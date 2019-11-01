Southeast Asia: Coal Demand To Double By 2040

- Date: 31/10/19
- Bloomberg
There’s just no stopping coal in Southeast Asia. Surging investments in wind and solar energy won’t be enough to shake the fuel’s dominance in the region for decades to come, according to the International Energy Agency.
Coal demand is expected to double to almost 400 million tons a year by 2040, the agency said in its Southeast Asia Energy Outlook published Wednesday. That’s 2.5% higher than its forecast from two years ago, even as renewable power capacity is seen more than tripling through 2040.
“Coal is rather resistant because it is affordable,” said Keisuke Sadamori, IEA’s director for energy markets and security. “It’s really hard for Southeast Asian countries to move away from affordable coal immediately.”
The main reason for coal’s continued importance in the region is expectations for massive overall energy demand growth as populations continue to increase and become wealthier. Even though new renewable energy capacity is forecast to be installed at about twice the rate of coal through 2040, fossil fuels will still represent about 75% of total energy demand in 2040, according to the IEA.
Here in Thailand we desperately need to build more power plants but Greenpeace is over here well funded and paying poor farmers to carry signs and protest against coal. How can we get rid of these guys? Please help.
Shutdown those “special economic” areas for a week see how quickly things will change then.
Yeah, and I bet we’ll see that change in a few years to become less affordable.
Coal is like LNG, but it’s already compressed, ships easy, and stores easy.
If renewables can do the job coal can do, why not save costs by skipping the intermediary step of coal and go directly to renewables? Oh that’s right, they can’t do the job… derp!
“It’s really hard for Southeast Asian countries to move away from affordable coal immediately.” Yes. Just like it’s probably difficult for them (or anyone) to move away from affordable food, clothing, and housing immediately. Face it, we just like things to be affordable and dependable. Silly us.
…did they just say coal energy is cheaper and more dependable
NYT: July 1, 2017
“Over all, 1,600 coal plants are planned or under construction in 62 countries…”
A motto to make enviro-wackos’ heads explode:
Mine, baby, mine!
That’s what they say about everything that doesn’t belong to them. Like when they say Brazil’s forests are “our forests”, and so on.
Here is a cunning plan from the Green Party world policy strategy forum.
Let’s close down all our coal fired electricity generating plants, blow up all the cooling towers, dismantle all the power line infrastructure from those demolished plants, and hand over all manufacturing to the far East where they are building reliable 24/7 coal fired generating plants.
Message sent to Australia, Great Britain, Canada, the USA and any other previously coal intensive western nation, prepared to be that stupid.