Psychologists Vow to Promote Climate Change “Corrective Behaviors”

Psychologists meeting at the International Summit on Psychology and Global Health event in Lisbon have decided to do everything possible to promote behaviours which help address the climate crisis.
Proclamation
“We, representatives of national and international psychological organizations in attendance at the Lisbon Inaugural International Summit on Psychology’s Contributions to Global Health, are committed to ongoing collaboration in the application of psychological science to jointly advance progress on critical global issues, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Our commitment of professional, scientific, educational, cultural, and applied resources will be directed to advancing those issues and Goals for which psychology offers the greatest contribution.
Our initial efforts will be focused on Sustainable Development Goal 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.
Our mutual work on applications of psychological science to climate change will also provide a framework and model for future collaboration focused on proposals to address critical global issues”.
DRAFT RESOLUTION
“WHEREAS there is overwhelming agreement among climate scientists that climate crisis poses a serious global threat, is occurring faster than previously anticipated, and is caused in part by human behavior;
WHEREAS the resistance of some individuals worldwide to accept evidence of climate crisis reflects a variety of psychological, social, economic, and political factors, including misunderstanding the relevant science; psychological threats of departing from the consensus view of one’s peer-group; deliberate exposure to misinformation; and concerns about financial losses stemming from addressing climate crisis;
WHEREAS current research and public communication on the impact of climate crisis have often emphasized the major physical damage caused by extreme weather, such as floods, droughts, hurricanes, and wildfires, and insufficiently addressed the increased displacement, migration, and conflict affecting those populations involved;
WHEREAS climate crisis has a disproportionate impact on already vulnerable groups with fewer resources, including low-income individuals or those who live in rural areas, people of color, women, children, older adults, and individuals with disabilities;
WHEREAS research shows that climate change-related events can result in major acute and chronic adverse mental health outcomes, including stress, trauma, and shock; post-traumatic stress disorder and other forms of anxiety; depression; and substance use disorder, which have been a secondary consideration in climate change communication and action;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that our psychology organizations will advocate for and support international and cross-disciplinary collaboration to mitigate and facilitate adaptation to climate crisis.
We will inform our respective members and the public about climate crisis, emphasizing scientific research and consensus on its causes and short- and long-term harms, and the need for immediate personal and societal action;
We will encourage our members and other mental health leaders to be vocal advocates concerning the necessary preparatory and responsive adaptations to climate crisis and to invest more in research and practice is this area;
We will advocate for Universities and other entities could include formation on societal challenges and, particularly, climate crisis for psychologists and other mental health professionals;
We will increase the availability of services and supportive interventions to help minimize harm to mental health and well-being, especially among vulnerable populations, and increase community resilience;
We will advocate for the rights of those most susceptible to the negative health, and mainly, mental health impacts of climate crisis, for example, by encouraging policymakers to fully fund programs to aid those who suffer harm from severe climate crisis-related events;
We will support the development of a public awareness campaign to encourage individuals and communities to adopt behaviors to help prepare for and recover from gradual climate change and acute climate crisis events;
We will encourage governmental, educational, health, and corporate leaders to use more psychological science in police designs as well as to adopt norms, values, and policy to promote sustainable preventive and corrective behaviors in individuals, groups and communities“.
PROCLAMATION ON COLLABORATION SIGNED BY
American Psychological Association, Order of Portuguese Psychologists, Australian Psychological Society, Bahamas Psychological Association, Brazilian Society of Psychology, British Psychological Society, Canandian Psychological Association, Caribbean Alliance of National Psychological Associations, Chinese Psychological Society, Asian Psychological Assocation, College of Psychologists of Peru, Colombian College of Psychologists, Cuban Society of Health Psychology, Cuban Society of Psychology, European Federation of Psychologists’ Associations, Flemish Association for Clinical Psychologists, German Psychological Society, Guatemala College of Psychologists, International Association of Applied Psychology, International Council of Psychologists, International Union of Psychological Science, Jamaican Psychological Society, Japanese Psychological Association, Jordanian Clinical Psychologists Association, Lebanese Psychological Association, Mexican Psychological Society, National Psychological Association of Ukraine, New Zealand Psychological Society, Nicaraguan Association for the Development of Psychology, Nigerian Psychological Association, Norwegian Psychological Association, Order of Psychologists of Albania, Pan-African Psychology Union, Psychological Association of Namibia, Psychological Society of Kenya, Seoul National University, Spanish Psychological Association, Sri Lanka Psychological Association, Swedish Psychological Association, Uganda Council of Psychologists, Uruguayan Psychological Association and Zanzibar Professional Counselors Association.Source: https://www.psychologyandglobalhealth.org
I hope this proclamation is just empty words, because it is horrifying to consider the possibility a distressed person seeking help from a psychology professional might have their trust abused by a climate fanatic.
“Psychologists go insane en masse”
A truly Orwellian headline
This would be funny if it were not true. The stuff of late night comedy.
We will be brainwashed….
Krishna Gans said, “We will be brainwashed….”
Not “will be”. The climate change/global warming brainwashing began decades ago.
@Bob Tisdale
But not in such a professional way and frankly announced.
Bob Tisdale
I wouldn’t worry about these nutters. Everyone who could be brainwashed, has been brainwashed. What they’re petrified of is that sceptics like us are gradually persuading their flocks.
They’re also in a mad panic in case the climate changes, which will happen, but I don’t suppose we’ll see much change other than a gradual dip in global temperatures over the next decade or two.
What will damage them badly is climate change fatigue. Particularly after the last year or two of ‘peak hysteria’. I mean, really, where do they go now? They have told us everything’s going belly up in the next 10 years – again.
But this time they have all the brainwashed youth following them. Remember, when this all started, most of us on here were fairly long in the tooth. Now they have the problem with millennial’s realising that nothing has changed in 20 years of their life, and when they get to 40, they’ll be asking the questions we did, but there will be a lot more of them, and they will rebel, like all of us did at some time in our lives.
Something like when I was a kid in the early 70’s when our local Loch froze over every winter and we could all skate on it. I realised the climate was changing in the mid to late 70’s when that stopped happening.
The next round will be when these kids, many of them our kids, look back and say “what happened to our long hot summers?” and “I don’t remember my folks power being cut when the wind dropped”.
And I kind of console myself by looking at the positives. While our politicians are distracted by climate change, it means they’re not contemplating another global war. They can’t figure out what to do next because there isn’t much to do now that every civilised nation has recovered from WW1 and WW2.
On the other hand, everyone loves building something and having that common objective. So of course when there’s nothing left to build the left swoops in and tells everyone how much better life could be if we were only to accept that everything will be better if only we all share our wealth around.
They persuade people the objective is to build a kinder, gentler society when in reality, their objective is to subjugate everyone. Tragically, they are ideologically idiotic enough to actually believe their own publicity. They haven’t a clue what they are doing, but don’t ever believe it will turn out like all the other times before because ‘their plan is much better this time’. But ask them what their plan is and they haven’t a clue.
Which rather gets away from my point that it will be our revolting youth that drags us out of this. And, frankly, not much of what we as sceptics have done will make much difference because it would happen anyway, because the climate changes.
And will we bear any guilt? Well of course not, other than for saying “I told you so” and having the gumption to have a nice big shiny diesel generator in our former garage.
Welcome to the re-education camps. Sends chills down my spine
All I can do is laugh, and these people think they can help others with mental issues 🙂
They can’t even help themselves.
Sometimes I think there must be some SciFi-infective ET-alien worm that has burrowed into their skulls invaded their brains to send them off the rails. Then nutters want to spread their nut-case alarmism through the entire population since for decades everyone ignored their stupid climate change crisis junk. The climate change alarmists and their GND and other energy policies are the real threat to humanity.
Bwahahahahahahahahahaha!!!
Every morning, I look outside and see no scary weather/climate bogeyman showing up.
Mentally ill shrinks, helping their clients handle the horrors of crisp cool sunny days of Fall, with rain and snow to follow.
A word search on “Climate Crisis” gets 13 hits.
So Global Cooling, Nuclear Winter, Acid rain, The Ozone Hole, Global Warming, Climate Change – has now morphed into “The Climate Crisis”
https://i.postimg.cc/qRFJszFZ/image.png
Representative of the ‘long march through the institutions’ long regarded by authoritarians as the best way to achieve their ends.
Sadly, the process is nearing completion.
The segregated re-education camps for Muslims in western China are also overwhelming supported with consensus…..by the communist party members.
Prepare Room 101 for new patients…
…coming to a Google algorithm near you, brother.
I don’t think these “Psychologists” actually believe in Climate Change. It’s just a substrate for them to make money from people’s delusions.
The shrinks are always bonkers. Why do they think science is about consensus?
I think they’ve just realized they had better make some money out of climate change before the game is up
Its very much the same in Australia with the APA coming up with something very similar a year or two ago. Psychology in general has a bit of an identity crisis anyway. They are desperate to be regarded as a hard science (hence the reliance on statistics), but due to the nature of the human condition a lot of qualitative variables are squashed into the quantitative category so numbers are more easily crunched.
Let alone the replication crisis that is going on.
But yes, I can only imagine triggering the psych by saying Hi I support Trump and Climate Change is a scam. In decades to come it will be off to the asylum/re-education camp.
“We will advocate for the rights of those most susceptible to the negative health, and mainly, mental health impacts of climate crisis, for example, by encouraging policymakers to fully fund programs to aid those who suffer harm from severe climate crisis-related events…..”
Fully fund programs. Ah, yeah. OK. Got it.
My parents grew up in “war time Germany” (the n-word gets caught in moderation). Those deemed mentally ill for not going along with the majority consensus of the day did not fare well.
This is truly scary. What are these people thinking? -that they are the good guys here? And honestly, how many people get mentally ill from reading up data and deciding the “climate crisis” is bogus, versus those left depressed and suicidal because they truly believe the world is ending in 18 months or 3 years or whatever the latest doomsday deadline is?
Climate crisis, stop making stuff up.
“Physician, heal thyself” comes to mind.
I guess alarmist journalism isn’t creating whimpering clients fast enough …
“We will support the development of a public awareness campaign to encourage individuals and communities to adopt behaviors to help prepare for and recover from gradual climate change and acute climate crisis events;”
It appears they think adverse weather is an event caused by an acute climate crisis. This does not fit in any reasonable definition of climate. If they cannot understand what a climate is I would not ask them for help fixing fears of it.
I will maintain we must wage war with China and India to force them off of fossil fuels to save the climate. Nothing less will have any impact, so don’t ask me to support any policies unless that is included. If you don’t agree, you aren’t really serous about the situation – you’re a denier.
The ball is in your court.