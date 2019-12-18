Norwegian ‘Ship of Fools’ is still developing into a silly case of poor planning.

From Friends of WUWT from Norway
he Norwegian privately owned expedition vessel «Lance» was used to ‘rescue’ two polar ‘explorers’, the well-known Borge Ousland and Mike Horn, from the arctic floating ice field. They rendezvous’ed with the vessel about 100 km from the ice edge, just north of Svalbard on 8th of December. The two ‘explorers’ had actually planned to be taken on board a sailing vessel, after having entered onto the floating ice, in August, north of Alaska.
The two guys had gone by skis to the North Pole and then continued towards the southern ice edge on the Atlantic side of the floating ice. However, they encountered storms that transported the floating ice against their planned direction, and arrived a couple of weeks later than planned. Therefore they hired «Lance» to pick them up instead of the sailing vessel. The whole idea with the expedition was to prove how thin the ice is in the polar ocean. This means that the objective was actually to underline climatic alarmism.
But, what they may have not known, is that this time of year is the time of most ice accretion in the Arctic ocean, and on their return voyage towards the ice edge and open water, the ice floes froze and became solid. The «Lance» became firmly stuck in the ice, about 80 kilometers from the ice edge and is now completely stuck.
The latest information from the lame vessel, is that the captain on board, Mr. Stig Roaldsand, according to the newspaper VG (see: https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/i/BR2Wd0/kaptein-paa-lance-vil-evakuere-mann-om-bord-faar-nei-fra-hrs?utm_source=vgfront&utm_content=row-6) has demanded that all ‘passengers’ and un-necessary people on board the vessel shall be lifted off by helicopter as soon as possible (Source journalist: Oda Leraan Skjetne, VG). However, the two ‘explorers’ refuse to leave the vessel by helicopter, probably as it destroys the narrative of their journey. There is a pending snowstorm coming to the area north of Svalbard around Christmas Eve, and this makes heli-transport impossible at that time.
All the best
4 thoughts on “Norwegian ‘Ship of Fools’ is still developing into a silly case of poor planning.”
Throw ’em in the brig I say!
The Climate Clowns Congregation Party did it once again.
The Lance is used to wintering over ice-bound in the Arctic. Question is why then is the Captain wanting everyone but essential persons to leave the ship? Is the request really in reference to their two unintended guests who are now refusing to leave?
On a related note about Ships of Fools, the Polarstern – the German icebreaker on a science expedition to understand how the “climate change” scam is affecting the Arctic, is now moored in total darkness and stationary in the drifting Arctic Ice Pack.
This article in Science mag from last month is actually humorous to the predictable problems to tainted data from Urban Heat Islands like the Polarstern in a pristine environment.
Here is just portion of a Science Mag essay on the Polarstern forays from last month (November 2019) :
So even stationary, the ship has to burn 15 tons of marine bunker oil/diesel fuel per day to provide heat, fresh water, and electricity for the crew and scientists on the Polarstern.
And 15 tons of diesel is 18,000 liters every day, … day after day, months on end, as it is locked in the sea ice around it. The diesel exhaust is black carbon soot that settles in the very cold, dry Arctic air on the ice and snow around the ship for a radius of at least 3 km or more. When the sun returns the world will see what Climate Scientists do to “Save the Planet” from carbon.
Those scientists will sheepishly do it with their own photo evidence when daylight finally arrives sometime in February via their drone-cameras flying high above the ship taking pictures of the blackened ice around the ship. With full daylight they will of course be shocked by the blackened ice around them as far as they can see. But don’t expect the MSM to cover that inconvenient science.
I have no doubt Anthony and Charles will be covering the coming Polarstern’s Arctic carbon pollution story extensively… as it evolves in the next year when the Sun returns to Arctic, the Polarstern, and its Shipload of Fools and the world can see what climate science is up to.
These Arctic ventures by modern day scientists fueled by their grants frequently remind me of Carl Weyprecht’s quote from the NASA PMEL webpage on the First International Polar Year of 1881-1884.
Weyprecht observed:
““But whatever interest all these observations may possess, they do not possess that scientific value, even supported by a long column of figures, which under other circumstances might have been the case. They only furnish us with a picture of the extreme effects of the forces of Nature in the Arctic regions, but leave us completely in the dark with respect to their causes.””
– Carl Weyprech, 1874. Scientist and co-commander of the Austro-Hungarian Polar Expedition of 1872-74.
https://www.pmel.noaa.gov/arctic-zone/ipy-1/History.htm
ProTip: Buy popcorn futures.