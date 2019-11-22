Chris White Tech Reporter
November 20, 2019 11:20 PM ET
Sen. Bernie Sanders suggested at Wednesday’s Democratic debate that he would consider prosecuting oil companies for supposedly contributing to climate change.
“What we have to do is tell the fossil fuel industry that their short-term profits are not more important than the future of this planet,” the Vermont senator said in response to a back and forth with billionaire Tom Steyer.
Sanders added: “The fossil fuel industry is probably criminally liable, because they have lied and lied and lied when they had the evidence that their carbon products were destroying the planet.”
14 thoughts on “Bernie Sanders Announces Plan To Prosecute Oil Execs Over Climate Change”
Col Sanders Bernied another one
He thinks that bread lines are good. He only knows them from fairy tales. Had he to wait in one for hours, and then another couple of hours for meat?
If Sanders thinks that lying is criminal, every Dem candidate on that stage should be prosecuted, including Bernie. The oil companies in fact either have never said anything about global warming or have made statements that can be defended as logical. Of course, we can prosecute Bernie himself for lying about the effects of global warming
Looks like he has lost the plot, good luck with that
As long as people keep believing that our thin, cold atmosphere has somehow heated our (deep) oceans (~275K) these ideas actually have a chance of becoming reality.
Well then Bernie,
if it turns out that temperatures start to go down in a few years even while CO2 goes up – it should be fair to prosecute those on the other side of the debate.
That would include, of course, you.
BS from BS
Never try to do anything to improve life, it’s just so oppressing…. Internazis, no thanks too!
Commie Bernie … still suffering from his cranio-proctology ….
Since the Progressives have taken over the Democratic party in the US they keep slipping deeper into the hole. Even their comrade in chief, Barrack Obama, is questioning their direction and suggesting they calm down. They are oblivious to the ramifications of their proposed actions regarding AGW.
Lets see,the oil companies produce a product,that in a free society we are under no obligation to buy.
Oil company sees no Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming anywhere.
Now Bernie sees CAGW everywhere,yet choses to own 2? 3? Houses,Fly everywhere and work in an air conditioned building…
Gee Bern,want to live by your own rules?
Maybe Liberalism is a disease and statism is the final stage?
Hey Bernie, make Vermont your test case – immediately ban the use of fossil fuels – let us know how it turns out in mid-February.
Bernie has a muscle car collection? Typical liberal HYPOCRITE.
It seems the only liar here is the moron called Bernie Sanders
In other words, Bernie accuses big oil of Blasphemy!!