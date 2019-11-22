“Climate Myths” by John Stossel

Schist you already know by David Middleton
John Stossel literally (well, maybe figuratively) is a rock star…
Climate Myths
John Stossel|Posted: Nov 20, 2019
“How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood!” insisted teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg at the United Nations. “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction!”
Many people say that we’re destroying the Earth.
It all sounds so scary.
But I’ve been a consumer reporter for years, and I’ve covered so many scares: plague, famine, overpopulation, SARS, West Nile virus, bird flu, radiation from cellphones, flesh-eating bacteria, killer bees, etc. The list of terrible things that were going to get us is very long.
Yet we live longer than ever.
Now I’m told global warming is different.
The Earth’s average temperature is rising. It’s risen 1.4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880. The U.N. predicts it will rise another 2 to 5 degrees this century. If that happens, that will create problems.
But does that justify what’s being said?
[…]Town Hall dot com
He goes on to demolish nonsense… Exactly what he did for ABC before the nonsense became politically correct.
For a thoroughly demented alternative reality, please see Billy Boy McKibben’s latest unhinged, totally greentarded screed in the Graunaid,