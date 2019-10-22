Offshore Wind Getting Crushed by Carbon Capture

Guest table-turning by David Middleton

I actually wrote the title to this thread before I looked up the facts…

Offshore Wind Power Is Crushing Carbon Capture Dreams

Tina Casey

OCT 17, 2019 Fossil fuel stakeholders are leaning on carbon capture to keep coal and other fossil fuels relevant, but the technology has yet to prove itself commercially. Meanwhile, renewables are… [blah, blah, blah] Over four years later, the U.S. still has only one utility-scale carbon capture project in operation, located at the Petra Nova coal power plant in Texas. [blah, blah, blah] For some perspective on the opportunities for offshore wind growth in the U.S., consider that the nation’s first offshore wind farm, Block Island, began operations in 2016 in the waters of Rhode Island, with only five turbines and a combined capacity of 30 megawatts. [blah, blah, blah] Tina writes frequently for TriplePundit and other websites, with a focus on military, government and corporate sustainability, clean tech research and emerging energy technologies. She is a former Deputy Director of Public Affairs of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, and author of books and articles on recycling and other conservation themes. She is currently Deputy Director of Public Information for the County of Union, New Jersey. Views expressed here are her own and do not necessarily reflect agency policy. Triple Pundit

Ms. Casey has a BA in philosophy, is a career bureaucrat. and has held several part time jobs with enviro-nitwit websites. Hence, she’s an energy expert.

Whatever offshore wind power may or may not do in the future, is irrelevant to the fact that it’s currently only “crushing” the budgets of energy consumers.

Offshore Wind vs. Carbon Capture: Who’s Crushing Whom?

The US currently has one of each up and running. The energy math is decidedly one-sided.

Block Island Wind Farm

The Block Island Wind Farm generates much less energy than an average single Marcellus gas well.

In it’s first year of operation the Block Island Wind Farm managed a 39% capacity factor.

MWh 100% Output Capacity Factor Dec-16 6,313 21,799 29% Jan-17 8,898 21,799 41% Feb-17 7,801 19,690 40% Mar-17 10,514 21,799 48% Apr-17 6,904 21,096 33% May-17 9,162 21,799 42% Jun-17 9,932 21,096 47% Jul-17 6,724 21,799 31% Aug-17 5,712 21,799 26% Sep-17 5,698 21,096 27% Oct-17 10,195 21,799 47% Nov-17 10,985 21,096 52% 1-yr Total 98,838 256,668 39%

That’s an average daily rate of 271 MWh/d… That’s 924 million British Thermal Units per day (mmBtu/d).

In light of the journalistic malpractice of assuming that wind and fossil fuels are both interchangeable and mutually incompatible:

A typical Marcellus natural gas well produces 5,000 mmBtu/d. A typical deepwater oil well in the Gulf of Mexico produces 5,000 bbl/d, nearly 30,000 mmBtu/d. The Block Island Wind Farm produces 924 mmBtu/d.

Whats that? It’s unfair to directly compare wellhead natural gas production to electricity output from a power plant… OK…

Natural Gas Btu/kWh 7,870 Well Production Btu/d 5,000,000,000 Electricity Ouput kWh/d 635,324 Electricity Ouput MWh/d 635 Electricity Output Block Islands worth 2.3

A single typical Marcellus gas well yields 2.3 Block Islands worth of electricity-equivalent energy per day.

Petra Nova

Billion Dollar Petra Nova Coal Carbon Capture Project a Financial Success But Unclear If It Can Be Replicated NRG Energy and JX Nippon’s joint venture Petra Nova project, the world’s largest operating post-combustion carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture system, is set to receive another big boost from ongoing bipartisan enthusiasm for “clean coal.” The U.S. budget bill passed by Congress in early February included the FUTURE Act (S.1535) that extends tax credits for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects and raises the credit from $10 to $35 per ton used for enhanced oil recovery. This certainly raises the prospects for further investment in an expensive and nascent technology. The Petra Nova system has been operating since January 2017 on the retrofitted coal-fired Unit #8 at W.A. Parish Generating Station southwest of Houston, Texas. The 610 MW unit produces about 25% of the plant’s total output and CO 2 emissions. A portion of the emissions, equivalent to that of a 240 MW unit, are routed to the carbon capture system that cools the gas, binds the CO 2 with a solvent, vents the remaining nitrogen gas, and then reheats the mixture to break the CO 2 bonds. The CO 2 is cooled and compressed to a supercritical liquid that then enters an 81-mile pipeline to the West Ranch Oil Field where it is pumped 5,000 feet underground into the Frio Formation and combines with the oil, lowering its density. Extracted oil is processed through a CO 2 separator that returns the gas back to the formation. An industry rule of thumb estimates an extra two barrels of oil is extracted for every ton of CO 2 injected, which has so far increased production from 300 barrels to more than 4,000 barrels per day and may reach as high as 15,000. […] Scott Madden Management Consultants

If carbon emissions truly were an existential threat, almost as severe as the economic threat of the Green New Deal Cultural Revolution, then we need to find a way to economically capture and sequester the maximum volume of carbon dioxide. And there is only one way to do this. Capture carbon emissions from coal and natural gas fired power plants and use it for enhanced recovery projects in old oil fields.

OCTOBER 31, 2017

Petra Nova is one of two carbon capture and sequestration power plants in the world



The Petra Nova facility, a coal-fired power plant located near Houston, Texas, is one of only two operating power plants with carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the world, and it is the only such facility in the United States. The 110 megawatt (MW) Boundary Dam plant in Saskatchewan, Canada, near the border with North Dakota, is the other electric utility facility using a CCS system. […] Petra Nova’s post-combustion CO 2 capture system began operations in January 2017. The 240-megawatt (MW) carbon capture system that was added to Unit 8 (654 MW capacity) of the existing W.A. Parish pulverized coal-fired generating plant receives about 37% of Unit 8’s emissions, which are diverted through a flue gas slipstream. Petra Nova’s carbon-capture system is designed to capture about 90% of the carbon dioxide ( CO 2 ) emitted from the flue gas slipstream, or about 33% of the total emissions from Unit 8. The post-combustion process is energy intensive and requires a dedicated natural gas unit to accommodate the energy requirements of the carbon-capture process. The carbon dioxide captured by Petra Nova’s system is then used in enhanced oil recovery at nearby oil fields. Enhanced oil recovery involves injecting water, chemicals, or gases (such as carbon dioxide) into oil reservoirs to increase the ability of oil to flow to a well. By comparison, Kemper had been designed to capture about 65% of the plant’s CO 2 using a pre-combustion system. The capital costs associated with the Kemper project were initially estimated at $2.4 billion, or about $4,100 per kilowatt (kW), but cost overruns led to construction costs in excess of $7.5 billion (nearly $13,000/kW). Petra Nova CCS retrofit costs were reported to be $1 billion, or $4,200/kW, and the project was completed on budget and on time. Principal contributor: Kenneth Dubin US EIA

When the capital costs of the Kemper facility became untenable, it was replaced with natural gas-fired units. Had it been an offshore wind farm, it would have just been more heavily subsidized.

PetraNova “has so far increased production from 300 barrels to more than 4,000 barrels per day” in the West Ranch Oil Field “and may reach as high as 15,000” bbl/d. There’s at least one other similar project in the pipeline.

About a year Petra Nova it went into service, I downloaded some of the Texas Railroad Commission production data for one of the producing units in the West Ranch Oil Field.

Figure 1a. The initiation of CO 2 injection very quickly boosted oil production in the WEST RANCH (41-A & 98-A CONS.) unit from about 100 BOPD to 3-4,000 BOPD. The August-September period was adversely affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Figure 1b. Output is relatively unchanged. The greatest demand occurs during May through September when temperatures are highest. May-Sept 2016: Avg. Temp 82 °F, total output 7,802,898 MWh. May-Sept 2017 Avg. Temp 80 °F, total output 7,655,403 MWh. Nameplate capacity is about 4,000 MW and carbon capture only affects 240 MW; so this shouldn’t be a surprise.

The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that 85 billion barrels of oil could be recovered from old oil fields through CO 2 EOR. While, for most fields, CO 2 EOR is uneconomic with oil prices below $85/bbl, if a drastic reduction of CO 2 was really a matter of urgency, a little bit of taxpayer money spent on subsidizing carbon capture storage and utilization (CCSU) would have a much greater impact on carbon emissions than all of the taxpayers’ money p!$$ed away on wind and solar boondoggles.

Regarding the future of crushing…

IEEFA August 23, 2019



Eastern U.S. states have plans for 19.3GW of offshore wind capacity States along the U.S. East Coast are seeking to procure more than 19,300 MW of offshore wind capacity through 2035, according to an analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence and S&P Global Platts. Legislation, regulation and, now, approved power purchase agreements are encouraging the development of the new capacity, though only 30 MW of offshore wind resources are operating in the U.S. Grid operators may have to modify their procedures to accommodate the additional resources. […] IEEFA

Assuming that the Petra Nova/West Ranch project reaches its planned goal of 16,000 bbl/d of enhanced crude oil production and assuming all 19.3 GW of offshore wind capacity are actually built and deliver a 40% capacity factor…

16,000 bbl/d = 92,800 mmBtu/d

19.3 GW @40% = 632,202 mmBtu/d

If all of the legislatively planned projects were built delivered a 40% capacity factor, all of the offshore wind power in the US would yield 7 times the energy as the only currently operating CCSU project in the US. Kind of difficult to view that as “crushing” anything. Particularly since about 350,000 bbl/d of current US oil production is from CO 2 EOR. Most of the CO 2 is from natural reservoirs. If that was converted to coal fired CCS power plant sources, the math would be a bit different.

350,000 bbl/d = 2,030,000 mmBtu/d

19.3 GW @40% = 632,202 mmBtu/d

“If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we’d all get unicorn ponies for Christmas.” Ifs and buts can cut either way.

However, this is the current reality:

16,000 bbl/d = 92,800 mmBtu/d

30 MW @39% = 924 mmBtu/d

Can you say “crushing”?

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

