Department of Energy Announces $43 Million to Develop Carbon Capture and Storage Technology

November 14, 2019
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) announced up to $43 million in funding to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies that enable power generators to be responsive to grid conditions in a high variable renewable energy (VRE) penetration environment.
The FLExible Carbon Capture and Storage (FLECCS) program seeks to develop technologies that address difficulties in decarbonization of electricity systems, focusing specifically on complications in CCS design, operations, and commercialization potential with the increasing penetration of high VRE sources such as wind and solar power.
“Flexible CCS technology has the potential to achieve unprecedented carbon capture that will revolutionize the market,” said Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette. “The FLECCS program will quickly advance our carbon capture technology to bring us closer to flexible, low-cost, net-zero carbon electricity systems.”
FLECCS projects will develop retrofits to existing power generators as well as novel systems with carbon-containing fuel input and electricity output.
The program will have two phases. Phase 1 will focus on designing and optimizing CCS processes that enable flexibility on a high-VRE grid. Phase 2 will focus on building components, unit operations, and small prototype systems to reduce the technical risks and costs associated with CCS systems. Projects will be selected to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 at the conclusion of the initial funding period, based on the output and capacity expansion analysis of the projects.
A portion of the funding will be made specifically available for qualifying small business applicants under ARPA-E’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.
To learn more about ARPA-E’s FLECCS program, click HERE and to apply for funding, visit ARPA-E eXCHANGE.
HT/Willie Soon
###
21 thoughts on “Department of Energy Announces $43 Million to Develop Carbon Capture and Storage Technology”
re: “The FLExible Carbon Capture and Storage (FLECCS) program seeks to develop technologies that address difficulties in decarbonization of electricity systems”
One word in reply: Nuclear*.
.
.
* For the interim.
Atmospheric carbon (CO2) capture and distributive fertilization is another approach.
I think emissions, rather, make that contribution of CO2 to the atmosphere from the use of Hydrocarbon based fuels will meet that need or requirement. I’m assuming that some are correct when they state that the CO2 level in the atmosphere is not yet at an optimal level for plant life.
I don’t expect / would not expect total “de-carbonization” of the electrical supply system to occur in any case. A good mix of CCGT (nat gas fired turbine engines) provide for fast load pick-up in the way of peaker and auxiliary generation.
‘decarbonization of electricity systems’? It is very annoying when all that carbon pours out of my electrical outlets…
China digs the hole and others pay for tests to kick dust into it, slowly, very slowly.
Call it Carbon Shovel Ready Stimulus 2.
Waste of money. Plant a tree.
The bad news is, $43 million is being thrown away. The good news is that, in Government funding terms, $43 million will result in 2 or 3 studies and position papers, nothing more. It really would be a lot cleaner to just pay off the people who are getting this graft, if we have to, and not force them to put out some makework nonsense word salad to “justify” it.
So this is where my tax money is going
Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) announced up to $43 million in funding to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies
Why? What good reason is there for government to be wasting money on this? If there’s a real need for this technology, the free market will work it out all on it’s own, without government funding.
If not Nuclear – the obvious answer- then sell the captured CO2 for use with Sodastream where it can be released in a fun way. Oh and please stop lying about CO2 – it is not a pollutant, except when some politicians exhale it.
Add “plant some fracking trees” to nuclear. There, send Jim and myself each half of the $43 million. Thanks.
Hey, it’s only taxpayer money, so we are entitled to entertain any crackpot idea we like. Taking cupidity and stupidity to the next level.
A sad part of this is that Republicans such as Crenshaw favor carbon capture. A waste of money and energy.
The fools buying into this are wasting other people’s money. How long before activist gov’t makes it mandatory every energy producer go into debt and waste a sizeable portion of their production for no climate gain?
That’s $43M that could’ve been used on something useful. What a complete waste of time and money. Doesn’t the government have enough sense to stop wasting money on such boondoggles? I’ll bet the CCS electrical load as a % of output is so high they won’t publish it. How much will it add to the energy price?
CO2 isn’t dangerous and there is no need to spend time and money regulating it. CO2 is a climate response, not a driver.
They can get the same result [nothing] more efficiently by just burning $43M in small bills.
Instead of having the government do anything, if you must do something, offer a prize of $43 million to the first private company to produce cost-effective CCS tech. I guarantee it would be more successful than gummint wurk. Government spending has the reverse Midas touch. Not gold but schist.
Possibly another government funded DOE research rat hole?
Yuka Mountain, Slagging Pyrolysis Incinerator for transuranic wastes, Coated glass marble nuclear waste forms, in situ vitrification, etc. etc. etc.
A lot of research with limited return.
Idiots.
Hungry children, heart disease, cancer etc. and we are pissing away $43m on this? Here is proof positive that there is a deep state with their heads up their anal orifice.
43 million in taxpayer money blowing in the wind. I expect more from my government.
Wow, another Craptastic idea from the US Gooberment. Woo-hoo! Yay! Go, Gooberment!
You can always tell when Goobermint is getting ready to pull the wool, by all the fancy acronyms and bafflegab they use.
This is the most insane waste of money. Simply plant a tree. There is no evidence that increasing CO2 does anything other than green the planet. This world is facing real challenges and has real problems. We don’t need to be making up make-believe problems, we have real problems that demand real problems.