Reposted from the Cliff Mass Weather and Climate Blog
The real climate debate is not between “believers” and “deniers”.
And not between Republicans and Democrats.
The real debate is certainly not over whether global warming, spurred by increasing greenhouse gases, is a serious problem that must be addressed. Both sides of the real climate debate agree on that.
The real rebate is between two groups:
1. A confident, non-political group that believes technology, informed investments, rational decision making, and the use of the best scientific information will lead to a solution of the global warming issue. An optimistic group that sees global warming as a technical problem with technical solutions. I will refer to these folks as the ACT group (Apolitical/Confident/Technical)
2. A group, mainly on the political left, that is highly partisan, anxious and often despairing, self-righteous, big on blame and social justice, and willing to attack those that disagree with them. They often distort the truth when it serves their interests. They also see social change as necessary for dealing with global warming, requiring the very reorganization of society. I call these folks the ASP group (Anxious, Social-Justice, Partisan).
There is no better way to see the profound difference between these two groups than to watch a video of the testimony of young activists at the recent House Hearing on Climate Change, which included Greta Thunberg, Jamie Margolin, Vic Barrett, and Benji Backer.
Jamie Margolin of Seattle talked about an apocalyptic future, with “corporations making billions” while they destroy the future of her generation. Of feeling fear and despair. Of a planet where the natural environment is undergoing collapse, where only a few years are left before we pass the point of no return, and where only a massive political shift can fix things, including the Green New Deal. Watch her testimony to see what I mean.
Compare Ms. Margolin’s testimony to that of University of Washington senior Benji Backer.
Mr. Backer, leader of the American Conservation Coalition, a conservative/moderate group of young people supporting action to protect the environment, approaches the problem in a radically different way. Instead of despair, there is optimism, recommending more scientific and technical research, a bipartisan attack on the problem, a rejection of an apocalyptic future, the building of new energy industries with potential benefits for the American economy, and a dedication to follow the science and not political expediency. His testimony is here.
Both Ms. Margolin and Mr. Backer care deeply about the environment and want effective measures to deal with global warming. Both their approaches and attitudes could not be more different.
We see the difference between the optimistic ACT group and the despairing ASP folks here in Seattle.
On one hand, there is the Clean Tech Alliance, which brings together technology companies, university researchers, and the business community to develop and apply the technologies that will produce the carbon-free future we look for. Headed by Tom Ranken, the Alliance does a lot, including a highly informative breakfast series where you can learn about fusion power, new battery technologies, the future of solid waste recycling, and much more. Non-political, optimistic, and exciting. These are clearly members of the ACT group.
In contrast, there is Seattle’s 350.org group. They are into climate strikes, staging protests (like their recent blockade of a branch of Seattle Chase Bank), trying to muzzle climate scientists they don’t like, advocating political solutions to greenhouse warming (Green New Deal), pushing divestment of energy companies, and even a Pledge of Resistance to stop energy exports by whatever means necessary. Their “science” page has all kinds of extreme (and unfounded) claims regarding global warming impacts, like a sea level rise of 10 feet in as little as 50 years. ASP group all the way.
I should note that the Seattle 350.org group and their “allies” oppose the Tacoma Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) Facility that will help replace the extraordinarily dirty “bunker fuel” used in ships traversing Puget Sound. LNG will also reduce carbon emissions. Scientists and regulators at the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency support the LNG facility. But facts and protection of the health of Puget Sound residents are not priorities for highly politicized groups like 350.org.
A good example of the differences between the ACT and ASP folks is found in Washington State’s recent carbon initiatives.
Initiative 732 was backed by Carbon Washington, a non-political group whose bi-partisan proposal would have increased the price of carbon fuels but was revenue neutral, giving all the funds collected back to the citizens of the State. Carefully designed and impactful. The work of the ACT group all the way.
But the ASP folks were unhappy. There was no money for their climate justice and political initiatives, so they opposed it, and were joined by Governor Inslee and the environmental left. Unforgivable, nasty attacks were made on Carbon Washington leadership by the ASP folks. 732 lost.
The ASP collective decided it was their turn, so they created a Frankenstein carbon initiative (1631), with a lowered (less effective) carbon fee, but one in which climate justice groups and political allies on the left would have control, and were hardwired for much of the funds. The main advertising line of the 1631 ads: catastrophe was around the corner and the big oil companies were to blame. 1631 was an election day disaster, losing by 13 points, and the ASP folks have probably killed any hope for an effective carbon tax/fee in our state.
What about the media? Which side are they on? ASP or ACT or neither?
Much of the “mainstream” media parrots the message of the ASP side. The Seattle Times is a great case in point, with headlines of massive heat related deaths (750 die per event!) and catastrophic wildfire seasons that have no basis in good science. But there are plenty of others, such as the LA Times and the NY Times. There are some major media outlets that are more balanced (such as the Wall Street Journal). A major issue for the media is the hollowing out of science reporting, with most climate stories being handled by general reporters with neither the time, background, or inclination to get beyond parroting the press releases of activist groups or evaluating the claims of speculative research papers. It has gotten so bad that a recent headline story in the Seattle Times kept on talking about the WRONG GAS (carbon monoxide instead of carbon dioxide).
A Religious Movement
In many ways, the ASP group appears to be a religious movement, not unlike the many millennialist movements of the past. As other groups in the past, they predict an apocalyptic future (including fire and brimstone!) and that one must “believe” in their viewpoint or be rejected as a “denier.” The ASP folks have a holy viewpoint that comes from authority (they claim based on the views of 97% of scientists). There is no debate allowed, the science is “settled.” Sounds like religious dogma.
The ASP movement describes a world that is teetering on the edge, with mankind’s days numbers (10 or 12 years according to several of their leading prophets) unless immediate steps are taken. They constantly repeat that the threat is existential.
They believe it is ok to distort the truth to get folks “to do the right thing.” The ASP group has well defined “enemies” that represent true evil (Trump, Republicans, Big Oil, Koch Brothers) and they support attacking and silencing those they disagree with (my past blog gives you some documented examples of such behavior). ASP has their priests (Al Gore, Bill McKibben, Michael Mann) and even young saints (Greta Thunberg). As in many such movements, members are guided to act in approved and enlightened ways, but the leadership does not need to follow the rules (e.g., many ASP “leaders” have huge carbon footprints from flying). Importantly, ASP sees their work going much further than a technical fix for technical problem, but as a “social justice” movement that will change the very organization of society.
Disturbingly, the ASP folks are against key technologies that could really make a difference, such as nuclear power, and are relatively uninterested in working on adaptation and resilience to climate change. Many do not support dealing with our forests in a rational way (e.g., restoration with thinning and prescribed burning) but would rather blame it all on global warming.
By pushing a highly political agenda the ASP movement is undermining bipartisan efforts–and nothing important will be done unless both sides of the aisle are involved. ASP folks love to say that the Republicans are unwilling to deal with climate change, a totally unfair claim. I have talked personally to leading WA Republicans, like Bill Bryant and Rob McKenna. They acknowledge the seriousness of global warming and the need to act. In my talks in highly Republican eastern Washington, growers and others accept the problem and want to work on solutions. Under a Republican U.S. Congress, funding for climate research has been protected and increased. But partisan attacks by the ASP group is seen as a way to promote group cohesion and the “evil” of the other side. Calling others names is not an effective way to secure their cooperation.
A problem for the ASP group is that their message is so dark, pessimistic and depressing that it tends to turn others off. And it has a terrible psychological effects on its adherents and those that listen. Fear, anxiety, feelings of hopelessness, despair, and rage. There are even classes on dealing with eco-anxiety and climate grief. Greta Thunberg said that the worry ruined her childhood.
And yes, there is President Trump. Much of what he says on climate change is simply nonsensical, and quite frankly he is not part of the debate. Republicans in Congress do not follow his lead. But he is a convenient foil for the ASP folks, who use him for their own purposes.
The Bottom Line
Progress on climate change is being undermined by the efforts of the highly vocal, partisan, and ineffective ASP group. They are standing in the way of bipartisan action on climate change, efforts to fix our forests, and the use of essential technologies. They are a big part of the problem, not the solution.
In contrast to the ASP folks, the ACT group generally tries to stay out of the public eye, quietly completing the work needed to develop the technologies and infrastructure that will allow us to mitigate and adapt to climate change. In the end, they will save us. That is, if the ASP folks don’t get in their way.
30 thoughts on “The Real Climate Debate”
Yes it is , and no they don’t
The paradigm both empirically and theoretically is BS .
Correct. There is a third group – GR perhaps? (Get Real) – that follows the science and realises that the climate models don’t.
[No that’s not a typo or a grammatical error!]
global warming, spurred by increasing greenhouse gases, is a serious problem that must be addressed. Both sides of the real climate debate agree on that.
Another false assumption.
These come from the Mitt Romney RINOs that work for corporate elites. There is very little daylight between the actual policy positions of Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush, and Hillary Clinton that would continue to ship North American manufacturing jobs overseas to cheap labor and no environmental standards.
“The real debate is certainly not over whether global warming, spurred by increasing greenhouse gases, is a serious problem that must be addressed. Both sides of the real climate debate agree on that”.
You cannot be serious.
I disagree. The fossil fuel funded denier community is swinging as hard as ever, and needs to be shut down. They are creating enough delay that it’s actually making it difficult to have real debate, and generate real solutions based on science and available technology.
And since you mentioned “wings”, it seems to be right wing voters who are to blame for this. Where are their leaders? ignoring it and giving them a nod and a wink.
Lyle,
Can you provide some examples of the fossil fuel industry funding deniers? Geoff S
There is no real debate. The CAGW hypothesis has been disproven. There simply no problem. Not a single piece of the CAGW theory has been shown to be true, and much of it has already been disproven.
BTW, “solid waste recycling” is denier-speak for “burning plastic”. It’s just another way the fossil fuel industry gets away with producing more garbage AND more CO2.
Very nice framing of the arguments, but still misses the even the more fundamental point that most of even the IPCC claims in its SR 1.5 report are hogwash and were a political appeasement to the ASP fanatics. Additionally, most of the IPCC’s WG2 and WG3 reports could be tossed into the ASP-clown waste bin.
And even though he can’t admit it, all of what Cliff Mass says basically is an argument to do exactly what Trump is doing… ignore the shrill cries and wailing coming from the climate change religious fanatics to his Left on the political spectrum… the Elizabeth Warren’s, the Markey’s, AOC-Bernie … they are all part of ASP-clown show.
But we in fact need the ASP-clown show to continue on, so that Canadian and US voters can see what the Left has to offer, no more hiding what they really are or represent. Their agenda needs to remain on display: economic destruction for the middle class and social re-organization towards Socialist power structures for politically favored groups.
So we have the rational vs the insane. Why are the insane given publicity?
Just ignore half the people with an opinion.
Just don’t think that will
make us go away.
Dr Christy puts their so called CAGW to the test in a recent talk at the GWPF in London.
He covers everything and I’d be interested to know what others think here at WUWT? Plenty of graphs and data but minus the usual BS and con tricks.
Upside down Mann would not be amused.
https://www.thegwpf.com/putting-climate-change-claims-to-the-test/
“The real debate is certainly not over whether global warming, spurred by increasing greenhouse gases, is a serious problem that must be addressed. Both sides of the real climate debate agree on that.”
Then both of these sides are founded upon erroneous understandings. There are several proofs from first principals that our emissions are not responsible for the recent rise in atmospheric CO2 and all the good statistics on emissions or total CO2 content causing warming fail to find coorelation. Now the Connollys have shown that the 20 million radiosonde records prove the atmosphere is in thermodynamic equilibrium so the greenhouse effect is not present in it. Does that mean that there must be another side to this debate that sees no problem and no human cause but fears the actions of either of the two sides listed in the quoted sentence?
From the article: “The real debate is certainly not over whether global warming, spurred by increasing greenhouse gases, is a serious problem that must be addressed. Both sides of the real climate debate agree on that.”
Hold it right there. Warmer is better. Who is dumb enough to argue that colder is better? Who is to say that we are at a Goldilocks temperature right now? There are thousands of Siberians who might beg to differ.
Absolutely warmer is better. I’ll maybe, maybe start to cast a watchful eye when temperatures exceed the Eemian high temps by 4 or 5 (C).
No matter which way the temperature goes, there will be winners and losers. For example, Canada and the Sahel stand to win big if we warm up a good bit more. If we cool to the point that another stadial cycle starts, then the big winners will be the tropics and sub-tropics. And just think of all the new real estate that will be exposed.
I’m going to leave word for my heirs to be prepared to jump either way; be ready to buy in early on the Doggerland land rush, otherwise snap up some choice lots in Yellowknife.
When was the last time you heard someone talking about progress? Progress was rescuing us from mankind’s historical misery. I’m not sure why some folks think that’s a bad thing.
I agree that Mr. Backer presents a more practical, cool and calm approach–a better representation of rational thought, BUT it’s too bad that he has bought into it, none-the-less. “It is accepted that humans are having a negative impact on our climate. As a proud American, as a lifelong conservative, and as a young person, I urge you to accept climate change for the reality…” I am not sure that it is accepted that
1. the warming is harmful and
2. that humans have that much to do with it
Debate team affirmative: Radiative Green House Effect theory:
Step 1: The atmosphere warms the earth much like a greenhouse. Average w/ 15 C, 288 K – w/o 18 C, 255 K = 33 C cooler with.
What is the warming mechanism?
Step 2: The GHGs “trap” upwelling LWIR surface energy and “back” radiate LWIR 333 W/m^2 to the surface in a 100 % efficient perpetual loop. More molecules, more “trapping” means less leaving ToA and the earth warms.
Where does the GHG loop get this 333 W/m^2?
Step 3: The surface radiates as an ideal black body, 16 C, 289 K + S-B = 396 W/m^2. The surface balance 160 – 17 – 80 = 63 rises to ToA leaving 333 W/m^2 for the loop.
Debate team negative: Debunk RGHE
Debunk Step 1: The 288 K is a WAG from WMO. K-T diagram uses 16 C, 289 K. UCLA Diviner mission says 71.5 F, 295 K. How does anybody know where the average is going when can’t even agree on what it is?
255 K is the S-B equilibrium temperature at 240 W/m^2 which assumes the naked earth keeps a 30% albedo. W/o atmosphere there would be no: water vapor, clouds, ice or snow, oceans, vegetation or 30% albedo.
Nikolov, Kramm and UCLA Diviner all suggest that w/o atmosphere the earth would be much like the moon; 0.11 albedo, 390 K on the lit side, 90 K on the dark, S-B equilibrium temperature of 271 K, -2 C).
Debunk step 3: The non-radiative heat transfer processes of the atmospheric molecules render the BB upwelling 396 W/m^2 impossible. 396 W/m^2 is a theoretical “what if” calculation with no real existence. As demonstrated by classical experiment:
https://principia-scientific.org/debunking-the-greenhouse-gas-theory-with-a-boiling-water-pot/
Debunk Step 2: No step 3 = no step 2.
Zero RGHE = Zero GHGs = Zero CAGW
Cliff Mass—“The real debate is certainly not over whether global warming, spurred by increasing greenhouse gases, is a serious problem that must be addressed.”
What the heck are you trying to feed us?
The real debate is why the alarm industry is unable to show any actual evidence that man’s CO2 is causing serious global warming.
Further, what is the actual evidence that man’s Co2 is causing the CO2 increase, since 1)our current CO2 increase is timed about the same as historical increases that result from warming. 2) CO2 FOLLOWS, NOT LEADS temperature. 3) CO2 residence times are a decade, not centuries like the alarm industry claims.
Even further, The rate of warming seems independent of CO2 concentration, suggesting that CO2 has NO EFFECT on climate.
AND we have no real, accurate worldwide, climate data before the satellite era, so it is impossible to say if today’s climate is unusual, a prerequisite for claiming CO2 is harmful.
Cliff Mass—” Both sides of the real climate debate agree on that.”
Someone please ‘splain to me: what in the blue-eyed gopher-loving world is “climate justice”, other than a scam to get money out of you?
Oh dear it’s that overton window nonsense again. There is of course a third grouping of science literate history buffs, who have seen this type of nonsense repeated periodically throughout history, and hate seeing money and lives wasted on useless solutions to overblown scare stories. We don’t have a sexy acronym describing us, so we get ignored by the politicians
Climate has awakened and given fuel to the eco wacko vegans who neither understand nor care about the details of agw theory but know deep in their heart that humans are anti nature and evil.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2010/05/16/171/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/13/ice-algal/
This is total BS. Water vapor is by far the dominant greenhouse gas.
A new Conservative group has been formed to take on Get Up and other left wing extremist groups across Australia. But the unhinged E Reb Loons are their first target. About time.
Date: 16/10/19
The Australian
“The new voice of Australia’s conservative movement has vowed to go after radical left-wing groups in a national campaign against “climate alarmists”, after accusing members of activist group Extinction Rebellion of being criminals who pose a menace to society.
‘They are a menace to society’: new Advance Australia boss Liz Storer in Sydney on Tuesday. Picture: Chris Pavlich
Liz Storer, a 36-year-old former Liberal councillor and ministerial adviser, will be announced on Wednesday as the new national director of centre-right campaign machine Advance Australia, which has positioned itself as the political counter to GetUp.
Her appointment comes as GetUp’s national director, Paul Oosting, fronts the National Press Club on Wednesday amid internal inquiries into its failed campaign to unseat a list of targeted conservative MPs at the May election.
But Ms Storer said while GetUp was on her radar, her first campaign would be aimed at Extinction Rebellion, which has risen from obscurity to prominence in the past week by closing down traffic in the CBDs of Brisbane and Melbourne.
These people are seriously unhinged,” Ms Storer said. “They are going to be one of our first campaigns … These guys are very strategic but the truth is they are not a climate change action group.
They may market themselves that way. They are hell bent on deconstructing society as we know it … they operate on a manifesto of delusions based on a rejection of European colonisation and traditional values that most mainstream Australians hold dear.
They are a menace to society … We saw last week the Victorian police saying they had to stop normal policing to deal with them. ER are proving to be the real criminals …. Gluing themselves to streets (and) hanging from bridges.”
Ms Storer, who has a masters degree in human rights and was elected to the suburban Perth council of Gosnells before becoming an adviser to conservative federal Coalition senator and assistant minister Zed Seselja, said the militant advance of climate activism had not been effectively challenged and that Advance Australia’s mission was to be the voice of “mainstream Australia”.
It would also run counter campaigns against MPs with “radical agendas” and run lobbying and public campaigns against state governments over activism in the education system”.
A mate of mine called me this morning to tell me his daughter had texted him from school to tell him that her teacher said a third of their class would be dead by 2050 because of climate change,” Ms Storer said. “Climate anxiety is becoming a real thing.”
“While Advance Australia is heavily outgunned by established groups such as GetUp, it quickly raised $2.5m in donations with a 45,000-strong supporter base in its first 12 months of operation since being formed in November last year with the backing of prominent businessmen including Maurice Newman and James Power of the Queensland brewing dynasty”.
https://www.thegwpf.com/conservative-alliance-targets-climate-alarmists-down-under/
One has to understand that with the left the “issue” is never the real issue. At it’s root this is about globalism.
A chemist from the UN went around the world trying to promote the benefits of nuclear energy in the mid 50s. A tough task considering the damage inflicted by atomic bombs and testing. He also started seeding the idea that the world had warmed one degree and it could be due to the rise in carbon dioxide in the air due to human emissions.
Soon after, someone began measuring global carbon dioxide levels from the side of a volcano. Then in about 1960, a group of nuclear scientists formed a government advisory group that also began pushing a global warming scare.
Fast forward to recent times. I noticed something strange about HadSST going from v2 to v3, which WUWWT did have a little laughter about. But its no laughing matter. The hemispheres get switched. How do people who need to be geniuses to reconstruct a GTA from data not fit for purpose do something like that? If the hemispheres were not switched, the adjustments would show very little change outside of the 1940 to 1970 period, but so large in that period that linear fits to the 1960- 1991 period change dramatically. This is the base period the anomalies are calculated from and yet all four, both versions of the two hemispheres, have the same anomaly for the peak of the 1998 warmth. Then there also is the seasonal signal that appears after 2000, in one of the hemispheres (depends on the version). This reconstruction was done by clowns.
I fitted a simple model to HadCrut4 GTA a few years ago because I was annoyed by linear fits to discuss the pause.
https://postimg.cc/MX5VwWQt
There was some criticism of calling it a model instead of people wondering why a simple equation fits the data so well, except for the pause. There was also a post on Climate Audit that showed how Callendars projections from 1938 fit the GTA better than modern modelling. Even his 1961 estimate of GTA was better than preadjusted attempts of more recent times.
http://blogs.reading.ac.uk/climate-lab-book/files/2016/02/callendar_fig1.png
https://www.climate-lab-book.ac.uk/2013/75-years-after-callendar/
WUWT kindly posted my musings on how good the correlation of the rate of global CO2 change was with SH SST. Too good to be measured even if it physically occurred. A recent paper did a better job of showing how good the correlation is, although assuming that it was real and showed that the warming seas caused CO2 level rise. To me, its a correlation that is extremely good for even a complex experiment in a laboratory where you expect the result, but the seas haven’t warmed enough to be responsible for such a large amount of CO2 going into the atmosphere. The calculations must have inputted the temperature anomalies before they existed, but how?
There are more than two sides. There are at least three – maybe five … more … The first is the possibly fairly small contingent of appeasers including Mr Mass, who go along with the false meme of climate change but have been demonised because they do not show the required level of fanaticism. Then there is the side of the fanatics, who have realised that their doomsaying over the last 50 years have produced no action, and have resorted to doubling down, now demanding extinction rebellion. Their demand will certainly RESULT in extinction if it was possible for it to be realised, which fortunately it is not. So they will likely transit to further violent action before they finally come to their senses. A third group, for want of a better word, I term the carpetbaggers. Those who benefit financially as a result of subsidy payments for useless technology. This unfortunately includes a very large proportion of companies and agencies who actually produce something useful, and pay lip-service to the fanatical demands in order to deter, or more likely defer, attacks by the fanatics. These differ from the appeasers because they benefit financially from the meme. The fourth group are the realists. They know that there is no reason for the fanatical demands, and they are concerned about the vast damage to the prosperity of humankind that the fanaticism is trying, and succeeding, in generating. The fifth group are the misanthropists. Those with vast personal wealth at their disposal that they are prepared to dispense to the fanatics because they hate humanity and enjoy bringing about mayhem and destruction. There is a sixth group. The elitists in the UN and other wannabes who actually believe they are superior, they can save the world, they claim to promote a New World Order, but are actually promoting a return to the Old World Order.
Climate improvement is not a problem. Anybody have the number of the telephone booth this guy lives in?
Don’t give your money to THOSE alarmists, they’re crazy. Give it to us, we’re rational alarmists.
If you use the NASA Ground Measurements and control for Urban Heat Island Effect, you will find that CO2 has no impact on temperature. This video demonstrates how anyone with a computer can do a very simple experiment to debunk this nonsense. Best of all you can use NASA’s data to disprove the theory they are pushing. It also totally debunks the Hockeystick chart. WUWT, you may want to commission an article demonstrating the experiment detailed in this video. Lawyers may also want to watch this video if they are involved in Climate Litigation.
Complete Global Warming Science Fair Project
https://youtu.be/ZUVqZKBMF7o