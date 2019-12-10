Mega-Rich Environmentalists Respond To Questions About Their Use Of Private Jets

From The Daily Caller
Chris White Tech Reporter
December 09, 2019 11:15 AM ET
Billionaire Bill Gates and former Vice President Al Gore responded to criticism that their use of jets somehow conflicts with their desire to fight global warming, Axios reported Monday.
Gates suggested to Axios’s Amy Harder that his heavy investments in green energy are effectively enough to outweigh his private jet usage. The Microsoft founder owns a private jet and is one of the wealthiest people in the world.
“I am investing in climate change very broadly and substantial amounts of money,” Gates, who heads a coalition of billionaires who are investing in clean energy tech, said in an interview with Axios over the summer.
He added: “I don’t think there is anyone doing more, but if there is, congratulations to whoever that is.” (RELATED: Exclusive: TheDCNF Asked Paris Climate Accord Backers If They’d Support Banning Private Jets. Most Didn’t Respond)
Gore, a politician-turned well-healed activist and vegan, made a similar point when confronted. “He recognizes how important these everyday choices are, while spending most of his time working to catalyze a global effort to change laws and policies,” a Gore representative told Harder.
The former vice president told CNN in 2017 he didn’t own a private jet, but in 2013 admitted to “sometimes” chartering a private jet. Gore has also been criticized for his enormous home energy usage, which is estimated to be 34 times the average American household.
Representatives for Gore did not respond to a request for comment when the Daily Caller News Foundation asked him in 2018 if he would be willing to ban the of use of private jets to help address climate change. The Gates Foundation also did not respond when the DCNF reached out.
Gates is a hypocrite, it’s alright for him because hes “doing something” us mere mortals are also doing things, but we wont be able to afford to fly because of the very policies hes advocating.
“…his heavy investments in green energy are effectively enough to outweigh his private jet usage.”
Translation: I’m rich and you are not.
So tell me Bill: Exactly how much does one need to invest in green energy to neutralize their hypocrisy, um, I mean private jet usage? Is it a fixed amount or a percentage of your wealth? I need an exact figure, please.
Close the door behind you billionaires. No way gates is a CO2 true believer.
Do as I say, not as I do.
Meanwhile Barak and Micheal have spent $12 M ( from where? ) on a mansion only a few feet above sea level….
Money came from Netflix, it was his his Net Neutrality Kick-back.
It’s a very sordid history of the POTUS using his position to push the FCC to impose the 1930’s era Title II regulatory regime on the internet service providers, under the guise of “net neutraility.” Net neutrality was billed as keeping ISPs from forcing surcharges on heavy content streamers like NetFlix, costs that would be passed thru to their customers. In reality it was an artifice intended to be favorable to blocking new startups and favoring the established players in the video streaming market like NetFlix, protecting them from startup competition.
The FCC Chairman at the time, Tom Wheeler, balked at imposing Net Neut rules, but Mr Obama personally intervened and “convinced” the FCC Chairman of the error of his ways. Title II and net neut rules were quickly approved by the Democrat controlled FCC. Mr. Agit Pai, a Republican appointee on the FCC objected as the rules were too burdensome and were meant for another era when telecoms had monopolies on the copper wires reaching homes and businesses. Today’s ISP’s come in many forms, copper wire DSL lines, copper wire coax cable, fiber optics to the home and business, wireless cellular data, and satellite data, all competing to be people’s ISP. Title II rules were stupid infringement in a freemarket that was working for the consumer, not against. Net Neut on the internet via Title II regulations was clearly intended to protect the Big Players, not the consumer.
So President Obummer sold out the consumer with his personal involvement to force Net Neut rules at the FCC, and no one really understood why he did that until in 2018 he got a fat $60million contract from NetFlix to “produce” a few feel good documentaries.
Then it all became clear how pay-to-play works for Democrats.
The epilogue to the Net Neut affairs is of course Trump won, which they didn’t expect. Ajit Pai became the new FCC Chairman and has since rescinded Net Neut and Title II regulatory regime. And the Internet is as competitive as ever. But NetFlix executives were apparently still on the hook to provide the agreed kick-back to Obummer as he held up his end of the bargain.
What do you expect from “One World wantabe Ruling class? You know the “Do as I say not as I do bunch”.
“Gates suggested to Axios’s Amy Harder that his heavy investments in green energy are effectively enough to outweigh his private jet usage.”
In other words, he bought an indulgence.
He’s doing more than anybody, and he’s effectively doing nothing.
Climate change for thee, but not for me.
Gore, Gates, Steyer, Bloomberg, DiCaprio, and the rest of these indulgent hypocrites make me sick.
but China gets to increase their emissions because…..per capita
..and they did
Not just hypocrisy, but sanctimonious hypocrisy. Bigotry, writ large.
I am not so hard on Bill Gates based on what I have heard from him so far. The things I have heard him say in the media are that a lot needs to be done and to be effective we need new technologies. He may do a bit of the preaching that others should give up travel, ICE cars and so on, but I have not seen much of that and that does not seem to be his main message.
So his actions don’t seem so incompatible with his words.
Others, like Leonardo Di Caprio, Emma Thompson, Jane Fonda and Al Gore are quick to pull out the “Denier” insult and to say that others have to give up a 21st century lifestyle, all the while emitting the CO2 of a small army. That is super offensive to me.
“well-healed” should be “well-heeled” unless he has recently healed from something? Perhaps he’s lost weight and is healed from obesity?
Gore is actually well-heeled; though it would be better for him to be well-healed of his extremist fantasies.
Well, it seems to me that they are saying that their work is important and the money they spend goes to good causes. I’m no mega-millionaire (or even a micro-millionaire) but I think I can use the same arguments. 😉 Does that mean I can shush away the Green Blob?
“The Microsoft founder owns a private jet and is one of the wealthiest people in the world.”
He doesn’t own “a” private jet. When you have that kind of money, one size jet just won’t do.
One is apparently a Dassualt Falcon 7X, 3 engine high performance long range jet for getting around the globe as quick as possible. See #10 on this list:
https://buzzghana.com/largest-private-jets/
The Dassualt Falcon 7X is notable because its performance (Mach 0.9 cruise, 5,900 nm range) and 3 engines allows for safe operations at high altitude airports on hot days –important to getting quickly to and from all those “nice” places in Africa that need his money.
Another slightly larger, but cheaper to operate jet Mr Gates own is a Bombardier BD-700 Global Express.
https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-enjoying-his-guilty-pleasure-2015-4
This jet makes a nice transcontinental jet, more pedestrian accommodations than the Falcon-7X at 19 passengers with nice accommodations.
“Gates suggested to Axios’s Amy Harder that his heavy investments in green energy are effectively enough to outweigh his private jet usage.”
Does this work for everything? Like “I paid for a city bus so it’s okay for me to use 80% of the available gasoline because I paid for your dirty, crowded bus”. “It’s okay for me to use air conditioning because I had my lackeys plant 1000 trees in Costa Rica. You can’t afford that, so no air conditioning for you.” Does anyone keep track worldwide if these rich folks actually do save any CO2 or if it’s just clever, yet fake, accounting. I’d say the latter, since they lie continously have gone 100% wind energy. When one is rich, one can lie with accounting and whatever else one wants. It’s one of the perks.