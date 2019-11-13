Another Plastic Boat: Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg Hitches a Lift to COP25

/ 1 hour ago November 13, 2019

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Looks like Greta might make it to COP25 after all.

Let’s all wish Greta a safe journey. I’m not exactly a fan, but there is a funny side to watching Greta scold climate hypocrites at public engagements, watching all those people who pretend to care squirm and hang their heads in the face of that unrelenting glare.

There is no guarantee Madrid will be the final resting place of COP25. A month ago there were large scale protests in Spain over the rising cost of living, and there is huge anger at the Spanish Government’s heavy handed response to highly active Spanish separatist movements. If the security situation in Spain deteriorates, perhaps President Trump could make a last minute offer to rescue the COP25 climate conference, by hosting it in the USA.

23 thoughts on “Another Plastic Boat: Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg Hitches a Lift to COP25

  3. I wish Greta well, safe sailing fair winds and all that. Can anyone blame me if I also hope the venue gets changed again to say, Montreal.

    Reply

    • The Democratic Republic of Congo would be a more appropriate country to host COP25. Therein, young Greta Scoldberg could investigate the children who likewise are missing school, but not out of choice, because they’re forced to work, mining the columbite-tantalum needed for the environmentalists’ cellular telephones and the like.

      Reply

  5. Goodness knows what the end will be
    Oh, I don’t know where I’m at
    It looks as if we two will never be one
    Something must be done

    You say Chile and I say Spain
    You say climate and I say weather
    Climate, weather, climate, weather
    Let’s call the whole thing off

    With apologies to Ella Fitzgerald

    Reply

  9. Risky business. A 15 meter sailing ship with a crew of 3 crossing the Atlantic West to East in November and December is not exactly ♯♪♫ a three hour tour, a three hour tour♪♫**.

    Good luck, Greta.
    .
    .
    .
    Were the couple giving Greta a lift already planning on going that way? Would they even attempt that crossing if it weren’t for the bit of publicity gained by hauling Greta along?

    **Gilligan’s Island

    Reply

  11. In days of old, such a child travelling alone would have been easy prey for slavery , especially as a sex slave.
    Yes, just why is a 16 year old with Aspergers (who tend to be socially maladjusted, taking things too literally-the sort of person more vulnerable to becoming the prey of pedophiles and sex slave recruiters) allowed to travel around the world by herself??? Who is funding accommodation etc? Abandoning such a child to have to beg for transport with strangers? This smells of child abuse. Why isn’t she being taken by child welfare agencies and sent on a plane back home???

    Reply

  16. #1 I think Greta is an abused child and we should stay away commenting in any negative way about her.

    #2 OTOH, her parents, guardians / handlers should bear the brunt of our outrage. I don’t think child pornography is ethically that far from what’s happening to Greta.

    I hope she (Greta) will grow up and sue all the bastards who made her into the symbol she may not have become otherwise…

    Reply

