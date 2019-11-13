Opinion: We Must Confront ‘Climate Change’ with Reason Rather Than Emotion

Reposted with author permission from the Times of San Diego
Posted by Editor on November 8, 2019 in Opinion
By Joe Nalven
Writing about “climate change” is at once easy and difficult. The term is claimed by various groups as “weather,” “something that’s been with planet earth for several billion years” as well as “about to cause the end of the world.”
Spark Neuro, a neuromarketing firm, took a semantic approach to analyzing “climate change.” Six terms were examined with participants hooked up to measure galvanic skin responses, facial coding, eye tracking and electroencephalographs to track brain activity. Three groups were chosen to study reactions: Democrats, Republicans and Independents.
The company’s algorithm takes into account that we are not solely rational; we have emotions. Those emotions skew or load affect onto our responses to the world around us, including the words we use. That is as true of scientists as well as bus drivers, college professors and, well, all of us.
As you might imagine, alarmists who want to motivate a lackadaisical public would want something more dramatic than “climate change.” Most surveys that ask us to rate “the most important thing’”among a list of policy choices generally rank “climate change” at or near the bottom. Other priorities are seen as more important, including health care, the homeless, unemployment, education, and perhaps even fixing potholes.
So, ramping up the emotion of “climate change” is important if it is to have a higher priority, and especially if major transformations in lifestyle and government expenditures are required. The winning terms in Spark Neuro’s research were “climate crisis” and “environmental destruction.”
I asked Spencer Gerrol, President of Spark Neuro, if the company would be willing to analyze a different set of terms ─ for a client that wants to tamp down the emotional loading of a term like “climate crisis.” The political arena is populated by those promoting apocalyptic thinking. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Jay Inslee each referred to climate change as an “existential threat” at a townhall sponsored by CNN.
A list of terms to describe those advocating for what is likely an implausible future include: “alarmist,” “doom-sayer,” “scaremonger,” and “fanatic.”
Gerrol detoured around my request and suggested a different objective. “This is one of those polarizing situations with two groups locked into opposing understandings of climate change. I think it would be better to encourage people to be more like political independents. We found them open to different possibilities. Then, we could get more dialogue and possibly some meaningful things done. We should work to break up the prevailing group-think and seek out those willing to debate in the spirit of learning.”
Building Blocks for a Spirit of Learning on Climate Change
There are many pathways to understanding the nature and dynamics of climate change. A modest approach is to seek guidance from the scientists who labor in this arena.
Will Happer is a physicist and author of over 200 scientific peer-reviewed papers and a co-author of one of the first books on how CO2 emissions affect the climate. Happer points to the difficulty of building computer models to predict future climate change since the calculations need to encompass two very turbulent fluids – the oceans and the atmosphere. After all, the earth is a water planet with 70% of the surface area covered by water, while the atmosphere contains aerosols, green-house gases and large amounts of water cycling as rain, snow and clouds.
Complex equations and real-world data to describe these two interactive systems are truncated because of their complexity, their variability in geologic and historical time, as well in different regions of the world. Nevertheless, the simplifications of computer models provide a façade of exactitude that has not existed in the past, does not exist at the present, and unlikely in the future.
Dr. Judith Curry, similar to other climate scientists, has opined that “early predictions of warming are too high relative to actual observations. Blaming all of the recent warming on carbon dioxide emissions is incorrect. Solar indirect effects and multi-decadal oscillations of large scale ocean circulations have been effectively ignored in interpreting the causes of the recent warming.”
It is difficult for us — primarily lay consumers of ‘cience and often via the media — to fully grasp these learnings from those who ply the scientific waters.
But we can get a good sense of how scientists interact with each other in terms of what might be called the intellectual combat of scientific inquiry. That process is not a simple reading of papers and articles. Recall how Albert Einstein had to fight against the prevailing consensus in order to convince the scientific community of his theories of relativity. This required a paradigm shift from Newton’s fixed space to a flexible space.
More recently, medical experts were convinced that it was stress and spicy foods that caused peptic ulcers since it was inconceivable that bacteria could live in an acidic environment. However, Barry Marshall and Robin Warren showed that Helicobacter pylori was the chief culprit for those ulcers. Another paradigm shift that had to overcome the prevailing scientific consensus. Einstein, Marshall and Warren each received Nobel Prizes.
Today, we are in the midst of a contest between methods and concepts of how best to understand climate dynamics ─ a collection of phenomena and processes that have been with planet earth for several billion years.
In order to fully appreciate the debate among climate scientists, especially with respect to predicting the future with computer models, we need to recognize the major role that statistics plays in interpreting the data, actual and putative. Nicholas Lewis has been playing an important role in this scientific drama.
Recently Nature, an important journal in the science community, retracted an article that delved into the interaction of ocean and atmospheric O2 and CO2 composition. The authors explained their retraction: “Shortly after publication, arising from comments from Nicholas Lewis, we realized that our reported uncertainties were underestimated owing to our treatment of certain systematic errors as random errors. In addition, we became aware of several smaller issues in our analysis of uncertainty. Although correcting these issues did not substantially change the central estimate of ocean warming, it led to a roughly fourfold increase in uncertainties, significantly weakening implications for an upward revision of ocean warming and climate sensitivity.”
And just recently Nicholas Lewis scorched another article, likely to experience the same fate as the preceding one.
After discussing several statistical errors and missteps, Lewis asks why such problems continue: “It is a little depressing that after many years of being criticized for their insufficiently good understanding of statistics and lack of close engagement with the statistical community, the climate science community appears still not to have solved this issue.”
You might ask why an op-ed such as this should dig into such minutiae. My goal is not to prove that the consensus is wrong (even if it is overstated), but rather that the foundations employed in predictive climate models need to be vetted again and again. This is one of the missing elements in most of the articles we read in the media and from lobbying groups. We read about consensus and certainty, not the ebb and flow of the quest for climate change understanding. It appears that alarmism is enhanced when the rush to consensus stumbles over the math used to predict the climate future.
Perhaps another give-and-take would further reveal the failure to listen in the consensus community.
Steven Koonin, director of the Center for Urban Science and Progress at New York University and formerly Energy Department undersecretary in President Obama’s first term, gave a talk that partly dealt with sea level rise. A commentary by Dr. Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, criticized Koonin. Obviously, both are well-regarded scientists with important institutional roles. Yet, there’s the give-and-take that we miss out on in reading mainstream media accounts, but is essential to figuring out what to believe: Is there an argument over fact? Is there an argument over interpretation? Or is there anger that blinds participants to actual scientific dialogue?
It is worthwhile tracking the back and forth between Koonin and Schmidt regarding sea level rise. Is there a scientific debate or rather one creating a strawman of the other?
Koonin describes the approach he took in a recent talk on climate, reflecting on the critique offered by Gavin Schmidt: “I try to be careful with my words (even in an unscripted talk) and am disappointed that they’re not read with comparable care. I’m also disappointed that Schmidt didn’t address the point I made, rather than just dismissing what he thinks I said.
Schmidt says, “Apparently, Koonin doesn’t think rapid sea level rise is going to happen in the future because it hasn’t happened over the last 100 years at the Battery in NYC.”
Koonin replies: “Again, Schmidt is criticizing an interpretive quotation. The transcript from the video is: ‘I don’t think that’s going to happen [a one meter rise by 2100]. I’m not certain, but it sure looks discordant with what we’ve seen for the last 150 years.’”
Koonin further explains: “For sea level to rise 1 meter by 2100 would require an average rate of 12 mm/yr through the end of this century. That’s about six times the rate we’ve seen for the past 150 years and four times the rate we’ve seen in recent decades (and likely also in the 1940’s). So I don’t see much reason to change my quote.”
So, if this brief exchange characterizes nuances in the scientific dialogue over climate change and its effects, we can see how media and advocacy groups fail to understand the tectonic gaps in attempts to measure not just sea-level rise, but CO2 effects, climate sensitivity, anthropogenic contributions to climate change, and the multitude of other variables distributed over planet earth, and impacting poor and rich societies in different ways. This is the difficulty in the minutiae of scientific discourse that the consensus blithely ignores.
With respect to sea level rise, Curry notes that “future sea level rise scenarios ignore all contributions from natural climate variability, and rely on climate models that are apparently running too hot that are anchored by unrealistic emissions scenarios.”
The Unintended Consequences of Mistaken Predictions
Far be it from me to say that prediction X is incorrect since the prediction cannot be falsified until the time comes for measuring its truth or falsity. But so many predictions have been wrong that it is probably best to temper the doom-saying.
A funny example – now that we have survived to 2019 – is ABC’s 2009 broadcast of an apocalyptic vision in its special Earth 2100 with dystopian visions for the years 2015 and onwards. Predictions included milk costing $12.99 a gallon, gas $9 a gallon, a hurricance leveling Miami with thousands killed, and at some time New York City underwater. Read that again: New York City is underwater.
But none of that happened. It makes for good theater, but not a news commentary, especially not about sea level rise. And yes, Abaco island was devastated by Hurricane Dorian this year, but the buildings were not built for that situation. Better architecture and building materials may be the better answer to Mother Nature rather than trying to change her with solar panels and wind turbines in distant regions of the world. That’s a discussion worth having.
Plausibility is the better path than implausibility when it comes to climate predictions. Curry has delved into a fairly technical analysis of the worst-case scenario to identify plausible climate change outcomes. Her recent article requires a close read on the various projections of climate sensitivity. That discussion goes beyond the scope of this essay, but for those wanting to follow her analysis, you can find it here.
Suffice it to say, the expansive predictions of a world overwhelmed by sea level rise falls into category of the highly implausible. A computer prediction can’t change the bottom-line conclusion of what is plausible and what is implausible, unless one imports truncated and unrealistic computer models. While it is fascinating to read of end-of-the-world predictions, disastrous climate change effects are more likely to result from the impact of large meteors, exploding super volcanoes, uncontrolled disease without vaccines, and crazed dictators.
The Danger of Exaggerating Climate Change
Our emotions affect how we use and react to words. That is what drove Spark Neuro’s investigation into words that would engender stronger emotional reactions than the simple phrase “climate change.”
Emotions can drive frenzied group behavior as well. Think of intense sports rivals with stands packed with their respective supporters. Think of a celebrity in the midst of a crowd of fans. Fans? Oh yes, that comes from the word “fanatic.”
Adulatory crowds also have negative versions: mob behavior. Think of the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror in the late 18th century. Think of the 21st century Muslim man in India who was hung by a Hindu mob for eating beef and hurting religious sentiments. The examples are multiple and extend to all factions and to all nations. We are all potential converts to fanatic behavior.
The question becomes whether there is value in psyching up a community to any particular cause. Here I am not arguing the moral certainty of group X or Y, of whether one animated group is justified or not. Rather, the point is that environmental and social advocacy groups are, in fact, seeking to animate the public into a more visceral response. This is not a question of facts, but of animating what is perceived as a lackadaisical public.
Led by the organization Public Citizen, about a dozen groups from Sierra Club, Greenpeace to Progressive Democrats of America, have urged major media outlets to substitute more dramatic language than simply “climate change.”
“The words that reporters and anchors use matter. What they call something shapes how millions see it—and influences how nations act,” according to Public Citizen. “And today, we need to act boldly and quickly. With scientists warning of global catastrophe unless we slash emissions by 2030, the stakes have never been higher, and the role of news media never more critical.”
“We are urging you to call the dangerous overheating of our planet and the lack of action to stop what it is—a crisis––and to cover it like one.”
The real danger may not be spending trillions of dollars in a Green New Deal but its crowding out of other needs to more immediate problems with more visible chances of success. Also consider that developing countries may see this Green Deal emphasis as morally pernicious: First World countries built their countries on polluting technology but now want to deny that same opportunity to Third World or less developed countries. That rationale has driven the exemptions to China and India in the Paris Climate Agreement.
One can argue the rightness or wrongness of such prioritization of national and international expenditures, but the larger point is that discussions should not be short-circuited by hyped up language, especially in the age of social media.
I can hear objections that a mass movement to save the world from warming, sea-level rise, hurricanes, pestilence and similar catastrophes has important value. Others, who may have doubts about such dire predictions, may simply want to hedge their bets and could be persuaded to spend exorbitant amounts to “save the planet.”
But would transformative projects to upend a bleak climate future actually work? One such possible future is already here. The California wildfires show how imposed governmental guidance, corporate interests, environmentalist preferences, and a desire to live off the beaten path can combine in perverse ways, and thus fail to protect the citizenry. Even the most idealistic climate advocate should acknowledge the likelihood of disasters flowing from good intentions.
In 1841, Charles Mackay, a Scottish journalist, collected a series of such emotion-driven crowd phenomena that can be likened to current efforts to ramp up climate advocacy: Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds. There was the Dutch Tulip mania in the 18th century. The fascination of alchemists and their delusion of being able to turn base metals into gold. The Flagellants of the 14th century who whipped themselves, hoping to seek the pity of God or to rid themselves of the bubonic plague. In the United States, we might note the Salem Witch Trials of the 17th century, or more recently, the Red Scare of the 20 th century. These are just a handful of public delusions that are a recurrent human social problem. Call it an outsized emotional reaction that spreads to a community (which is sometimes described as a mass psychogenic illness). It can be positive or negative, mild or frenzied, localized or uncontained and widespread.
That is the herd thinking to which we are susceptible. Mackay observed in 1841, “Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one.”
That danger has always been part of the human condition. The challenge is to recognize it, to be cautious in participating it, and to avoid urging it upon the wider community when the cause is uncertain, ambiguous and unlikely to be solved by the frenzy of the masses.
Joe Nalven is a former associate director of the Institute for Regional Studies of the Californias at San Diego State University.
17 thoughts on “Opinion: We Must Confront ‘Climate Change’ with Reason Rather Than Emotion”
One should always approach serious maters with reason rather than emotion. That should go without saying. But if skeptics are going to be taken seriously, then we need to get out ahead of the traditional alarmist message that the world is ending in 12 years. We should be proposing solutions when these alarmists keep crying.. ‘We have to do something’. Solutions that if implemented are a net plus for society at large whether or not climate change and CAGW is true or not.
As a potential solution to ‘do something’ to arrest climate change, I would advocate that the best use of a major investment of money to be spent ‘tackling climate change’ would be to harden and strengthen the electricity grid on the assumption that we are really going to need a robust grid in the future. While the alarmists advocate for EV’s and electricity replacing natural gas appliances, just as a few examples, then that a hardened electricity grid is something that skeptics could really get behind since we are going to need a much more robust and reliable electricity grid into the long term future whether global warming and climate change are the negative they are making it out to be. California comes to mind with a failing electricity grid that could definitely use a complete makeover.
Of course, replacing appliances with electricity or even widespread adoption of EV’s won’t make a hill of beans difference to the weather, but if the alarmists are satisfied that spending monies on ‘doing something’ will make them feel better, then I advocate that skeptics get out in front of this discussion and propose to ‘do something’. Hardening our electricity grid won’t be a waste of money because we know we are going to need it anyway into the long term future. Let’s make sure we spend any money on climate change issues wisely, and do things we need to do anyway. Starting with improving the capacity and robustness of the national electricity grid would be the smartest thing to do, and one with the most return.
Earthling2 : “One should always approach serious maters[sic] with reason”
The Theory of CAGW offers no tools of reason. There are no Laws, Axioms, Postulates nor formulae. There is no science to apply.
How then can we “approach” this “serious matter” with “reason”?
but if the alarmists are satisfied that spending monies on ‘doing something’ will make them feel better
Alarmists are *never* satisfied. Meeting them half-way only moves their goal posts further along. By giving in to their message, you only strengthen their message and their resolve. You don’t negotiate with terrorists or alarmists. If you want to harden the grid, for example, you don’t do it for climate change (even as mere lip service) you do it for the real world rational reasons that it would be a good thing to do, not for the made-up reasons that the alarmists push, especially as hardening the grid will require doing stuff that the alarmists are adamantly against: not relying on unreliables (wind/solar) and building more fossil fuel and/or nuclear plants.
We must confront the unreasonable climate crusades with reason rather than emotion. The country depends on it–and that’s not just a few Party committees in some major cities.
The “Red Scare of the 20 th century” was real and not delusional. Alger Hiss and others were proven to be working against the United States and for the international Communist cause. Joseph McCarthy may or may not have been over-zealous in his prosecution, but the motivating cause for the HUAC hearings was real and dangerous.
Thanks, Gary, I was about to make the same point.
Right you are, Gary, and it has morphed some, but is still with us. CNN allows “sure I am a Communist, but with a little c” types to go on at length about things, and not in a fair and balanced way.
“Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one.” And there, in 1 sentence, is the source of and reason for Catastrophic Human Caused Climate Change and Socialism…. well, that and money.
Regarding the Earth image shown, NASA doesn’t have an “Earth Observatory” satellite. Just mentioning it so people don’t start spreading misinformation, the correction of which ends up taking up a lot of my time now from emails I receive.
Should be required reading.
We tried reason in the 1990s. We were met with emotion, and ignored.
There is now too much money and too many careers riding on alarmism for anyone to admit that they are wrong. So reason will not help us.
All we can do is watch the whole thing crumble of it’s own volition – as it must. And then we will be blamed for not warming anybody…
That is the way humans work…
The ‘Red Scare’ is a derisive term similar to ‘Science Denier’, both created and employed by socialists to discredit opposition without examining the underlying evidence. I wonder why Joe Nalven chose to use that particular emotion charged derogatory appellation?
“We must confront climate change with reason”
Commercialize GEN III and GEN IV fission reactors NOW ..
Specifically ..
GE’s PRISM IFR ( integral fast reactor ) as a “waste” burner
ThorCon, Flibe, or Terrestrial’s version of a MSR ( molten salt reactor )
Confront climate change?
Must we?
I do not think we must do any such thing, let alone pretend that people can “tackle the climate crisis”, or that politicians can control the weather via tax policy, or by any others means whatsoever.
A large number of idiotic notions are implicit in the statement “We must confront climate change with reason”, and anyone who is paying attention to the words and ideas being bandied about ought to recognize this and call it out immediately and every time.
This sort of word- and thought-creep is a very insidious form of psychological manipulation, worse in many ways than outright gaslighting. In fact, it represents a success by those who seek to control the way we think of things and hence control the conversations we have.
Human beings have no ability to control the weather of a planet anywhere, for even a minute, let alone the long term climatic conditions all over the globe over some long stretch of time.
The idea, that jackass climate liar so-called scientists or their pinheaded lackwit politician partners in crime can do so, is gobsmackingly dumb.
There is no climate crisis.
Climate change, to the extent that it exists, has been remarkably gentle and beneficent by any objective historical reckoning.
Nothing is happening, regarding the weather the world is experiencing, that is in any way outside of the normal historic range of conditions.
The only verifiable difference between current conditions and those we know to be the case in the past is that the biosphere is being greatly enriched by the addition of more of the basic raw material from which it is made.
CO2 fertilization has led to a huge and pervasive increase in the photosynthesizing organism that are the base of the food chains of virtually all life and every biome on Earth.
What needs to be confronted are the despicable fools that originate, perpetuate, and propagate this alarmist insanity.
On countless occasions over the last 15 years I have assumed a particular study or review of a study would mark the end of this AGW nonsense. 15 years because prior to that I was a great advocate of curbing CO2 emissions having been introduced to the concept in college in 1989. By the end of 2003, growing doubts were cemented by the “Pause”.
It is abundantly clear at this point that Climate Change as Greta Thunberg knows it is here to stay and will impact on politics and decision making far beyond my increasingly diminishing life span. The reason for this is quite simple, three decades of education that have put forth a hypothesis as fact. Liberals who once challenged the establishment are now the establishment and refuse to be challenged. Liberals who once championed free speech and an intellectual openness are dictating what ideas and speech are acceptable and what isn’t and enacting laws to support their positions. We have lost not only this battle but the war and it seems unlikely that the larger public will ever be exposed to intellectual honesty again – only dogma, at least until a new age of enlightenment comes to pass. OK Boomer.
“…disastrous climate change effects are more likely to result from the impact of large meteors, exploding super volcanoes, uncontrolled disease without vaccines, and crazed dictators.”
What on Earth would make anyone think that climate change effects, disastrous or otherwise, could possibly result from diseases, lack of vaccines, or crazed dictators?
Even the first two items make me wonder about this line of thought: A meteor impact that is powerful enough to cause disastrous climate change would likely have far more immediate and dire effects, as would an eruption of a super volcano.
I suspect that the sentence was originally written differently and was changed later without being looked at carefully enough, and I also understand that the main point is that since humanity has actual Very Bad Things to be concerned with, having such a huge percentage of time and money being expended worrying about a hypothetical and highly dubious one is in itself a Very Bad Thing.
The immense number of activists spending gigantic amounts of money and time jetting and yachting around the world to jabber about their doomsday fantasy, or the so-called “climate scientists” freeloading boatloads of scarce tax dollars in order to do endless, and endlessly repetitive, studies and reports and modelling narrowly focused on an issue they claim is settled beyond any need for debate or discussion…all of this time and attention and expenditure of resources could easily be focused on problems and issues of a definitive and solvable nature.
No one is going to drown due to rising sea levels, or die from ocean acidification, or suffer due to a somewhat warmer Arctic wasteland, or more mild Winters and overnight low temperatures.
But long before the ocean rises the next ten inches, many people will die due to coastal storms, due to earthquakes, due to volcanic eruptions, due to disease outbreaks…and due to lack of clean drinking water, inadequate sanitation, lack of access to inexpensive energy…all of which can be addressed with better funding, education, monitoring, and improved warning systems and procedures.
Instead money for these sorts of things are being sucked away by an obsessive focus on the boogeyman of global warming catastrophism, education has been transformed into political indoctrination which is short on facts and encouragement of independent thought and critical thinking, and long on groupthink, doubletalk, and alarmist propaganda, and environmental studies in general are now almost exclusively focused on one-sided analysis of worst case scenarios in which all problems, whether real or imagined, are misattributed to “climate change”.
That is a brilliant piece and should be re-printed by the New York Times, Bloomberg, the WaPo, National Geographic, Smithsonian, et al. It should be read aloud by NPR, PBS, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Auntie Beeb.
We know, of course, that it won’t (and more’s the pity).