Hijacking Australian 2019 Bushfire Tragedies to Fearmonger Climate Change

Guest post by Jim Steele, director emeritus of the Sierra Nevada Field Campus, SFSU and author of Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism.
As is customary now, whenever tragedy strikes, the internet buzzes with articles blaming climate change. Hijacking the tragic Australia’s bushfires was to be expected. For instance, Microsoft’s MSN website just published “Climate deniers are cooking themselves — and everyone else”. They wrote, “Fires get worse when things are hot, dry, and windy, and climate change has provided all of those conditions in abundance. The continent has warmed by about 2 degrees Fahrenheit (a bit over 1 degree Celsius) since the 1970s, and in keeping with the predictions of climate models, Australia has experienced steadily worse droughts and heat waves over the last 30 years. The current drought may end up being the worst in history — this spring was the driest ever recorded on the continent, and back on December 18 it set a new record for the hottest day ever measured with an average temperature across the entire country of 105.6 degrees.”
How truthful is MSN? Indeed, Australia is experiencing hot dry summer weather. The map below (Figure 1) shows that most of Australia experienced temperatures far above average for December 18, 2019. But curiously the east and west coasts, as well as northern Australia were experiencing temperatures several degrees below normal. If global warming was driving the extreme wildfire season, we would expect the worse fires to be located where temperatures were warmest. But as the map of wildfires reveals (Figure 2), the warmest regions had the least wildfires, while the most fires were happening in the cooler regions. Averaging Australia’s temperatures to deceptively blame global warming for the wildfires only obscures the regional temperature effects.
MSN’s climate fearmongers dishonestly claim “Australia has experienced steadily worse droughts.” Climate fearmongers argue warmer temperatures will evaporate surface moisture more quickly and exacerbate droughts. But they have the tail wagging the dog. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology’s illustration (Figure 3) shows the 1920s and 30s had experienced much worse droughts than recent decades. Furthermore, during periods of low precipitation, drought conditions CAUSE higher temperatures. Without normal soil moisture to evaporate, solar radiation is no longer consumed as latent heat of evaporation, but instead, rapidly raises land temperatures.
The greatest 2019/2020 burned area is concentrated along the eastern coast in the states of New South Wales and Victoria. Both areas are known for habitat that is very susceptible to extreme fire danger. But are the recent fires than worse ever? History says NO! In February 1851, the Black Thursday bushfires incinerated about five million hectares (about 1,900 square miles). Around 12 lives, one million sheep and thousands of cattle were lost. Temperatures reached record extremes of about 47°C (117°F) in the shade. In contrast, MSN attributes the 2019 December fires to a misleading average temperature across the whole country of 40.6°C (105°F).
If temperature and precipitation cannot be attributed to the increasing trend in wildfires, what other factors should be considered? As in California, Australia has experience a tremendous increase in human ignitions. Arson is a huge problem. As government investigations reveal (Figure 4), deliberately set fires account for 66% of all ignitions, while only 11% of all wildfires are due to natural lightning ignitions.
Furthermore to the north, tropical and subtropical regions are being invaded by foreign grasses that are easily ignited and provide greater surface fuel continuity allowing fires to spread over greater areas. Likewise, humans must manage forest floor fuel loads. The easiest solution is prescribed burns. However, that solution is often resisted because people do not want to experience the accompanying smoke. But until prescribed burns are allowed to be judiciously applied, the public becomes increasingly vulnerable to larger more severe wildfires as endured in 2019.
Bad analyses always promote bad remedies! Blaming rising CO2 concentrations and global warming is only misdirecting real efforts to minimize wildfire destruction. What Australia and the world needs to address is 1) human ignitions, 2) invasive grasses and 3) fire suppression that allows surface fuels to accumulate and enable large intense and destructive fires to wreak havoc like never before!
11 thoughts on “Hijacking Australian 2019 Bushfire Tragedies to Fearmonger Climate Change”
I think that people forget how far north Australia is, if it were reflected into the Northern Hemisphere then it would extend from Chad (10 degrees north) to Croatia (45 degrees north) It would extend across the Sahara to Saudi Arabia, so why are people alarmed by the temperatures reached during the austral summer? In Europe temperatures can reach 40 degrees in the centre.
Firebugs blamed for destructive Queensland fires
Almost 100 firebugs have deliberately started blazes across Queensland that have destroyed homes and consumed thousands of hectares of bushland.
Blaming Global Warming simply motivates radical activist to start wildfires to hold up as proof of concept. You don’t need a psychology or sociology degree to understand that.
If the government and media called out arson and did real root cause problem solving they would first extinguish the silly notion that Climate Change is causing wildfires, we could do a much better job of controlling the problem.
I suggest, as a first course of action, is to burn arsonists at the stake on public television.
The real reason for the recent dried out brush is high UV, represented by the UV Index. I’ve noticed in the US whenever UVI is high for an area the daytime summer temperatures soar as it has down under.
http://www.bom.gov.au/fwo/IDY00508.gif
http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/map/uv-index/uv-dec.png
https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/stratosphere/uv_index/uvi_map.gif
Today’s composite UVI average for the 58 US locations is 1.6.
Australia is a big desert because of intense sunlight desiccating everything.
We have wildfires in the US from high UVI too. It’s natural.
We need to convince the Green-Left councils throughout Australia to engage in a vigorous program of prescribed burns next winter and every winter after that in areas that haven’t been burnt. There is a Cartoon that appeared in yesterday’s Australian which summarises completely the issue today
Jim Steele brings reason and the scientific method. Alarmists bring mostly hand waving and screaming. Think people Think. Do not allow yourselves to be bum rushed into destroying your own quality of life by self serving temple priests.
Jim Steele, you are a rational human being in an irrational world. When cheatgrass spread through northern Nevada the summer wildfires quickly got out of control. A wet spring and a dry summer and off you go. This arson aspect is one of the current liberals tools, for instance, on Christmas Eve outside of Valparaiso, Chile, an arsonist set a fire that destroyed 250 houses. Merry Christmas! What for? Somehow it was supposed to make the point that some people have more than some other people, although this logic is lost on me.
Human beings have been deliberately burning the Australian Outback for 50,000 years. They did so to control vegetation, drive game, promote crop plants, create firewood, and prevent catastrophic entire landscape burns that would have compromised their survival.
It wasn’t until Europeans arrived that Aboriginal land management was curtailed and fuels began to accumulate. The lessons of 50 millennia were discarded. Pride and prejudice supplanted ancient wisdom. The price is being paid today by stubborn people who are mired in denial of traditional ecological knowledge.
If you do not manage, tend, care for, garden, look after, and/or minister to the vegetation, it will grow and then burn vigorously. This is the lesson. Will they ever learn it? Will we?
“December 18 it set a new record for the hottest day ever measured with an average temperature across the entire country of 105.6 degrees.”
Average? Did they average the fire impacted locations with the rest? This doesn’t pass the sniff test.