Marine biology: Acidified oceans may corrode shark scales

Prolonged exposure to high carbon dioxide (acidified) seawater may corrode tooth-like scales (denticles) covering the skin of puffadder shysharks, a study in Scientific Reports suggests. As ocean CO2 concentrations increase due to human activity, oceans are becoming more acidic, with potential implications for marine wildlife. Although the effects of acidified water have been studied in several species, this is the first observed instance of denticle corrosion as a result of long-term exposure.
Lutz Auerswald and colleagues investigated the effects of exposure to acidified seawater in puffadder shysharks. The authors found that in three sharks housed in acidified seawater for nine weeks, 25% of denticles on average were damaged, compared to 9.2% of denticles in a control group of three sharks that had been housed in non-acidic water. They suggest that such corrosion may impair the sharks’ skin protection and open-water sharks’ ability to swim, as denticle surface affects their swimming speed. They also speculate that similar corrosion may occur in sharks’ teeth (which have the same structure and composition as denticles), which may negatively impact their feeding.
However, the authors also found that although exposure was linked with increased carbon dioxide concentrations in blood taken from a total of 36 sharks housed in acidified seawater for different periods of time, concentrations of carbonate also increased. This prevented the blood from becoming more acidic, suggesting that these sharks may be able to adjust to high CO2 conditions during periods of exposure.
###
Article and author details
Acid-base adjustments and first evidence of denticle corrosion caused by ocean acidification conditions in a demersal shark species
Corresponding author:
Lutz Auerswald
Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries and Stellenbosch University, Stellenbosch, South Africa
DOI
10.1038/s41598-019-54795-7
Online paper
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-54795-7
~cr comment. PH of 7.3 expected in the year 2300, probably under RCP 8.5
8 thoughts on “Marine biology: Acidified oceans may corrode shark scales”
The oceans are not acidic, and never will be. Even if reduced to Ph 7.3, which is unlkely, the ocean is alkaline.
The way this article is written is highly misleading.
“3 per replicate for hypercapnic treatment, 2 or 3 for normocapnic treatment.”
So normocapnic sharks were less handled than treated sharks. They found more damage to hypercapnia treated sharks. Could the extra damage have been caused by extra handling? Did they always sample the same area of the sharks? They don’t say.
Nonsense.
It is more heat into the oceans that causes more alkalinity.
HCO3- + heat = CO2 g + OH-
Climate change causes cruelty to sharks.. add that one to the list..
Does PETA have a shark departmrent?
Imagine the horrors if old Lutz himself went swimming in that sea of acid!
It says that these sharks adapt to a highly variable environment: possibly being stuck in a tank with an abnormal ph does not allow for adaptation.
pH of 7.3 = basic. Whenever a “scientists” talks about a basic liquid (e.g. sea water) as being acidic, that is the first clue that there is no science being done. Just advocacy.
The ocean is not acidic. Period. Giant peer review glitch.