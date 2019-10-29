Chris White Tech Reporter
October 28, 2019 12:58 PM ET
California officials are working to beat back a massive wildfire that is charring the state and sending citizens sprawling for cover.
The so-called Kincade Fire scorched over 54,000 acres as of Sunday evening. Nearly 94 buildings and other structures were burned and 80,000 more have been threatened, according to The New York Times.
More than 180,000 people were ordered to evacuate their homes. Much of the fire is impacting Northern California’s wine country and is making tracks southwest toward Sonoma County’s population hub of Santa Rosa.
Meanwhile, citizens are also dealing with rolling blackouts. Pacific Gas & Electric engaged in preemptive shutdowns Saturday afternoon that affected 38 counties up and down California. Nearly 3 million people were forced to prepare for a weekend without electricity.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a San Francisco Democrat who is under pressure as gas prices increase, told citizens Saturday that things are going to be tough in the coming days. “The next 72 hours will be challenging,” he said at a news conference. “I could sugarcoat it, but I will not.” (RELATED: Gov Gavin Newsom Struggles To Stay In Control As California Goes Dark, Wildfires Spread, And Gas Prices Spike)
Embers fly around a burnt out truck during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, U.S. October 27, 2019.
Two firefighters sustained injuries since the fires began chewing up the state Oct. 26. The first blaze began 75 miles northwest of San Francisco, a few miles away from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s congressional district.
12 thoughts on “Here’s What Wildfires Are Doing To California As Citizens Cope With Rolling Blackouts”
At my nothingburger SF Bay Area suburb (no risky high danger fire zone) the power was OFF for 24 hours (second outage in October) from Saturday afternoon to Monday afternoon. And … during the outage … when I needed it the most … I had NO cell phone service (Verizon – but every other carrier FAILED too). Seems as though even the NYT was aware of the problem …
… however, nobody at the CPUC seemed to notice. Calls of complaint to Verizon were treated like I was some kind of cranky malcontent … straight into the circular file.
Those cell towers are supposed to have battery backups. If the power was off for more than 24h the batteries may have been depleted
California’s acreage burned by wildfires in 2019 is far below last year and far below average. Perhaps the Sonoma fire will change that, but it looks like this will be a below average year. Nevertheless, the governor has declared an emergency and the news treats it like a world-ending event. Last year many lives were lost in the Paradise fire. This year almost no lives have been lost
99.9+% is unburned fortunately. Hopefully, efforts will be made to prevent loss of life and to minimize future damage.
So after reading the WSJ Opinion piece on PG&E it is apparent that this utility is the American version of PDVSA, the oil company piggy bank in Venezuela that is expected to operate as an oil company after diverting its revenue to all manner of social spending causes and vote buying efforts in addition to assorted corruption payments.
Climate change makes for a handy excuse in California as long as the low information audience does not wise up.
It is the low information voters who got us into this mess. And the media wants to keep them that way.
Good analogy. In the case of PDVSA, most competent employees were fired because they didn’t support Chavez.
In the case of PG&E, they still have competent employees, though they are hamstrung.
Back when it was raining heavily and everyone was touting the end of the drought, many were also predicting a rather nasty fire season due to all the additional growth. The very fact that average citizens were aware that this situation, has in the past, is in the present and will continue to exist. It is NOT UNPRECEDENTED, it is predictable and was predicted. And, predictably it was ignored.
In the previous post on this topic a rather telling comment was made:
CA never had any forced pre-emptive power shutdowns when it was a Red state. …hmmm
Hats off to the brave men and women trying to deal with mismanagement enhanced wildfires in Kalifornia.
30 years ago, I saw the writing on the wall for where California was heading. Nearly 20 years ago, I executed my escape. Nothing of what is currently happening there from the taxes, war on the middle class, our of control de-criminalized criminal activity to the power going out is any surprise.
I’d say “The last one out turn off the lights”, but that’s clearly not necessary. It was a great place while it lasted.
California needs to replace the image on their flag with Smokey the Bear.
Coming soon to the NY Times; an editorial titled “Why Climate Deniers Are Partly to Blame for the California Wildfires”.