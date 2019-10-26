Stanford study casts doubt on carbon capture

Stanford University
One proposed method for reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the atmosphere – and reducing the risk of climate change – is to capture carbon from the air or prevent it from getting there in the first place. However, research from Mark Z. Jacobson at Stanford University, published in Energy and Environmental Science, suggests that carbon capture technologies can cause more harm than good.
“All sorts of scenarios have been developed under the assumption that carbon capture actually reduces substantial amounts of carbon. However, this research finds that it reduces only a small fraction of carbon emissions, and it usually increases air pollution,” said Jacobson, who is a professor of civil and environmental engineering. “Even if you have 100 percent capture from the capture equipment, it is still worse, from a social cost perspective, than replacing a coal or gas plant with a wind farm because carbon capture never reduces air pollution and always has a capture equipment cost. Wind replacing fossil fuels always reduces air pollution and never has a capture equipment cost.”
Jacobson, who is also a senior fellow at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, examined public data from a coal with carbon capture electric power plant and a plant that removes carbon from the air directly. In both cases, electricity to run the carbon capture came from natural gas. He calculated the net CO2 reduction and total cost of the carbon capture process in each case, accounting for the electricity needed to run the carbon capture equipment, the combustion and upstream emissions resulting from that electricity, and, in the case of the coal plant, its upstream emissions. (Upstream emissions are emissions, including from leaks and combustion, from mining and transporting a fuel such as coal or natural gas.)
Common estimates of carbon capture technologies – which only look at the carbon captured from energy production at a fossil fuel plant itself and not upstream emissions – say carbon capture can remediate 85-90 percent of carbon emissions. Once Jacobson calculated all the emissions associated with these plants that could contribute to global warming, he converted them to the equivalent amount of carbon dioxide in order to compare his data with the standard estimate. He found that in both cases the equipment captured the equivalent of only 10-11 percent of the emissions they produced, averaged over 20 years.
This research also looked at the social cost of carbon capture – including air pollution, potential health problems, economic costs and overall contributions to climate change – and concluded that those are always similar to or higher than operating a fossil fuel plant without carbon capture and higher than not capturing carbon from the air at all. Even when the capture equipment is powered by renewable electricity, Jacobson concluded that it is always better to use the renewable electricity instead to replace coal or natural gas electricity or to do nothing, from a social cost perspective.
Given this analysis, Jacobson argued that the best solution is to instead focus on renewable options, such as wind or solar, replacing fossil fuels.
Efficiency and upstream emissions
This research is based on data from two real carbon capture plants, which both run on natural gas. The first is a coal plant with carbon capture equipment. The second plant is not attached to any energy-producing counterpart. Instead, it pulls existing carbon dioxide from the air using a chemical process.
Jacobson examined several scenarios to determine the actual and possible efficiencies of these two kinds of plants, including what would happen if the carbon capture technologies were run with renewable electricity rather than natural gas, and if the same amount of renewable electricity required to run the equipment were instead used to replace coal plant electricity.
While the standard estimate for the efficiency of carbon capture technologies is 85-90 percent, neither of these plants met that expectation. Even without accounting for upstream emissions, the equipment associated with the coal plant was only 55.4 percent efficient over 6 months, on average. With the upstream emissions included, Jacobson found that, on average over 20 years, the equipment captured only 10-11 percent of the total carbon dioxide equivalent emissions that it and the coal plant contributed. The air capture plant was also only 10-11 percent efficient, on average over 20 years, once Jacobson took into consideration its upstream emissions and the uncaptured and upstream emissions that came from operating the plant on natural gas.
Due to the high energy needs of carbon capture equipment, Jacobson concluded that the social cost of coal with carbon capture powered by natural gas was about 24 percent higher, over 20 years, than the coal without carbon capture. If the natural gas at that same plant were replaced with wind power, the social cost would still exceed that of doing nothing. Only when wind replaced coal itself did social costs decrease.
For both types of plants this suggests that, even if carbon capture equipment is able to capture 100 percent of the carbon it is designed to offset, the cost of manufacturing and running the equipment plus the cost of the air pollution it continues to allow or increases makes it less efficient than using those same resources to create renewable energy plants replacing coal or gas directly.
“Not only does carbon capture hardly work at existing plants, but there’s no way it can actually improve to be better than replacing coal or gas with wind or solar directly,” said Jacobson. “The latter will always be better, no matter what, in terms of the social cost. You can’t just ignore health costs or climate costs.”
This study did not consider what happens to carbon dioxide after it is captured but Jacobson suggests that most applications today, which are for industrial use, result in additional leakage of carbon dioxide back into the air.
Focusing on renewables
People propose that carbon capture could be useful in the future, even after we have stopped burning fossil fuels, to lower atmospheric carbon levels. Even assuming these technologies run on renewables, Jacobson maintains that the smarter investment is in options that are currently disconnected from the fossil fuel industry, such as reforestation – a natural version of air capture – and other forms of climate change solutions focused on eliminating other sources of emissions and pollution. These include reducing biomass burning, and reducing halogen, nitrous oxide and methane emissions.
“There is a lot of reliance on carbon capture in theoretical modeling, and by focusing on that as even a possibility, that diverts resources away from real solutions,” said Jacobson. “It gives people hope that you can keep fossil fuel power plants alive. It delays action. In fact, carbon capture and direct air capture are always opportunity costs.”
19 thoughts on “Stanford study casts doubt on carbon capture”
Mark Z. Jacobson: “Only when wind replaced coal itself did social costs decrease.”
What is this thing called ‘social cost’? Can I deduct it on my taxes?
What about the upstream costs of wind and solar? Did he factor that in to the study?
Our group, with its principal laboratory in Denver, Colorado has conducted many successful trials on metallic oxides as salts using specific bacteria to perform direct reduction to the elemental state. Cobalt, copper, arsenic and chromium have all yielded these outcomes in large scale column tests. No doubt the same mechanism could be deployed for carbon capture and oxygen release. While we have looked at the notion, it is low on the list of priorities.
Mark Z Jacobson is the professor that was suing his critics for claiming his 100% Renewable Power plan was seriously flawed.
Dalyplanet,
The Jacobson WWS plan is for ALL US PRIMARY ENERGY to be from wind, water and solar.
At first he had little storage, but later greatly increased it; a $multi trillion adder.
At first he had no HVDC overlay grid, but later he added it; about a $500 billion adder
They didn’t claim his work was flawed. They substantiated their claim that completely debunked Jacobson’s deception.
Jacobson needed massive amounts of imaginary hydro power and random wind distributions to make his numbers work. Hydro is effectively maxed out in the lower 48. And he assumed poor wind conditions for one wind farm wouldn’t affect nearby regional wind farms as well, Both of his key assumptions were absurd. The part that makes him a deceiver is he certainly must’ve known his work was junk engineering analyses. What he didn’t expect was PNAS publishing rules by NAS fellows would allow for a rebuttal. The editors and NAS President McNutter could gate-keep the rebuttal out of PNAS. So he tried to sue (actually his green slime backer probably paid for the legal services to file the law suit to try to get a retraction from the authors or PNAS not able afford the lawfare).
Errata: McNutter could *Not* gate-keep…
”Given this analysis, Jacobson argued that the best solution is to instead focus on renewable options, such as wind or solar, replacing fossil fuels.”
Mark Jacobsen lying and telling half truths once again. Sigh. Doesn’t he ever get tired of telling lies?
I like my electricity at night and when the wind isn’t blowing. Funny that. I like my electricity also to be affordable so I’m not choosing between heat /AC and doing other things that keep me in middle class.
The half truth is that CCS will be an utter failure if it is attempted at the scale necessary to counteract emissions growth. For multiple reasons CCS is an idiotic waste of resources. You don’t need to be PhD at Stanford to know that.
That these carnival barkers don’t call for nuclear power electricity exposes their true agenda and who they are working for. If anyone were able to dig into academic Jacobsen’s funding sources (follow the money), it undoubtedly would lead to him licking up the money ooze trail left behind by Steyer or one of the other billionaires of the GreenSlime to push the wind and solar scam so aggressively.
Jacobson wants the US to obtain all its primary energy, not just primary energy for electrical energy, from wind, 50%, solar, 45%, and hydro/tidal/wave/geothermal 5%. No biomass, no nuclear.
It looks like most of the windy parts of the Great Plains and of Texas, as well as the shallow parts of the US coasts would be covered with wind turbines that have about a 20 to 25 year life, etc.
In addition, about 1000 TWh to 1500 TWh of storage would be required to cover peaking, filling in and balancing, 24/7/365
In addition, a nationwide high voltage DC overlay grid, connected at many points to the existing high voltage AC grids, would be required to ensure all areas of the US would have 99.97% reliability of electricity services to meet US demands, enhanced by several hundred million future heat pumps and several hundred million future electric vehicles.
The cost of reorienting the US economy away from fossil fuels would be at least $100 trillion spent during the next 50 to 75 years.
At present, the US trade deficit is about $850 billion/y and the US budget deficit about $1 trillion/y, and the defense/intelligence budget is about $850 billion/y, so the US is in excellent shape to take on this additional burden, which may or may not make any difference regarding global warming.
Has anyone ever thought it might be a lot less expensive to have a voluntary program that would provide big monetary incentives for about 20 million younger women per year to have no children?
The cost of that electricity and buying EVs would effectively result in the destruction of the middle into serfdom and indentured servitude. Because all of Jacobson’s fantasies ignore the energy source that ensures our food is grown, fertilized, harvested, processed, and moved to grocery stores.
The guy is just either a mental defective or he is a serial liar who is getting paid to publish deceptions.
“Wind replacing fossil fuels always reduces air pollution and never has a capture equipment cost”
Guess he’s never heard of Sulphur Hexaflouride.
I think the smarter option would be to concentrate on reducing pollution created by power plants (of which CO2 is not a part). Capturing CO2 is just silly, we don’t have much as it is.
They don’t want carbon capture because climate change is not about CO2 reduction, it’s about wealth redistribution.
Mark Z. Jacobson
I don’t even know what they mean by “pollution” here. Since the EPA defined CO2 as a pollutant, we never know whether they mean CO2 or particulates. This ambiguity has led to AOC asserting that CO2 causes asthma.
It’s the same sloppiness as calling CO2 “carbon”. Again, people think CO2 “pollution” has something to do with city pollution i.e. particulates. This conflating of C with CO2 in conjunction with the EPA directive is discombobulating the entire populace. So much so that it’s not just the asthma thing but also things like the BBC writing articles that call for “low carbon food”. It’s insane.