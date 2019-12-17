Tiny shells reveal waters off California are acidifying twice as fast as the global ocean

NOAA Headquarters
In first-of-its-kind research, NOAA scientists and academic partners used 100 years of microscopic shells to show that the coastal waters off California are acidifying twice as fast as the global ocean average — with the seafood supply in the crosshairs.
California coastal waters contain some of our nation’s more economically valuable fisheries, including salmon, crabs and shellfish. Yet, these fisheries are also some of the most vulnerable to the potential harmful effects of ocean acidification on marine life. That increase in acidity is caused by the ocean absorbing excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
100 years and 2,000 shells later
In the new study published in the journal Nature Geoscience, scientists examined nearly 2,000 shells of microscopic animals called foraminifera by taking core samples from the seafloor off Santa Barbara and measuring how the shells of these animals have changed over a century.
Every day, the shells of dead foraminifera rain down on the ocean floor and are eventually covered by sediment. Layers of sediment containing shells form a vertical record of change. The scientists looked back through time, layer by layer, and measured changes in thickness of the shells.
“By measuring the thickness of the shells, we can provide a very accurate estimate of the ocean’s acidity level when the foraminifera were alive,” said lead author Emily Osborne, who used this novel technique to produce the longest record yet created of ocean acidification using directly measured marine species. She measured shells within cores that represented deposits dating back to 1895.
The fossil record also revealed an unexpected cyclical pattern: Though the waters increased their overall acidity over time, the shells revealed decade-long changes in the rise and fall of acidity. This pattern matched the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, a natural warming and cooling cycle. Human-caused carbon dioxide emissions are driving ocean acidification, but this natural variation also plays an important role in alleviating or amplifying ocean acidification.
“During the cool phases of the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, strengthened winds across the ocean drive carbon dioxide-rich waters upward toward the surface along the West Coast of the U.S.,” said Osborne, a scientist with NOAA’s Ocean Acidification Program. “It’s like a double whammy, increasing ocean acidification in this region of the world.”
Scientists hope to build on the new research to learn more about how changes in ocean acidification may be affecting other aspects of the marine ecosystem.
‘acidifying’ – as if any alkaline solution can magically become ‘more acidic’..
Indeed, in my chemistry book it is called neutralizing, the ocean is a buffered solution. And geology does not agree with an extinction story correlating with high co2 levels (c.f. Cretaceous)
A genuine scientific research project would at least correctly describe from the outset exactly what the research was focused upon.
In this case, it would have been “sampling the pH of the waters off California and comparing with changes at other areas”
And what’s this about “average acidity of oceans”?
Averaging of seawater alkalinity is nonsense, “acidity” of seawaters is absolutely risible.
This is absolutely inane. pH from CO2 is hardly the single factor influencing shell thickness. Hmm, does this remind anyone of tree rings?
It’s worse than insane….this article is absolute fr @ ud…..no ocean’s pH has lowered enough to effect shell thickness…and the deeper the core, the more acidic..and that does dissolve them
Another -Twice As Fast- Headline
Andrew
Tony Heller recently did a i>”twice as fast” video exposé of this 2x propaganda meme.
What is apparent is the “2x meme” is an encouraged climate communications, group tested propaganda device.
It is unintelligent to dismiss papers from straight hand, but OTOH, this smells of fishy shells.
If the water PH and shell thickness vary with the PDO then most likely the observations simply reflect wholly natural warming since the Little Ice Age.
Nothing is shown which implies human causation. In fact, quite the opposite. A clear natural process is identified which adequately explains the observations.
One would expect more El Ninos relative to La Ninas during any natural warming period.
To prove their point one would need to have figures for shell thickness going back to the peak of the Mediaeval Warm Period.
From the article: “That increase in acidity is caused by the ocean absorbing excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.”
If the air masses blowing across the Pacific onto California were allowing its CO2 to be absorbed by the ocean, then there wouldn’t be enough CO2 in California’s atmosphere to support agriculture nor some of the tallest trees n the world. But California’s atmosphere does support agriculture and some of the tallest trees in the world. … therefore air masses blowing across the Pacific Ocean aren’t allowing its CO2 to be absorbed by the ocean?
Also, what is ‘excess’ carbon dioxide?
Exactly what I was thinking Thomas. Considering that the Earth’s atmosphere has had much higher CO2 levels in its prehistoric past, how does Mother Nature know when there is “excess” CO2 in the atmosphere today?
So the ph is going up and down, and a little more down than up.
How is this affecting the fish and corals?
Keep an eye on the Government Enviromental Agencies around the world, and see how many complain to their pliant media that their coastal waters are acidifying “twice as fast as the rest of the world”
Cold water dissolves more CO2 than warm water.
So why are they surprised that when the PDO was cold the PH was lower, and vice-versa?
They weighed the tests and measured area (not volume?) to create a metric they called Area-normalized shell weight (scientific term is test not shell). So there’s some confusing “science” there already, foram tests are 3-D and they have estimated total carbonate density based on a cross-sectional area? Anyone with an elementary understanding of geometry immediately knows that the direction and place the cross section is taken will lead to wildly different results, even on the same test.
There are no mentions of post deposition processes which occur quite rapidly in carbonate sediments and effect both weight and area. The major processes are boring algae which use the tests as food, cementation, and recrystallization. Then when you go access the data and graph the empirical data yourself – because they only show the highly doctored statistically warped data – you can clearly see that there are no statistically significant trends in test weight, diameter, or cross sectional area. Only in their highly imaginative area-density that they have conjured via cross sectional area and diameter is there a trend, and it shows a difference of 0.00002 micrograms per micrometer – a 20 picogram difference.
Obviously the fake science methods is what have lead to the highly questionable results. And then they also contradict entirely empirical based and recent research that they didn’t even bother citing.
https://www.biogeosciences.net/9/1725/2012/bg-9-1725-2012.pdf
Several problems with the logic. Oceans are not acidic or becoming acidic. They are basic with pH consistently above 7 (neutral pH). Oceans have substantial complex buffer systems which don’t allow recent changes in atmospheric CO2 to cause significant changes in actual pH likely to show up as altered growth. Studies have shown less alkaline sea water does not necessarily reduce shell formation and, as per geologic history, shell fish have survived much higher levels of atmospheric CO2 in the past many times without interrupting the high productivity of the seas. Finally – what is the evidence supporting the idea that shell thickness is a reliable proxy of minuscule changes in ocean alkalinity and not some fo the other significant changes that may well affect the health and growth of sea life such as the ocean cycles, food abundance, temperature changes, prevalence of disease etc.?
California has several major sources of superheated CO2. Two are San Francisco and Sacramento. Until those sources are eliminated, nothing will improve in California.
How long until we have reports from that oceans everywhere are acidifying twice as fast as everywhere else?
One of the most productive estuaries in the world, with pH variable, but much closer to real acid. Clams sometimes buried in real acid sediment. Otvos, E. G., Jr. 1978. Calcareous benthic foraminiferal fauna in a very low salinity setting, Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana. Journal of Foraminiferal Research. 8(3):262-269.
This is what is going on there. “FEDERAL FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: Regional Vulnerability Assessments for Ocean Acidification | Letters of Intent Due January 24th, 2020…..This funding opportunity will not support the collection of new chemical or ecological observations or species response data. Social science data collection is permitted.” Is their paper like that? Acid fisheries science settled? Not so!
https://oceanacidification.noaa.gov/
I’ll file this with all those stories and “research” showing how one region or country is heating twice as fast as the rest of the planet. And there is one of these for every region, it seems.
What was the ocean acidity when CO2 was 7000 ppmv?
About as reliable as measuring temperature with tree rings. You measure aqueous pH with a calibrated pH meter.
So what? Go back 2000 years with the exercise and get back to me…
What exactly does “a very accurate estimate mean?
Readers should look at the paper itself — this concerns the California Current and its real finding is that the PDO is the primary forcing factor with pH in this ocean current — modified (maybe, slightly) by atmospheric CO2.
Be aware that they are not measuring past pH — they are measuring something else and guessing at past pH.
Guessing at the past then allows guessing at the present’s relationship to the past, and then project a possible relationship in the future.
Seltzer water (plain carbonated water) is slightly acidic (ph 3-4) has 5740 ppm of C02 in it, and lots of bubbles. Source: Google. I have a REALLY hard time believing an atmosphere containing 400 ppm C02 coming into contact with an ocean would have any discernible effect on its ph.
This recent study says too much is being made of a local situation.
From Autonomous seawater pCO2 and pH time series from 40 surface buoys and the emergence of anthropogenic trends published at Earth System Science Data.
https://www.earth-syst-sci-data.net/11/421/2019/
Conclusions
This product provides a unique data set for a range of users including providing a more accessible format for non-carbon chemists interested in surface ocean pCO2 and pH time series data. These 40 time series locations represent a range of ocean, coastal, and coral reef regimes that exhibit a broad spectrum of daily to interannual variability. These time series can be used as a tool for estimating climatologies, assessing natural variability, and constraining models to improve predictions of trends in these regions.
However, at this time, only two time series data sets (WHOTS and Stratus) are long enough to estimate long-term anthropogenic trends. ToE estimates show that at all but these two sites, an anthropogenic signal cannot be discerned at a statistically significant level from the natural variability of surface seawater pCO2 and pH. If and when that date of trend detection is attained, it is essential to seasonally detrend data prior to any trend analyses.
Even though the ToE provided are conservative estimates, data users should still use caution in interpreting that an anthropogenic trend is distinct from decadal-scale ocean forcing that is not well characterized. Future work should be directed at improving upon these ToE estimates in regions where other data, proxies, or knowledge about decadal forcing are more complete.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2019/12/17/2019-ocean-ph-spin/
They use shell thickness to measure acidity? I smell a model here. Why not have actual pH measurements?