms will be more intense and frequent with climate change?
National Geographic, no less.
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2020/02/locust-plague-climate-science-east-africa/
That did not take long.
Just this morning I received a video from my son who lives and works in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia showing the locusts swarming the shopping district in Khobar. The birds are having a field day.
Khobar is a city on the Arabian Gulf, across the strait from Bahrain and adjacent the Aramco headquarters in Dhahran. This is the first local sighting of the locust horde.
At one time there was a locust plague/cloud that dwarfed those presently in Africa — in the US midwest! That was the late 1800s, and the locust species that caused it strangely became extinct:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rocky_Mountain_locust
Locusts in swarm mode look distinctly different than when not in swarm mode;
https://i1.wp.com/entomologytoday.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Schistocerca-cancellata-nymphs-comparison.jpeg?w=563&ssl=1
Biologists and alarmists declaring a once abundant pest extinct base their claims on what the locust looked like in swarm mode.
Not fully understood.
If the EU wants to play imperialists, so be it.
If the African countries can get appropriate pesticides from Japan and elsewhere, then maybe some nearby nations would be willing to aid with planes and pilots. Should it not be a task for WHO to organize and major help organizations to sponsor?
In the end, helping combat the plague will ease on the food needed from the very same agencies later on.
“ease on the food needed from the very same agencies later on.” Which the don’t want, without a need they don’t exist.
Prevailing winds suggest Central Africa is in danger too.
https://www.nationalgeographic.org/photo/prevailing-winds/
When the Mormon crickets marched through my area a neighbor panicked, purchased 100 pounds of poison pellets and placed them around his building without reading the directions: “Place bait 100 yards from any structure” within the week they moved out for a couple of months, seems the smell of thousands of dead Mormon crickets under your building takes months to go way. Five years latter I swear I can still smell them when I drive by!
Good job they didn’t have plagues of locusts in Old Testament times !!!
…humans would never have survived.
Oh, hang on….
Think about it – virtue signallers in rich European countries eat hearty every day to the point of being obese and ask Africans to destroy their only chance for a decent meal per day. They gladly accept that people will go hungry, children will grow up with development deficits because of hunger, people will die because of hunger while they sip their lattes. How bad must it get?
The purpose of the Do-Gooders in Africa (or anywhere else) is to make themselves feel needed by creating future needs. Kind of like a bureaucracy where the first Law is to perpetuate itself!
Can’t have a need for Do-Gooders unless people are starving therefore more people must starve. It is a necessary condition for them to feel they are dong good.
Sorry but this is another “Feature not a bug” if you will pardon the pun.
I have repeated this point ever since Gang Green came clearly into focus,following my research into the Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming meme.
These “Concerned Ones” are the Eugenics People.
Everything they do,actual actions,is designed to cripple the development of those regions of the world teeming with poor brown people.
All their pretty words cloak an unrelenting hostility toward our brothers in the “3rd World”.
So preventing the control of this plague of Locusts is design.
All the pretty promises of help are designed to leave Africa ever more helpless and disorganized.
Eugenics People? But poor people (especially without electricity) make more children, so your argument doesn’t hold.
But if Africans are starving, then they all must be allowed to migrate into Europe, where they build a stable voting block for the left. It is the only way how the left can win elections, they have no arguments or own children.
The plan is biological destruction of conservative, freedom loving people. Then after introduction of global communism, they take care for black overpopulation using known historical methods.
Modern environmentalists are anti-science, anti-human, cruel and imperialistic. The US should send a message to the third world that we will not allow the modern manifestation of racist eugenicists cause death, destruction and suffering in the third world. We should send crop dusters, pilots and chemicals to plague effected areas. It would be relatively cheap, highly effective and help real people. It would contrast what true progressives do vs. the sanctimonious imperialist reactionary climate imperialists.