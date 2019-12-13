CMIP5 Model Atmospheric Warming 1979-2018: Some Comparisons to Observations

December 12th, 2019 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
I keep getting asked about our charts comparing the CMIP5 models to observations, old versions of which are still circulating, so it could be I have not been proactive enough at providing updates to those. Since I presented some charts at the Heartland conference in D.C. in July summarizing the latest results we had as of that time, I thought I would reproduce those here.
The following comparisons are for the lower tropospheric (LT) temperature product, with separate results for global and tropical (20N-20S). I also provide trend ranking “bar plots” so you can get a better idea of how the warming trends all quantitatively compare to one another (and since it is the trends that, arguably, matter the most when discussing “global warming”).
From what I understand, the new CMIP6 models are exhibiting even more warming than the CMIP5 models, so it sounds like when we have sufficient model comparisons to produce CMIP6 plots, the discrepancies seen below will be increasing.
Global Comparisons
First is the plot of global LT anomaly time series, where I have averaged 4 reanalysis datasets together, but kept the RSS and UAH versions of the satellite-only datasets separate. (Click on images to get full-resolution versions).
The ranking of the trends in that figure shows that only the Russian model has a lower trend than UAH, with the average of the 4 reanalysis datasets not far behind. I categorically deny any Russian involvement in the resulting agreement between the UAH trend and the Russian model trend, no matter what dossier might come to light.
Tropical Comparisons
Next is the tropical (20N-20S) comparisons, where we now see closer agreement between the UAH and RSS satellite-only datasets, as well as the reanalyses.
I still believe that the primary cause of the discrepancies between models and observations is that the feedbacks in the models are too strongly positive. The biggest problem most likely resides in how the models handle moist convection and precipitation efficiency, which in turn affects how upper tropospheric cloud amounts and water vapor respond to warming. This is related to Richard Lindzen’s “Infrared Iris” effect, which has not been widely accepted by the mainstream climate research community.
Another possibility, which Will Happer and others have been exploring, is that the radiative forcing from CO2 is not as strong as is assumed in the models.
Finally, one should keep in mind that individual climate models still have their warming rates adjusted in a rather ad hoc fashion through their assumed history of anthropogenic aerosol forcing, which is very uncertain and potentially large OR small.
20 thoughts on “CMIP5 Model Atmospheric Warming 1979-2018: Some Comparisons to Observations”
“Another possibility, which Will Happer and others have been exploring, is that the radiative forcing from CO2 is not as strong as is assumed in the models.”…
I’m a layman and I have always wondered how levels of a trace gas in the atmosphere could “drive” warming. The mainstream climate science (AGW) community says the physics are well established and there is no doubt.
Happer seems to say the physics is not well established.
The models, based on CO2 levels, seem to be utter failures.
So, Happer is correct, right?
Yes, he is. The ECS range of 1.5 to 4.5 degrees C stems from the 1979 Charney report, which combined Manabe’s primitively modeled 2.0 degrees with Hansen’s 4.0 degrees and added an arbitrary 0.5 degree margin of error.
But actual observations show that the range is much lower, probably around 0.1 to 2.10 degrees. The central figure of 1.1 degree is the lab result, without any feedbacks as might be expected in the real, complex climate system. IMO, net negative feedbacks are more likely than positive, as per the 0.7 degree found by Lindzen and Chao, as revised, based upon satellite data, rather than GIGO models.
The value of 4.0ºC was due to Ramanathan et al. (1979)
You said ” The models, based on CO2 levels, seem to be utter failures.”
What more do you need?
The null hypothesis is wrong and it gets worse from there.
https://arxiv.org/PS_cache/arxiv/pdf/0707/0707.1161v4.pdf
Almost everyone agrees that the CO2 absorption bands are saturated. The question is how much additional warming is provided by “pressure broadening”. This is the phenomena that is debatable. Here is the view of one physics professor.
“I’ve simply never understood what people mean when they assert that there is some sort of pressure broadening contribution to the expected GHE due to increasing CO_2. No, there is not. There is an effect due to increased concentration and a reduced mean free path of IR photons, but this effect is known to be extremely weak as it is long since saturated.” … RGB
https://diggingintheclay.wordpress.com/2014/04/27/robinson-and-catling-model-closely-matches-data-for-titans-atmosphere/#comment-6072
It appears that Dr. Happer and Dr. Brown are in agreement. If “pressure broadening” is an overall air pressure effect instead of a CO2 species effect, then the changes over the past century are trivial. They would have already existed back when CO2 was 280 ppm. That would mean it was also saturated. This would mean CO2 cannot provide even the 1.1 C of warming often claimed. Feedback then becomes irrelevant.
I have seen a poster produced by Wijngaarden and Happer (WH) which has promised a more detailed treatment of the issue of calculating radiative transfer in earth’s atmosphere, but I have not yet seen the full work. There is a recent contribution by these two authors which is also not the full work.
Here is an issue they raise in a nutshell. Radiative transfer codes, like MODTRAN, make use of detailed measurements of absorption lines of “greenhouse” gases, but the full calculation requires modeling the doppler and pressure broadening of these lines. WH maintain these models have a small but significant discrepancy with measurements made in the atmosphere. The issue appears to be that the mathematical form used to model broadening is too wide, and the post treatment of this model with apodization (that is a filter that cuts the broadened wings off early) does a better job of reconciling calculations with measurements.
This is not an issue of feedback, but an issue of basic radiative calculation which indirectly affects feedback. It does not invalidate models per se, but it does call into question their accuracy at the level required to make exacting temperature forecasts into the future — i.e. it calls into question their fitness for purpose.
Anyone who says that the physics of global warming is simple, has self identified as a fool.
According to NASA, “ Climate models that include solar irradiance changes can’t reproduce the observed temperature trend over the past century or more without including a rise in greenhouse gases.”
https://climate.nasa.gov/causes/
Doesn’t this assume the climate models correctly describe the interaction of all relevant factors, use past climate data (which is itself assumed to be correct) to tune those interactions and then use that very same data to draw conclusions regarding the role of CO2 in the climate?
Is it me or is this circular reasoning?
It’s not you.
I’ve looked at it as the Sherlock Holmes fallacy: “Watson, there are five possible causes and we’ve ruled out the first four, so it must be the fifth!”
What NASA is saying is that if you take a climate model which includes solar irradiance but does not have any change in greenhouse gases, you will get a temperature trend that is not increasing. You have to include greenhouse gases to get a rising temperature trend.
However, Roy Spencer is demonstrating that almost all climate models either (A) have too much feedback OR else (B) carbon dioxide, in particular, does not have the forcing effect attributed to it.
Thus in A, the forcing from CO2 is correct, but the assumption that increased CO2 means more water vapour and hence increased forcing. In B, the assumed forcing due to CO2 is correct, but there is no or little feedback as a result of the atmosphere containing more water vapour.
There is possibly no way to determine which is correct. However, given that the amount of water vapour in the atmosphere is large, and up to 100 times the amount of CO2 (4% max to 410 ppm = 0.041%) I would suggest that, similarly to the CO2 absorption bands with that minimal amount being nearly incapable of raising the temperature with increase of CO2, the water vapour is so saturated in the atmosphere that observed changes in the concentration of water vapour cannot change the temperature, either up or down, within the normal limits of observed temperature.
I would also suggest that modellers have been assuming too great a figure for the sensitivity – temperature change due to increase in CO2 concentration, due to working with data from the 1975 to 1998 period, and this parameter being sacrosanct, all subsequent estimates are too great. Which is what you state. This period was possibly a period when many of the various atmospheric and oceanic oscillations combined to produce an abnormally rapid temperature rise with the change in CO2. Now, even though the CO2 increase is slightly greater, the oscillations do not coincide and so the temperature is not rising so fast – perhaps even slowing?
or (C) increased water vapor causes NEGATIVE feedback. I don’t see why that’s not possible.
There is some circular reasoning, but you aren’t the one doing it.
Just as well the climate isn’t chaotic or the factors that need to be taken into account for the models to tune on may not even be discernible.
Hang on a second…
Kevin Balch, the NASA website you linked to essentially ignores many other possible warming influences. These include secondary solar effects and ocean effects. It also ignores ozone changes, cloud changes, ENSO changes and just plain random variations.
The comparison made differently
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/08/31/cmip5forcings/
reality
not something they are familiar with
“Climate scientist” 1 to “climate scientist” 2:
“Get more bananas, those CHIMPS need to get out our latest version. Their food may grow on trees, but grants don’t, ya know….”
“ I still believe that the primary cause of the discrepancies between models and observations is that the feedbacks in the models are too strongly positive.”
Would it perhaps be naive of me to suggest that, as the saying goes, this is a feature not a bug?!
Are these really fair comparisons? Climate models are designed for propaganda generation while hindcasting. Using the models in a way for which they weres not designed is an abuse of science and typical for WUWT.