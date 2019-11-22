Bernie Sanders Announces Plan To Prosecute Oil Execs Over Climate Change

From The Daily Caller

Chris White Tech Reporter

November 20, 2019 11:20 PM ET

Sen. Bernie Sanders suggested at Wednesday’s Democratic debate that he would consider prosecuting oil companies for supposedly contributing to climate change.

“What we have to do is tell the fossil fuel industry that their short-term profits are not more important than the future of this planet,” the Vermont senator said in response to a back and forth with billionaire Tom Steyer.

Sanders added: “The fossil fuel industry is probably criminally liable, because they have lied and lied and lied when they had the evidence that their carbon products were destroying the planet.”

