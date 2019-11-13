Another Plastic Boat: Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg Hitches a Lift to COP25

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Looks like Greta might make it to COP25 after all.

So happy to say I'll hopefully make it to COP25 in Madrid.

I’ve been offered a ride from Virginia on the 48ft catamaran La Vagabonde. Australians @Sailing_LaVaga ,Elayna Carausu & @_NikkiHenderson from England will take me across the Atlantic.

We sail for Europe tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/qJcgREe332 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 12, 2019

Let’s all wish Greta a safe journey. I’m not exactly a fan, but there is a funny side to watching Greta scold climate hypocrites at public engagements, watching all those people who pretend to care squirm and hang their heads in the face of that unrelenting glare.

There is no guarantee Madrid will be the final resting place of COP25. A month ago there were large scale protests in Spain over the rising cost of living, and there is huge anger at the Spanish Government’s heavy handed response to highly active Spanish separatist movements. If the security situation in Spain deteriorates, perhaps President Trump could make a last minute offer to rescue the COP25 climate conference, by hosting it in the USA.

