This is the fourth of 10 videos highlighting false climate scares by climate alarmists. This one shows how Al Gore claims Syrian refugees are fleeing the nation due to climate change, not war. False, again. Happy Halloween! And find real scares this year, not fake ones the climate alarmists have foisted on your children. Learn more about what’s really happening to our climate (it’s not scary) here: http://climatechangereconsidered.org/
5 thoughts on “Halloween Climate Scare #7: Syrians Are Fleeing Due to Climate Change”
Has anybody seen the Mrbeast youtube channel? He is helping to raise enough money to planet 20 million trees, he has donated 100 thousand dollars, and needs some help, one dollar = one tree. I thought any help from this site would would be nice. Even though the weather is just mother nature, everybody likes trees, so any help, even a dollar, towards planting trees is good. It’s more then what xr or any other crackhead climate groups are doing…
https://youtu.be/HPJKxAhLw5I
This is not exactly the best time of the year to say that everyone likes trees, especially those of us that have to clean up after or under them.
Do like the bloody footprints leading into these videos!
Where are the trees being planted? That’s what people need to ask before donating money to that cause. Is it a good idea to donate money to plant trees somewhere where they eventually will be logged, or in a third world country where they will be cut down for firewood once they get large enough?
Icisil
Arbour day foundation, a non profit organization is planting the trees, this is their website https://www.arborday.org/ Mrbeast is around California I believe, so the trees he and his viewers plant will be around California.. Personally I perfer planeting millions of trees, then being told not to drive my car, or to give up all fossil fuels… If the trees keep the climate crackheads happy, then I will help planet as many as I can afford. Plus I love trees, forests, so more the better (if planted for keeping and not logging etc etc.
The climate change refugee test is to be able to find people fleeing an area in the absence of any war or political unrest. In the case of Syria, we have a mediterranian climate that is considerabley cooler and wetter than that of Saudia Arabia, where people are happily residing. It also shares borders with Lebanon and Turkey where no such people movement is taking place, completely ruling out any climate linkage.