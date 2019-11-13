Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Looks like Greta might make it to COP25 after all.
Let’s all wish Greta a safe journey. I’m not exactly a fan, but there is a funny side to watching Greta scold climate hypocrites at public engagements, watching all those people who pretend to care squirm and hang their heads in the face of that unrelenting glare.
There is no guarantee Madrid will be the final resting place of COP25. A month ago there were large scale protests in Spain over the rising cost of living, and there is huge anger at the Spanish Government’s heavy handed response to highly active Spanish separatist movements. If the security situation in Spain deteriorates, perhaps President Trump could make a last minute offer to rescue the COP25 climate conference, by hosting it in the USA.
23 thoughts on “Another Plastic Boat: Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg Hitches a Lift to COP25”
Who is funding Greta’s travels?
Big Socio. Who else. Aka The Puppeteer.
I think the next meeting should be in Spitsbergen in January! LOL
Why isn’t she going via Africa to convince the African states that are all criminalsand not listening to her!
I wish Greta well, safe sailing fair winds and all that. Can anyone blame me if I also hope the venue gets changed again to say, Montreal.
Let’s not forget Tierra del Fuego either…
The Democratic Republic of Congo would be a more appropriate country to host COP25. Therein, young Greta Scoldberg could investigate the children who likewise are missing school, but not out of choice, because they’re forced to work, mining the columbite-tantalum needed for the environmentalists’ cellular telephones and the like.
It’s kinda creepy that an 11* year old’s parents just let her travel around nations, and across oceans on sailboats with unknown people, eh?
Her father will be with her, as well as a handler.
She never goes anywhere without her handler. Says a lot.
Goodness knows what the end will be
Oh, I don’t know where I’m at
It looks as if we two will never be one
Something must be done
You say Chile and I say Spain
You say climate and I say weather
Climate, weather, climate, weather
Let’s call the whole thing off
With apologies to Ella Fitzgerald
The most amazing thing about this story is the accompanying photo shows her smiling . . . didn’t know she was capable.
Swimming with tiger sharks sounds more fun. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=709&v=xED6jYxWaGg&feature=emb_logo
It’s not a bad $757K boat. Has 2 Volvo 30 HP engines. https://www.sailmagazine.com/boats/boat-review-outremer-45
Risky business. A 15 meter sailing ship with a crew of 3 crossing the Atlantic West to East in November and December is not exactly ♯♪♫ a three hour tour, a three hour tour♪♫**.
Good luck, Greta.
.
.
.
Were the couple giving Greta a lift already planning on going that way? Would they even attempt that crossing if it weren’t for the bit of publicity gained by hauling Greta along?
**Gilligan’s Island
Greta who? (and why should I care?)
In days of old, such a child travelling alone would have been easy prey for slavery , especially as a sex slave.
Yes, just why is a 16 year old with Aspergers (who tend to be socially maladjusted, taking things too literally-the sort of person more vulnerable to becoming the prey of pedophiles and sex slave recruiters) allowed to travel around the world by herself??? Who is funding accommodation etc? Abandoning such a child to have to beg for transport with strangers? This smells of child abuse. Why isn’t she being taken by child welfare agencies and sent on a plane back home???
I don’t wish her a happy journey
I do wish Greta a safe trip to her destination… whatever that is going to be.
I hope she gets there safe. This is a bad time to sail across the Atlantic in a small boat.
how was she jumping all over this country…carbon neutral
how did she do that?
#1 I think Greta is an abused child and we should stay away commenting in any negative way about her.
#2 OTOH, her parents, guardians / handlers should bear the brunt of our outrage. I don’t think child pornography is ethically that far from what’s happening to Greta.
I hope she (Greta) will grow up and sue all the bastards who made her into the symbol she may not have become otherwise…
Shared… shifted responsibility.