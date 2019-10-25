Naomi Oreskes Accuses Climate Scientists of Fitting In with the Consensus

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Naomi Oreskes, who is so prolific with her public name calling she once called NASA climate scientist James Hansen a denier, climate scientists are frightened to speak up when their findings diverge from the public positions of their colleagues.
The real reason some scientists downplay the risks of climate change
Climate deniers often accuse scientists of exaggerating the threats associated with the climate crisis, but if anything they’re often too conservative
Dale Jamieson, Michael Oppenheimer and Naomi Oreskes
Fri 25 Oct 2019 18.00 AEDT
lthough the results of climate research have been consistent for decades, climate scientists have struggled to convey the gravity of the situation to laypeople outside their field. If anything, the wider public only recently seems to have awakened to the threat of the climate crisis. Why?
…
One of the factors that appears to contribute to this trend of underestimation is the perceived need for consensus, or what we call “univocality”: the felt need to speak in a single voice.
Many scientists worry that if they publicly air their disagreement, government officials will conflate their differences of opinion with ignorance and use this as justification for inaction.
Others worry that even if policy-makers want to act, they will find it difficult to do so if scientists fail to send an unambiguous message. Therefore, scientists actively seek to find their common ground, and to focus on those areas of agreement. In some cases, where there are irreconciliable differences of opinion, scientists may say nothing, giving the erroneous impression that nothing is known.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/oct/25/the-real-reason-some-scientists-downplay-the-risks-of-climate-change
Clearly the real problem is Naomi hasn’t called enough people names. If she makes an effort in future to call even more people a “denier”, to help defuse the toxic atmosphere of public bullying which has stifled scientific dissent, perhaps more climate scientists would feel able to freely speak their thoughts to her.
12 thoughts on “Naomi Oreskes Accuses Climate Scientists of Fitting In with the Consensus”
Just like her initials ….. N.O. !
It needs pointing out that _she_ is not a climate scientist.
She may have been a scientist long ago, but now she is mostly into history. I would love to remove “into”.
If as she wrote :
“there are irreconciliable differences of opinion, scientists may say nothing, giving the erroneous impression that nothing is known.”
That means things are known, but it is not certain, and differences need to be resolved. So, it is not that “nothing is known”, but rather that the facts and methods are in dispute (how science works), and what is known is not solid.
She really is a nasty piece of work and a real anuliloquist to boot, to coin a new word. It is not a nice word and one should not stoop to her level but “denirer” annoys the hell out of me so I can’t resist a bit of malicious teasing However it is a good word to give you a clue if you did not study Latin, a ventriloquist is literally one who speaks from his belly from venter belly and loqui to speak.
After seeing the hatchet jobs she and her co-author did in “Merchants of Doubt”, I will never trust anything Naomi Oreskes says or writes.
Maybe she should organize a live prime time debate in front of the world.
LOL
Mental degeneration is a devastation.
Sounds like she’s still pretty upset about that house Dorothy dropped on her sister.
Sophistry. They present the semblance of a consensus which is less extreme than the ‘consensus’ because this (real) consensus contains significant disagreements and so, policy makers might not understand that it is actually a consensus. Right…….
Funny how…of the two Naomis one is cute and one is Oreskes.
Her name has become inseparable from sophistry.