“Climate Myths” by John Stossel

Climate Myths

John Stossel|Posted: Nov 20, 2019

“How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood!” insisted teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg at the United Nations. “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction!”

Many people say that we’re destroying the Earth.

It all sounds so scary.

But I’ve been a consumer reporter for years, and I’ve covered so many scares: plague, famine, overpopulation, SARS, West Nile virus, bird flu, radiation from cellphones, flesh-eating bacteria, killer bees, etc. The list of terrible things that were going to get us is very long.

Yet we live longer than ever.

Now I’m told global warming is different.

The Earth’s average temperature is rising. It’s risen 1.4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880. The U.N. predicts it will rise another 2 to 5 degrees this century. If that happens, that will create problems.

But does that justify what’s being said?

