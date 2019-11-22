Bernie Sanders Announces Plan To Prosecute Oil Execs Over Climate Change

November 22, 2019

From The Daily Caller

Chris White

November 20, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders suggested at Wednesday’s Democratic debate that he would consider prosecuting oil companies for supposedly contributing to climate change.

“What we have to do is tell the fossil fuel industry that their short-term profits are not more important than the future of this planet,” the Vermont senator said in response to a back and forth with billionaire Tom Steyer.

Sanders added: “The fossil fuel industry is probably criminally liable, because they have lied and lied and lied when they had the evidence that their carbon products were destroying the planet.”

14 thoughts on “Bernie Sanders Announces Plan To Prosecute Oil Execs Over Climate Change

    • He thinks that bread lines are good. He only knows them from fairy tales. Had he to wait in one for hours, and then another couple of hours for meat?

      Reply

  2. If Sanders thinks that lying is criminal, every Dem candidate on that stage should be prosecuted, including Bernie. The oil companies in fact either have never said anything about global warming or have made statements that can be defended as logical. Of course, we can prosecute Bernie himself for lying about the effects of global warming

    Reply

  4. As long as people keep believing that our thin, cold atmosphere has somehow heated our (deep) oceans (~275K) these ideas actually have a chance of becoming reality.

    Reply

  5. Well then Bernie,
    if it turns out that temperatures start to go down in a few years even while CO2 goes up – it should be fair to prosecute those on the other side of the debate.
    That would include, of course, you.

    Reply

  8. Since the Progressives have taken over the Democratic party in the US they keep slipping deeper into the hole. Even their comrade in chief, Barrack Obama, is questioning their direction and suggesting they calm down. They are oblivious to the ramifications of their proposed actions regarding AGW.

    Reply

  9. Lets see,the oil companies produce a product,that in a free society we are under no obligation to buy.
    Oil company sees no Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming anywhere.
    Now Bernie sees CAGW everywhere,yet choses to own 2? 3? Houses,Fly everywhere and work in an air conditioned building…
    Gee Bern,want to live by your own rules?
    Maybe Liberalism is a disease and statism is the final stage?

    Reply

  10. Hey Bernie, make Vermont your test case – immediately ban the use of fossil fuels – let us know how it turns out in mid-February.

    Reply

