Lawsuit Says Obama Entered Paris Climate Agreement Illegally, Cites Mysterious Legal Memo

Chris White Tech Reporter
November 04, 2019 10:47 AM ET
Former President Barack Obama illegally entered into the Paris climate agreement, a lawsuit filed Monday says, citing a legal memo the Obama administration allegedly used to justify the deal.
The lawsuit asserts that the Obama administration argued the agreement could be signed without Senate approval because it does not set “legally binding targets and timetables.” Such justifications are a misrepresentation of the law, according to the lawsuit.
“This memo demonstrates the Obama administration’s unlawful entry into the Paris treaty,” Chris Horner, a former senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, noted in a press statement attached to the lawsuit. The memo “represents a major political and legal scandal,” he added. Horner left CEI in April.
The lawsuit seeks documents related to the memo from the U.S. State Department through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Horner is an attorney at the Government Accountability & Oversight (GAO) in April. The nonprofit group filed the lawsuit on behalf of Energy Policy Advocates. He cited a legal memo that allegedly justifies Obama’s decision to enter the climate deal, which compels the U.S. and 200 other countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions 26% to 28% by 2025.
Senate approval is required for any international deal that seeks “to adopt 1 targets and timetables,” not merely those that are “legally binding,” Horner noted in the lawsuit, referring to a referendum produced by the Senate in 1992 after the Kyoto Protocol, an international climate agreement designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. never ratified Kyoto.
President Donald Trump announced in 2017 his intention to leave the agreement. The president promised to “cancel” the deal during his 2016 campaign, but his own White House was split on the issue. He already issued executive orders to roll back Obama-era global warming regulations.
Trump can finally make the pullout official Monday. The terms stipulate that a partnering country cannot withdraw within the first three years of submission. Trump can send a letter to the United Nations Monday announcing his intention. It won’t become official until one day after the 2020 election.
The president said during the early part of his campaign that the Obama administration poorly negotiated the Paris Agreement and did not put American workers first. Trump criticized what he believed was China and other member countries that were benefiting from U.S. funding through the deal’s financing arm.
China, one of the more than 200 other countries that signed on to the deal, is the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter and made no commitment to cut greenhouse emissions. Instead, the communist nation said it would reach peak emissions by 2030.
China is also not legally obligated to comply with the accord. (RELATED: Trump Announces US Withdrawal From The Paris Climate Accord)
The communist country has taken steps to close down coal mines and shut down coal-fired power plants as an attempt to solve China’s poor air quality. Beijing also recently became the first Chinese city to replace all its coal power with natural gas.
Obama’s former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator, Gina McCarthy, has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. McCarthy crafted environmental policies while she was EPA chief that helped bring the U.S. into compliance with the Paris deal.
The White House has also not responded to requests for comment.
5 thoughts on “Lawsuit Says Obama Entered Paris Climate Agreement Illegally, Cites Mysterious Legal Memo”
Beijing has replaced all its coal power with natural gas. That’s great for PR, provided no-one mentions how man coal fired power stations the are building in other places.,,
https://www.npr.org/2019/04/29/716347646/why-is-china-placing-a-global-bet-on-coal
“China, known as the world’s biggest polluter, has been taking dramatic steps to clean up and fight climate change.
So why is it also building hundreds of coal-fired power plants in other countries?”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/judeclemente/2019/01/23/coal-is-not-dead-china-proves-it/#5430065d65fa
“For production, China’s December coal output was 2.1% higher than it was in 2017, hitting the highest level in over three years. The country started up new mines last year and then ramped up production to meet high winter demand. Due to domestic gas supply shortages in recent years, China has been softening its stance to displace coal heating with natural gas.
China approved nearly $6.7 billion worth of new coal mining projects in 2018, and production increased 5.2% to 3.55 billion tonnes.
For imports, now a much larger portion of the supply mix, coal imports in China were up 9% last year.”
[Both reports quoted above are dated 2019]
If it was illegal, the treaty is not binding or valid.
depends on who the judges are as we have discovered in the UK
“The communist country [China] has taken steps to close down coal mines…”
Well I have taken steps to reduce the size of my blobby belly, but don’t look like dropping a shirt size anytime soon.
Steps may speak louder than words, but they are still not actions.
Friends,
I write to ask a question because I am genuinely curious: I am not an American and I hope my question will give me an understanding of the ramifications of this matter.
My existing understanding of this matter is as follows.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the Paris Accord would have imposed unreasonable burdens on the US economy, and on behalf of President Trump he has formally announced the US is withdrawing from the Accord. President Trump will formally approve the announced withdrawal on Monday which is the first day the Accord’s procedures permit initiation of such a withdrawal. After that, the complex withdrawal procedure could be completed as early as February 21, 2021. This UN timetable provides the possibility that a change of US President in the coming US Presidential Election could result in cessation of the withdrawal process. Meanwhile, Chris Horner is making a legal case that ex-President Obama entered the US into the Paris Accord illegally. Such a case would take time and if successful would probably not be completed until after either President Trump had withdrawn the US from the Accord or his successor had bolstered the US involvement in the Accord. However, it seems unlikely that Horner would make such an expensive legal case for no practical purpose.
So, having that understanding, my question is,
Can the legal case being made by Chris Horner have any practical effect and if so what would that effect be?
With thanks to any Americans who can and do provide answer to my question.
Richard