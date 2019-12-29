Climate Prediction Swings and Misses: A Decade of Alarmist Strike Outs, 2010-2019

Climate alarmists think they are always right, and when they aren’t…they just move the goalposts ahead 10 years. Our friend Willis Eschenbach calls it “serial doomcasting“.

Some perspective:

“What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO2 from human industry was a dangerous, planet-destroying toxin. It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world – that CO2, the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison.” ~ Richard Lindzen

What follows are climate predictions forecast to come true during the 2010s – one for each year. A few timely missed predictions for 2020 are also added as a bonus feature.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

