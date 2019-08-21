Walmart suing Tesla

Notable excerpts:
This is a breach of contract action arising from years of gross negligence and failure to live up to industry standards by Tesla with respect to solar panels that Tesla designed, installed, and promised to operate and maintain safely on the roofs of hundreds of Walmart stores.
…
Why were multiple Walmart stores located all over the country suddenly catching fire? The answer was obvious and startling: the stores all had Tesla solar panels installed by Tesla on their roofs. At each location, the fire had originated in the Tesla solar panels.
…
By May 2018, it was clear that Tesla had breached its contractual obligations. To state the obvious, properly designed, installed, inspected, and maintained solar systems do not spontaneously combust, and the occurrence of multiple fires involving Tesla’s solar systems is but one unmistakable sign of negligence by Tesla. To this day, Tesla has not provided Walmart with the complete set of final “root cause” analyses needed to identify the precise defects in its systems that caused all of the fires described above. The number of defects, however, is overwhelming and plainly indicative of systemic, widespread failures by Tesla to meet the standard of care, as set forth in the governing contracts, as to the solar systems installed at Walmart’s stores.
…
Unfortunately, even de-energization was not enough to prevent an additional fire. In November 2018, Walmart discovered that yet another fire had occurred at a Walmart store in Yuba City, California-even though the solar panels at this store had been de-energized since June 2018. Wires on the store’s rooftop were still sparking at the time that Walmart discovered the fire and could have ignited more extensive flames, with potentially devastating consequences. Equally troubling, after Tesla technicians visited the rooftop, one of the technicians failed to close the cover to a combiner box, exposing this important piece of equipment to the elements and thereby creating a fire hazard. Still more troubling, Walmart subsequently learned (independent of Tesla) that a potentially dangerous ground fault alert had occurred at the Yuba City site during the summer of 2018. Tesla either ignored the alert or deliberately failed to disclose it to Walmart. The issues that caused that ground fault alert likely caused or contributed to the subsequent fire in the fall of 2018, revealing Tesla’s utter incompetence or callousness, or both.
11 thoughts on “Walmart suing Tesla”
I recently heard a news item regarding Tesla having homeowners able to rent its solar panels. How extensive is the residential market for Tesla panels? Are there instances of house fires sparked the same way? There is even greater liability there because of increased risk of death in a residential setting.
Yes! The monthly rent is US$50, but US$68 in CA for some reason. Seems reasonable until you see the finer detail. You can stop the rent of the panels at any time but you have to pay a US$1500 dismantling fee.
on zerohedge they mention the push to consumers as sales are waaay down
fine print?
YOU pay 1,500 if you want to remove them!
Wind and solar are junk. Give it up. Natural Gas now along with an incremental gradual incorporation of small scale nuclear as it becomes available. End subsidies, mandates and grid priority for wind and solar to stop the infection caused by this grid poison that only adds cost to electricity. An unworkable and expensive solution to the non-existent CO2 “crisis”.
Bravo Dennis. Brief and to the point. In other words spot on, bull’s eye!
I have seen images of the fire damage, unsure if genuine, if they were it is serious. Massive solar arrays hooked up in series? Not good in DC, lots of arcing potential and thus fire potential too. This is a serious problem and I am sure will be swept under the carpet in major MSM outlets.
7 Walmart stores out of 250 or so, their solar installation erupted in fire! Walmart has tuned off the rest and will have the systems removed.
After a Tesla S burst in to flames in Hong Kong recently, Tesla forced a download of an upgrade to battery software reducing the performance of the battery WITHOUT telling owners. A class action suit is being brought against Tesla about that.
Happy happy joy joy!
Ha! I ran across this on the Bing news crawler this morning and – Ta da! – here it is.
Walmart has deep pockets and an army of lawyers to pursue this. Walmart seems to have a good facilities arm in the company that has ample documentation for their complaint.
It may take a while, as legal matters are wont to do, but I think Tesla is going to get a spanking over this.
Hit that chronic-huffing narcissist where it hurts! 😀
I used to frequent them a lot, before they ‘woke’. A few years ago I made a choice. If there was an alternative store, I shopped there instead. I haven’t looked back since. Last I heard they only ever have about two cashiers on hand and they’re trying to Amazon Amazon.
ElRon is too busy with his plan to nuke Mars to be bothered with manufacturing or maintaining a safe product.
Solar is appropriate for “demand co-variant” uses, like air conditioning and lighting homes and buildings, in areas with good solar resource and if the utility has favorable interconnect and net metering policies.
Unless a breakthrough in storage technology occurs, it will not be useful for base load, industrial, or transportation.
Roughly 1/3 of world wide energy use is for heating and cooling building and homes, 1/3 is industrial, and 1/3 is transportation. So solar can currently address only a part of 1/3 of our energy needs, even if it had no other shortcomings.