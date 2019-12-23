UK climate eco-nutjobs now building houses out of hay.
What could go wrong?https://t.co/foqytVvsRd
— Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) December 23, 2019
The comments on the twitter thread are a hoot.
5 thoughts on “Eco-builders are clutching at straws”
Straw, sticks or bricks, which little piggie will you be?
Straw can by very insulating though you wind up with walls 2′ thick.
Perhaps layers, like an onion, bricks on the outside for resilience, sticks (2×4) on the inside for ease of finishing (even Lathe and Plaster) and straw in between for insulation. Then all 3 little pigs would be satisfied.
Obviously a gimmick. But then Britain is such a dry climate.
Don’t they have building codes for habitable structures that prevents that?
Any leaks or moisture would quickly bring mould and rot in the walls that would be unstoppable.
One has to subscribe to the publisher to read the entire article. Too bad as it would have been interesting.
At around 4000 – 4500 hay bails per 1500 square foot home and around 500 bails per acre, it would take, depending on annual rain amounts, from 9-10 up to 15 acres of hay grass per house 50′ x 30′ x 10′.
A bit of advice…never let the mice or rats/squirrels and other vermin get access into the stacked hay bales. Or insects, moisture or ignition risk when hot. This was a trend 20-30 years @Motherearth straw bale houses. Maybe a solution for real poor people on temporary basis. I’ve lived in ‘haystacks’ before when I was a young buck a half century ago.