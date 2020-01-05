NYT: Australia is Committing Climate Suicide

h/t Grant Griffiths – The New York Times thinks leaders are ignoring the Australian people’s demand for climate action – despite voters electing a Conservative government last May.
Australia Is Committing Climate Suicide
As record fires rage, the country’s leaders seem intent on sending it to its doom.
By Richard Flanagan
Mr. Flanagan is a novelist.
Jan. 3, 2020
BRUNY ISLAND, Australia — Australia today is ground zero for the climate catastrophe. Its glorious Great Barrier Reef is dying, its world-heritage rain forests are burning, its giant kelp forests have largely vanished, numerous towns have run out of water or are about to, and now the vast continent is burning on a scale never before seen.
The fires have already burned about 14.5 million acres — an area almost as large as West Virginia, more than triple the area destroyed by the 2018 fires in California and six times the size of the 2019 fires in Amazonia. Canberra’s air on New Year’s Day was the most polluted in the world partly because of a plume of fire smoke as wide as Europe.
And yet, incredibly, the response of Australia’s leaders to this unprecedented national crisis has been not to defend their country but to defend the fossil fuel industry, a big donor to both major parties — as if they were willing the country to its doom. While the fires were exploding in mid-December, the leader of the opposition Labor Party went on a tour of coal mining communities expressing his unequivocal support for coal exports. The prime minister, the conservative Scott Morrison, went on vacation to Hawaii.
In no small part Mr. Morrison owes his narrow election victory last year to the coal-mining oligarch Clive Palmer, who formed a puppet party to keep the Labor Party — which had been committed to limited but real climate-change action — out of government. Mr. Palmer’s advertising budget for the campaign was more than double that of the two major parties combined. Mr. Palmer subsequently announced plans to build the biggest coal mine in Australia.
This posture seems to be a chilling political calculation: With no effective opposition from a Labor Party reeling from its election loss and with media dominated by Rupert Murdoch — 58 percent of daily newspaper circulation — firmly behind his climate denialism, Mr. Morrison appears to hope that he will prevail as long as he doesn’t acknowledge the magnitude of the disaster engulfing Australia.
…Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/03/opinion/australia-fires-climate-change.html
Are Australians concerned about climate change? Sure. But there is no evidence of an overwhelming demand for more climate action.
If climate action was a higher priority than say jobs and cost of living, the Australian people would have elected a party which promised to prioritise climate action, instead of electing a government which promised to prioritise economic growth and prosperity.
As for Clive Palmer, I don’t think Palmer and NYT’s claims that Palmer won the election for the Australian Conservatives are credible. At the time of the election in May, Clive Palmer was facing a massive public backlash over a dispute with workers regarding pay and entitlements at his financially troubled Nickel venture. Palmer reached a settlement to pay outstanding worker’s entitlements in August this year, well after the May election.
17 thoughts on "NYT: Australia is Committing Climate Suicide"
The stupid! It burns!!
I have this nagging suspicion that leftist greenies have been intentionally lighting forest fires for years now, just so they can scream climate change.
Am I the only one harboring this suspicion?
No.
The reason why journalists are so mediocre today, versus journalists 70 years ago, is because all of the smart people have been routed into other fields. The journalists of 70 years ago literally didn’t go to college, but they were a heck of a lot smarter than journalists now. Academic sorting was primitive then. People who became journalists back then could have just as easily become professionals in a lot of other fields, whereas today no journalist could. Investigative journalism is pretty much extinct, in the “mainstream media” anyway. There are good bloggers out there and of course here. The thing is, they aren’t journalists according to journalists. They’re professionals, but not degreed in journalism.
If australia would have decresed their CO2 generstion by 100% the fires would still have been the same.
For liberals its very hard to understand that CO2 does not respect national borders one bit. In that case australia would burn and would have much less enonomical resourses to rebuild.
Its a gloabal thing and token CO2 reductions from first world countries have very little effect. As major developing countries are free to emit whatever they want.
This comment does not even go to the overestimation of CO2 sensitivity, but just points out the fundamental flaw in CO2 reduction reasoning. It quite worrying that this point is not often discussesd in MSM.
‘ much less enonomical resourses to rebuild ‘
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has given his official aircraft a brand new name after the jet received a $250million taxpayer-funded upgrade.
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/inside-shark-one-scott-morrisons-new-dollar250million-plane-is-revealed-after-a-commercial-jetstar-airbus-a330-is-transformed-into-a-100-seater-tanker-for-the-prime-minister/ar-AAH1PYT
20 Billions on F35 !
11m on firefighting equipment
Complaining that Rupert sells 58% of the papers sold, but owns only 23% of the mastheads should tell you how unwanted the alternatives actually are.
Where was Richard’s response to the 2013 fires that swept Tasmania where the Tasmanian Times (not Rupert) opined
“Politicians toured with TV cameras, pressed flesh and offered sympathies but they didn’t send logistics and communication experts, nor organise regular ferries to help residents to get supplies, nor did they implement any useful emergency telephone contacts for isolated residents who needed information. They didn’t provide needed food, or help for farmers whose stock were starving, neither did they assure that the various emergency plans that they claimed to have1, were actually implemented, nor that information was integrated, factual and distributed to everyone who needed it. They hadn’t even provided emergency responders with adequate maps and technologies to co-ordinate and respond most effectively to the disparate fires spreading around the peninsula.”
He was hunkered down on his Bruny Island getaway without a care in the world.
“…the Australian people would have elected a party which promised to prioritise climate action,…”
From this Aussie – spot on!
We didn’t – get over it, like you need to get over the 2016 US election result!
If your head explodes because of this, think of it as evolution in action.
How ingrained in the psyche of the masses is this Anthropogenic Global Warming/Climate Change propaganda! The idea seems to be that if Australia, collectively, stopped all carbon dioxide generation, dramatically, overnight, that the climate would change back to some form of perfect, whatever that is. The same persons doing most of the howling give China and India a total pass to do whatever they want, because, you know, they are “emerging Nations”! And Trump, who they believe will do anything for another few bucks, is willing to destroy the future of humans, including his own family, to do so, even withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, which Agreement did actually nothing but is seen as a very important virtue-signaling event. The reason so many persons come to the Watts website is to breathe some fresh air for awhile.
“Mr. Flanagan is a novelist.”
Says it all.
Ditto!
I think most Australians understand that according to the laws of physics, molecules of CO2 don’t have flags or origin attached.
A country which emits less than 2% of the CO2 is the cause of bugger all of any CO2 related “stuff”.
Typical of the bubble commentators, where journalists predicted that the Labor opposition would win hands down, fortunately the Liberal conservatives dumped their main liability Malcolm Turnbull AKA Turncoat or Mr Harborside Mansion as he was dubbed, the greenie hugging leftist corporate Lawyer who undermined his skeptical Leader by meeting with Clive Palmer at a clandestine breakfast, just before Palmer joined Al Gore in some joint skullduggery alliance and working to depose Tony Abbott a strong and skeptical conservative, that had been subjected to a Trump-like hate campaign assisted by hate fuelled Newspaper reports and the same from the ABC, a relentless campaign that eventually helped Turncoat to ride on that media campaign and with the help of Abbott’s consequential low media popularity polls wrench back the Prime Ministership. Malcolm of course dismally failed with worse polling as he and his inner circle of progressive leftists misunderstood what family conservatives voters most wanted in Australia, a strong conservative Government. The upset media elite had already constructed a hate campaign to keep Peter Dutton unpopular, so Scott Morrison won the top Job. The labor party didn’t learn the lesson they also ignored their own considerable number of family rusted on Labor voters, opting for the Union backed Bill Shorten who had great pretensions of grandeur in warding off a rump of greens in the hope of garnering the progressive vote and the false premises of intelligent higher education votes to build on the welded on Union voters with progressive Democrat like cossetting of refugees AKA illegal immigrants aided by Labor Lawyers.
The screaming bubble certainly had their way through the ABC and media, but fortunately the voters saw through than and elected the Scott Morrison conservative government.
The look on the media pundits faces that predicted a Labor (Democrat style Hillary victory) was a delight I will never forget as the voter results came in, nor should they forget the experience!! Oh and stupid Turncoat tried to nobble Scott Morrison and others with his clumsy retribution and is still doing it and of course the left wing Media is doing everything they can to find fault with Morrison after all President Trump actually liked him and his wonderful wife Jenny.
Australia is committing climate suicide instead of committing science suicide like they should
OMG OMG it’s the end of the world OMG
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/04/16/theend/
It’s pretty clear from reading this gibberish that the last thing this person wants to be confronted with is a calculator but, presumably, the man can balance a bank account that is probably more complex than a quickie “climate action” calculation. What does this leave us with? a) Writing and getting published meaningless gibberish is a good individual virtue-siganaling tool? b) Vote for the political party that I identify with?
Anything else, because it sure as hell doesn’t have anything to do with climate, wildfires or the GBR?
Australia , a land of droughts and flooding rains.
Its happened before and it will happen again.
CO2 is of no consequence .