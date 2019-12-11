NOAA goes Hollywood with “Arctic Report Card” at #AGU19

This was from yesterday, and the AGU made it available on YouTube. I was struck by the “Hollywood” factor in the production. Light on science, big on tear-jerking images.

Tuesday, 9 December, 11:00 a.m.

The NOAA-led Arctic Report Card has become the authoritative, annual volume of peer-reviewed environmental observations and analysis on the Arctic.

This year’s report card will feature chapters chronicling the extraordinary and disruptive changes roiling the Bering Sea, and the dislocation of important fisheries in the Bering and Barents Seas, as well as an essay from indigenous peoples whose livelihoods are presently and directly threatened by climate change.

Participants: Matthew Druckenmiller, National Snow and Ice Data Center, Boulder, Colorado, United States; Retired Navy Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, Washington, District of Columbia, United States; Mellisa Johnson, Bering Sea Elders group, Anchorage, Alaska, United States; Donald Perovich, Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, United States.

From their website: https://www.arctic.noaa.gov/Report-Card/Report-Card-2019

I wonder if they actually had accurate temperature data in 1900, I’m reminded of this WUWT story about 1922 in the Arctic.



Highlights

The average annual land surface air temperature north of 60° N for October 2018-August 2019 was the second warmest since 1900. The warming air temperatures are driving changes in the Arctic environment that affect ecosystems and communities on a regional and global scale.

On the land

The Greenland Ice Sheet is losing nearly 267 billion metric tons of ice per year and currently contributing to global average sea-level rise at a rate of about 0.7 mm yr -1 .

is losing nearly 267 billion metric tons of ice per year and currently contributing to global average sea-level rise at a rate of about 0.7 mm yr . North American Arctic snow cover in May 2019 was the fifth lowest in 53 years of record. June snow cover was the third lowest.

in May 2019 was the fifth lowest in 53 years of record. June snow cover was the third lowest. Tundra greening continues to increase in the Arctic, particularly on the North Slope of Alaska, mainland Canada, and the Russian Far East.

continues to increase in the Arctic, particularly on the North Slope of Alaska, mainland Canada, and the Russian Far East. Thawing permafrost throughout the Arctic could be releasing an estimated 300-600 million tons of net carbon per year to the atmosphere.

In the oceans

Arctic sea ice extent at the end of summer 2019 was tied with 2007 and 2016 as the second lowest since satellite observations began in 1979. The thickness of the sea ice has also decreased, resulting in an ice cover that is more vulnerable to warming air and ocean temperatures.

at the end of summer 2019 was tied with 2007 and 2016 as the second lowest since satellite observations began in 1979. The has also decreased, resulting in an ice cover that is more vulnerable to warming air and ocean temperatures. August mean sea surface temperatures in 2019 were 1-7°C warmer than the 1982-2010 August mean in the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas, the Laptev Sea, and Baffin Bay.

in 2019 were 1-7°C warmer than the 1982-2010 August mean in the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas, the Laptev Sea, and Baffin Bay. Satellite estimates showed ocean primary productivity in the Arctic was higher than the long-term average for seven of nine regions, with the Barents Sea and North Atlantic the only regions showing lower than average values.

in the Arctic was higher than the long-term average for seven of nine regions, with the Barents Sea and North Atlantic the only regions showing lower than average values. Wildlife populations are showing signs of stress. For example, the breeding population of the ivory gull in the Canadian Arctic has declined by 70% since the 1980s.

Focus on the Bering Sea

The winter sea ice extent in 2019 narrowly missed surpassing the record low set in 2018, leading to record-breaking warm ocean temperatures in 2019 on the southern shelf. Bottom temperatures on the northern Bering shelf exceeded 4°C for the first time in November 2018.

extent in 2019 narrowly missed surpassing the record low set in 2018, leading to record-breaking warm ocean temperatures in 2019 on the southern shelf. Bottom temperatures on the northern Bering shelf exceeded 4°C for the first time in November 2018. Bering and Barents Seas fisheries have experienced a northerly shift in the distribution of subarctic and Arctic fish species, linked to the loss of sea ice and changes in bottom water temperature.

have experienced a northerly shift in the distribution of subarctic and Arctic fish species, linked to the loss of sea ice and changes in bottom water temperature. Indigenous Elders from Bering Sea communities note that “[i]n a warming Arctic, access to our subsistence foods is shrinking and becoming more hazardous to hunt and fish. At the same time, thawing permafrost and more frequent and higher storm surges increasingly threaten our homes, schools, airports, and utilities.”

