World Economic Forum’s Post Climate Change Utopia Reads like a Homeless Tent City

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Obligatory ride sharing, less living space, more facility sharing, less ownership of goods, no car, far less privacy.
This is what 2030 could look like if we win the war on climate change
31 Oct 2019
Ida Auken Member of Parliament, Parliament of Denmark (Folketinget)
By 2030, your CO2 emissions will be greatly reduced. Meat on your dinner table will be a rare sight. Water and the air you breathe will be cleaner and nature will be in recovery. The money in your wallet will be spent on being with family and friends, not on buying goods. Saving the climate involves huge change, but it could make us much happier at the same time.
Right now, we are losing the fight against climate change – but what would winning look like? What is life like in a green world?
Here’s one version of a “CO-topia”:
You walk out of your front door in the morning into a green and liveable city, where concrete has dwindled and green facades and parks are spreading. If you choose to call a car, an algorithm will calculate the smartest route for the vehicle and pick up a few other people on the way.
Since the city council’s ban on private cars in the city, lots of new mobility services have arrived. It is cheaper for you not to own your own car, which, in turn, reduces congestion so you arrive at your destination more easily and quickly and don’t have to spend time looking for somewhere to park. You can also choose to travel by bike, scooter or public transit.
The air you breathe in the city is cleaner because there are far fewer cars on the streets and the rest are electric – all electricity is green in fact. There is less noise and much more space for parks and pedestrian streets since all the parking space became available. For lunch you can choose from dozens of exciting meals – most of them are plant-based, so you eat more healthily and are more environmentally friendly than when lunch meant choosing between five types of burger.
Single-use plastics are a distant memory. You still grab a to-go coffee, but it comes in a reusable cup that you turn in at the next coffee shop to get your deposit back. The same system applies to plastic bottles and other take-away containers. At home, all of your household appliances have been turned into service contracts. If your dishwasher is about to break down, it is no longer your problem. The service provider already knows about the problem and has sent someone to fix it. When the machine no longer works, the provider picks up the old machine and installs a new one.
People are trying out new types of living arrangements with more shared functions and spaces. This means that more people can afford to live in cities. More houses are built with wood, which makes them nicer to live in and much better for the climate than concrete buildings.
When you buy something, you buy something that lasts; you buy it because you really need it and want to take care of it. But because you buy far fewer things, you can actually afford products of better quality and design. “Refuse, reuse, reduce, recycle” is the new way of looking at products: if you don’t need it, you refuse; if you buy it, you will use it again and again; and in the end, you recycle it. All packaging is made from three types of plastic or other new materials, so recycling is easier these days.
Agriculture has changed dramatically, as the new plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products have made it harder for traditional animal-based products to compete. Much of the land formerly used to produce animal feedstock has become available. As people in cities have started to value going into nature, tourism, hunting and angling now offer new types of income for people living in rural areas. Forests and nature are again spreading across the globe. People travel more in their region and by train, so air traffic has started to decline. Most airlines have switched to electrofuels, biofuels or electricity.
Best of all, because citizens have stopped buying so much stuff, they have more money to spend on other things. This new disposable income is spent on services: cleaning, gardening, help with laundry, healthy and easy meals to cook, entertainment, experiences and fabulous new restaurants. All of these things give the average modern person more options and more free time to spend with their friends and families, working out, learning new skills, playing sports or making art – you name it and there’s more time to do it.
If we consider what the future could be, picking up the mantle against climate change may not seem so bad after all.
License and RepublishingSource: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/10/what-happens-if-we-beat-climate-change/
World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with our Terms of Use.
Written by
Ida Auken, Member of Parliament, Parliament of Denmark (Folketinget)
The views expressed in this article are those of the author alone and not the World Economic Forum.
Lots of wood and recycled materials used for construction, more shared facilities, lower cost of residency, less use of electricity, no private car ownership and less private ownership of goods.
What author Ida Auken is describing is a slum or tent city.
Here’s a hint for you Ida; most people don’t choose to live this way, of their own free will.
26 thoughts on “World Economic Forum’s Post Climate Change Utopia Reads like a Homeless Tent City”
Mega-city one.
Who makes this rubbish up? The mass mount of job losses is mind blowing…..
More houses are built with wood 😐 Most airlines have switched to electrofuels, biofuels or electricity 😐 what fuel will create such a large amount of electricity?? Solar, wind? Unicorn tears?
As people in cities have started to value going into nature, tourism, “hunting” and angling now offer new types of income for people living in rural areas. Forests and nature are again spreading across the globe.
How will there be any tree’s if we are building everything from wood?? Hunting LOLOL Im sure the greens have something to say about that…
Yeah that hunting bit was funny. I can only imagine that is w/ a bow and arrow.
It’s time to knock this BS down. I have the power of one. Vote accordingly in 2020 #MAGA
THE GREEN REICH – October 31, 2019
by Drieu Godefridi
(Author)
Ban everything we can, eco-tax the rest: this could be the motto of the environmentalists in politics. If human CO2 is the problem, then Man must be restrained, controlled, suppressed in every one of his CO2-emitting activities: that is to say, in the totality of his actions.
Researching environmentalism from the root of its anti-humanist ethic to the staggering heights of its actual demands — banning cars, aircraft, meat, nuclear energy, rural life, the market economy, modern agriculture, in short, post-Industrial-Revolution modernity.
Drieu Godefridi shows that environmentalism defines a more radical ideology in its liberticidal, anti-economic and ultimately humanicidal claims than any totalitarian ideology yet seen.
“Dividing humanity by a factor of ten” is the environmentalist ideal. “It is the people who enslave themselves, who cut their own throats.”
Etienne de La Boétie, “Discourse on Voluntary Servitude” (1549). PhD (Sorbonne),
Drieu Godefridi has authored many books, on gender, the IPCC and environmentalism.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/2930650249
They never think that they themselves will be living that way, no, just the little people, not the elites like the author. They will be living the life of luxury, flying to exotic tropical vacations in private jets.
United Nation’s Agenda 21 Depopulation Initiative
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Agenda+21+depopulation+Initiative&view=detail&mid=7A77A0F30722BD48FDD37A77A0F30722BD48FDD3&FORM=VIRE
Don’t forget to search for tinfoil hats too, you’ll need them.
Some people are rich, some are poor. How unfair! Everybody should be poor.
Democratic Presidential Candidates, that includes you.
I read through that sunny little tale, and funny thing, the free will of people never actually came up. Huh.
This sounds like a communist utopia to me.
Hey Ida,
This may sound radical to you, but is any of this by free choice? You said the city council banned private ownership of cars, no freedom of food choices, no freedom of building materials for your home, etc. The coffee shop “owner” has to accept the cups from every other store, but who buys the new ones to replace worn out cups? What if some coffee shops are better at cleaning and sanitizing their reusable mugs?
If this Utopia is so grand as you envision, why not set up neighborhoods with these restrictions and see if there are people lining up for that style of living. If it truly is as freeing and wonderful as you believe, then it will organically spread throughout society.
I suspect you know the answer though. The description sounds very similar to the outward trappings of life in Orwell’s 1984, and that was created to his the horrors of the world as depicted.
This woman describes a world in constant recession [aka depression] as a positive. Where do jobs come from in that world? This is almost the definition of dystopia; and is anyone really happy? Maybe in Denmark this is what the good life can look like, but don’t bring it here.
This nightmare scenario is not going to win the masses over. It is hard to tell if it is real or satire.
Hey, put me down for loads of hunting and my increase in hobby activity. My hobby is racing V8 cars flat out as often as possible. I could be persuaded to switch to a less harsh hobby by going over to V12s.
Small question. What do we do with all the meat acquired from the hunting?
What is stopping anyone living like this now if they wish? As for all the open space, won’t that be taken up by all the inefficient green energy generation and organic farming?
In other words the peasants will be dirt poor. And the elite will be a new aristocracy. Golly golly gosh I always wanted to be a serf in the thirteenth century!! That’s always been my life’s ambition! Maybe if we are really lucky we can even bring back the black plague to prune back the excess population.
By the way the thermometer in my back yard this morning was reading twenty degrees F. I live in Chicago. I don’t remember it ever being so cold so early.
They want us to live their dreams. I would rather live — or least strive to live — my own dreams. That’s what economic development is about — to obtain the resources to do just that.
Greta’s dreams would become the world’s nightmare. Or, as I am sure has been said before, one person’s dream is another’s nightmare
It is a very interesting point of view.
Climatards have the weirdest fantasies.
The World Economic Forum meets at Davos, Switzerland where a burger costs $48.
President Trump gave Davos Man a little lesson in 2018 :
President Trump arrives in Davos :
If they can not stop fires in California now; how would they stop them when all the dwellings are made of wood. I remember reading about the great fires of Chicago, Baltimore, London and San Francisco (aftermath of an earthquake).
I really tried to read all the way to the end, but my brain explosion warning alarms went off at the part where people will have more money because everyone buys fewer things.
Do these numbnuts have any concept whatsoever about what money is? Hint – it represents a share in the total goods and services of the economy. Whether it’s gold, silver, fiat paper, or crypto, it is nothing more than a store of value. It’s a bit like having shares of a stock called The Economy. If the economy collapses, the share price collapses. In the Soviet bloc, lots of people had money, and not only that, but thanks to the wonders of a planned economy, everything had a low, “affordable” price. The only minor glitch was that the store shelves were empty.
With no goods to buy, what are we going to be doing with the excess money, buying tickets to performance art?
Without production of value, what is the source of income? Oh I forgot, under green socialism, everybody is distributed money from the source of money, the government, including those unwilling to work. We will pretend to work, and they will pretend to pay us.
Because that worked out so well in the Soviet Union.
Sounds like a cross between Hunger Games and Divergent.
It is going to be difficult for people to keep voting for it.
Crowding on roads is determined by the number of journeys made, not by the number cars owned (or not owned). Only if taxis are shared by people with different destinations the number of vehicles on the road is decreased. Having traveled about a bit I associate that concept with third-world countries.
It has never been shown that a meat free diet is more healthy. Quite the contrary. Diabetes is a scourge affecting many people on the subcontinent, who are predominantly vegetarians. Conversely, innuit people used to live quite well on a vegitable-free diet of purely animal meats and fats. The fact that west Europeans are generally tall people is widely attributed to a diet rich in animal products.
The good news is we don’t have to give up meat.
How will they keep all that extra green space trimmed? Certainly not with lawnmowers. We’ll keep all that public green space tidy by grazing sustainable sheep and cattle.
Mmmmm… tasty! Nothing like a leg of lamb or a nice rib roast. Gotta keep the lawn maintenance crew level by eating the excess.
I kind of like that part of the plan, though I’m not keen on dodging the cow plops when I go for a little bit of pickup ball in the park.
.
.
.
From the article: “People are trying out new types of living arrangements with more shared functions and spaces. This means that more people can afford to live in cities.”
Only one problem. That’s a big unsupported assumption that people want to be herded into cities.
Most people don’t want to live in cities. I know, because I moved out to a rural area just beyond the housing developments of the burbs. The population of our township has more than quadrupled in the 20 years we’ve been here and all of the farmland that surrounded us is now owned by developers. They are leasing it to farmers as they, one-by-one, run services to a plot and then fill it with single family housing.
Most of the houses being built are 3,000 to 5,000 square feet and they are going up like mushrooms. Existing houses in the area sell in days of listing or even before they are listed. They don’t want 900-1,200 square feet apartments. Most of the houses are built on fractional acreage, a full acre, or more. People like a little elbow room. These people can well afford to live in cities. They choose not to.
So for that quoted bit to come true, people will have to be rounded up at gunpoint and herded into those high density utopias. They are currently voting their preference with their wallet, and they are not voting for shoulder-to-shoulder-nose-to-butt-feet-over-head high density housing.
That said, they are using a bit of recycled materials in this new construction, not by law but because it works out.