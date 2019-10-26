This is the fifth of 10 videos highlighting false climate scares by climate alarmists. This one covers the claim that the US pulling out of the Paris Accord dooms humanity. Happy Halloween! And find real scares this year, not fake ones the climate alarmists have foisted on your children. Learn more about what’s really happening to our climate (it’s not scary) here: http://climatechangereconsidered.org/
Advertisements
4 thoughts on “Halloween Climate Scare #6: Pulling Out Of The Paris Accord Dooms Humanity”
I’ve been enjoying these short videos. But then, I don’t scare easily ;o)
The United States and its people provide money all over the world.
Skipping the Green Slush Fund means more of the money gets to where it is needed.
I’ll drink to that.
Unfortunately, it won’t even doom the IPCC and until that happens, climate science is doomed.
The Paris Climate Accord picked a molecule that is irrelevant to climate change.
Hitran calculates the relative absorb/emit intensity of water vapor molecules vs CO2 molecules. Comparison at zero altitude is shown at https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ECWhyyDUYAA1P89?format=jpg&name=medium . Comparison by the ratio of the summation of intensities (line lengths) for each wavenumber for each molecule species is 8.7/0.07 = 124. On average at ground level, WV molecules outnumber CO2 molecules by about 10,000/410 ≈ 24 to one. After accounting for molecule count, each WV molecule is still more than 124/24 ≈ 5 times more effective at absorb/emit of thermal radiation than a CO2 molecule.
The relative effectiveness of the increases of WV and CO2 over the last 30 years is calculated as follows:
CO2 increase in 3 decades, 1988 to 2018 = 407 – 348 = 59 ppmv
Water vapor increase trend from NASA/RSS TPW data, is 0.04272/28.9 * 100 * 10 = 1.47 % per decade.
Average global WV = 10,000 ppmv. WV increase in 3 decades = .0147 * 10,000 * 3 = 441 ppmv
Therefore, WV has been 441/59 * 5 = 37+ times more effective at increasing ground level temperature than CO2.
Above the tropopause WV molecules are reduced to about 32 ppmv because of the low temperature while CO2 molecules remain at 410 ppmv. Therefore, CO2 molecules outnumber WV molecules 410/32 ≈12 to one. At higher altitudes the molecule spacing increases and more and more of outward directed radiation makes it all the way to space. The increased cooling by more CO2 well above the tropopause counters and apparently fully compensates for the tiny added warming from CO2 increase at ground level. The result being that Climate Sensitivity is not significantly different from zero.