Professor: Respected Military Generals Could Convince Climate Skeptics

According to Professor Emeritus Michael Klare, trusted military leaders could “bridge the gap” by convincing climate skeptics.
A military perspective on climate change could bridge the gap between believers and doubters
Michael Klare
Professor Emeritus and Director, Five College Program in Peace and World Security Studies, Hampshire College
February 19, 2020 12.54am AEDT
As experts warn that the world is running out of time to head off severe climate change, discussions of what the U.S. should do about it are split into opposing camps. The scientific-environmental perspective says global warming will cause the planet severe harm without action to slow fossil fuel burning. Those who reject mainstream climate science insist either that warming is not occurring or that it’s not clear human actions are driving it.
With these two extremes polarizing the American political arena, climate policy has come to a near standstill. But as I argue in my new book,“All Hell Breaking Loose: The Pentagon’s Perspective on Climate Change,” the U.S. armed forces offer a third perspective that could help bridge the gap.
“Changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and dramatic shifts in rainfall contribute to drought, famine, migration, and resource competition” in Africa, General Thomas D. Waldhauser, then commander of the U.S. Africa Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee in February 2019. “As each group seeks land for its own purposes, violent conflict can ensue.”
The military’s approach to climate change could bridge the divide between believers and doubters. People who assert that protecting endangered habitats and species is trivial next to health and economic problems, and that society has time to tackle whatever threats may develop, might be persuaded to take action when they hear from respected generals and admirals that the nation’s security is at stake.
This is already happening in some communities, such as Norfolk, Virginia, where base commanders and local officials have found common ground in addressing the area’s extreme vulnerability to sea level rise and hurricane-induced flooding.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/a-military-perspective-on-climate-change-could-bridge-the-gap-between-believers-and-doubters-128609
President Obama tried using the military to convince climate skeptics. How did that work out?
After all these years climate activists still don’t get us. Perhaps they judge us by their own followers, they’re still looking for leaders, magic influencers who can bring us into line.
in addition to the ‘Respected Military Generals’, they could roll out a few Admirals and Field Marshalls, some Circus Clowns and get Colonel Sanders to cater for the half-time break! The result would be the same. Loud Laughter.
The Captain and first mate Gilligan could chime in with how their “desert isle” is in danger of sinking .. or capsizing .. their future stolen .. eat, drink and make Mary Ann, for tomorrow we submerge.
Hmmm. Except that I’m looking at the empirical data. Another talking head from a different source does not change the data and I seriously doubt that they are going to bridge the gap from a scientific standpoint – only from a position of authority.
It’s worse than that with the original data unsupportive of a crisis, then systematically fudged from its original state for falsifying effect. And there are far too few truth tellers for militant officialdom to be particularly aware of this and so take pains to honestly weigh the matter. Beyond that, there is the same temptation to embrace a meme that promises what Brits might call ‘a full employment scheme’ for the benefit of your own socioeconomic standing, just as has already sullied those who should have been science-oriented parties in this debacle.
No the military cannot convince me.
Well Ya’… another the Russian Navy picture again.
Their Black Sea fleet I think.
Putin loves the Climate Scam. He finances the West’s Econutters who are waging are Psyops War to drive up the price of Russian oil on the International market.
Putin’s stooges… the Western Left is. And they are too stupid to know it.
I believe you are correct.
Joel O’Bryan February 18, 2020 at 10:34 pm
Good catch.
Well we now know which military minds they are thinking of enlisting.
Of course if they can’t tell a Russian ship from a USN ship why trust them on anything.
michael
The military has no more legitimacy at replacing the laws of physics with conformance to a narrative then the IPCC has.
Watching ‘”Question & Answer” on ABC television to hear a two star retired army general Dunn state that every prediction on climate has come true, sinks that ship before it’s launched.
Respected military generals?
Respected by whom?
Back in the ’60s during the vietnam war student protesters didn’t really show a whole lot of respect. And how did the military gain their climate science credentials? Why is the military being invoked in a science and statistics debate?
I’ll back a posteriori argument against argumentum ab auctoritate any day.
If US Naval minds are concerned about sea level rise around Norfolk, Virginia they could perhaps look at how much ground water is being pumped out from underneath their facilities.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-15309-5
Having spent around 32 years of my life around military circles, I will offer the humble opinion that a vast majority of these ‘generals’ they talk about….are dimwits and seriously lacking in judgement/common sense. This is the last group that you need on some stage in the act of lecturing people.
“Believers and doubters”. That sounds like a religion. Perhaps that’s because “climate change” is a religion and is not science-based.
Will the generals do what they are used to do
and fight against the ennemy ??
😀
Sym-pathetic appeals have reached saturation. Em-pathetic appeals have reached saturation. I suppose they think that recycling appeals to authority will be a first-order forcing to reach critical mass.
Spike Miligan’s top oxymoron “Military Intelligence”!!!!!