$35 Billion: UK Faces Huge Loss From Electric Vehicle Adoption

Jon LeSage – Oct 12, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
If Great Britain keeps its commitment to switch over its vehicles to electric by 2050, the government will see a whopping loss of 28 billion pounds ($35 billion) paid by motorists driving traditional gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles.
That comes from a study released Friday by London-based Institute for Fiscal Studies examining the impact of the UK’s net-zero greenhouse gas emissions law adopted in June and signed by previous Prime Minister Theresa May. England became the first G7 country to set the goal of reaching zero net emissions by 2050.
Fuel duties on petrol-powered vehicles make up almost 4 percent of total government receipts — and all of that will disappear unless urgent action is taken, according to think tank IFS’ study. The government may need to take a new approach to taxing motorists as all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles become the norm, the study advises.
The UK’s mission to switch over to EVs and renewable energy by 2050 represents “a huge long-run fiscal challenge” for the government, according to the study.
The government faces other hits on tax revenue. The UK will be seeing a drop of about 20 billion pounds a year ($24.5 billion) from the government’s new policy of freezing tax duties to help people struggling with the cost of living, the IFS said. There’s also concern that another 1 billion pounds ($1.229 billion) could be lost if Prime Minister Boris Johnson follows through on his commitment to cut duties by 2 pence per liter of fuel.
“The government should set out its long-term plan for taxing driving, before it finds itself with virtually no revenues from driving and no way to correct for the costs -– most importantly congestion –- that driving imposes on others,” said Rebekah Stroud, an IFS economist who co-authored the report.
Duty on unleaded gasoline and diesel has remained frozen at 57.95 pence per liter since 2011, accounting for 1.3 percent of England’s GDP. The fuel recently has been costing 126.9 pence per liter, of which 57.95 pence is duty — about 45 percent of the total fuel cost.
The think tank recommends implementing taxes on EVs soon, as car owners are becoming used to avoiding these duties on their fuel. New motoring taxes should reflect distance driven and vary according to when and where the trips take place in the vehicle. A flat-rate tax per mile driven could be another taxation model used, according to the study.
Prime Minister Johnson used his platform at the Conservative Party conference last week to advocate for continuing support in the net-zero emissions mandate by mid-century. Johnson has a strategy to be put into place advocating investments made in EV production, energy reduction in all new homes, and the planting of one million trees to combat climate change.
The Tory party has a much larger policy question to address first — what to do about Brexit. The UK is due to leave the European Union at the end of this month.
The new prime minister isn’t interested in hearing arguments made by protesters warning of imminent disaster from climate change. Thousands of climate change protestors blocked London’s roads and bridges on Oct. 8 to launch a two-week long demonstration. That led to the Metro police arresting 280 activists.
43 thoughts on “$35 Billion: UK Faces Huge Loss From Electric Vehicle Adoption”
If half of the annual human emissions of carbon dioxide are absorbed by the biosphere every year, then why not have a 50% reduction target at 3 orders of magnitude less expensive than a 100% reduction target?
Slightly more than a 50% reduction would slowly draw down the total amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Why do we have to try to maximize this draw down at such enormous expense?
CO2 is dangerously low. 800-1000 ppm would be beneficial.
You cannot get to where the activists claim to want to go without doing two things (which overlap).
1) You have to abolish the auto industry globally. Simple replacement of ICE by electric will not do anything much. You’ll have to stop the whole thing to make the kind of difference they claim to want. Along with much more.
2) You have to persuade China and India etc to actually reduce emissions.
You will not find any activist prepared to advocate doing either one. Go figure.
You and your facts.
Or go 100% nuclear, another measure the greens refuse to do showing that their real motive has nothing to do with climate.
How to replace gasoline taxes?
Tax lawyers.
Then hang them?
Use them to fill in the potholes IMO
Only if your name is Richard will you be permitted to do so.
“How to replace gasoline taxes?”
Well, if you let people keep more of the money they earn, then they will spend that money on the local economy which will increase the nation’s GDP, which will increase the amount of tax revenue the government takes in.
People spend their own money much more efficiently than a government bureaucrat, and increased consumer spending increases economic activity.
In the past when taxes were cut in the U.S., tax revenue to the government increased. I assume this is also the case with Trump’s tax cuts, considering the booming economy, but I haven’t seen any figures on it yet.
Its not a valid argument.
The argument in favor of going electric is that it eliminates local pollution in cities and residential areas. It probably does not lower CO2 emissions, but it will lower particulate and NO2 emissions at a local street level, which are both unpleasant and damaging to health.
That is the case for doing this. It has nothing to do with global warming. And there is no argument against it based on revenue losses from gasoline taxes. Just find some other way to raise the money.
Its like arguing that eliminating smoking will cause revenue loss because of taxes on tobacco. Who cares? The argument is about public health.
I would like to see large scale replacement of ICE with electric in UK cities, and would also like to see proper attention given to making spaces for people to walk and bike safely.
We have to stop thinking that the point of roads in cities is to allow people to drive polluting vehicles at speed through places where we live, work and play, solely so they can get to their own neighborhoods where other people are driving through them.
The whole assumption that the car is a sort of sacred monster whose free use cannot be curtailed has to go. And not because of global warming! Because of basic commonsense and respect for quality of life in urban areas.
Ignorant fool. The air has not been cleaner for over 200 years. A petrol car driving down Oxford St. cleans the air!
Electric cars still put out particulates from tyres and brakes, not that particulates are a great problem.
And we would need 12 more nuclear power plants to power that number of electric cars.
Unless you favour the Soviet model where only VIPs had cars.
SAAB in the 80’s used to run an ad on TV (UK) stating the exhaust of their engines was “cleaner” than the air it sucked in.
Its cleaner mainly because we have cleaned up industry, not because cars drive about.
And particulates are the problem. They are the thing which is a health threat, particulates are what the Chinese are concerned about from coal plants (not CO2).
Its clear who is ignorant…..
The petrol engine saved cities from being submerged in horse sh*t and wee. Both much more of a health hazard with the added benefit of flies.
Anyone who begins with ‘ignorant fool’ shows that they are clean out of argument and unable to mange a discussion with grownups. Bye.
Michel, where is the vast amount of lithium going to come from? What is the cost of uograding the whole of the uk, so super chargers can be fitted? Why can’t cyclists pay tax, why is it the car driver who has to pay tax for the roads to be fixed? How will transportation work in the city? Food deliveries, police, ambulance, fire trucks? Will food be bought to the city limits, then unloaded to be reload in to electric vehicles? Also, who will buy millions of people a new electric car? I can’t afford one.
Sunny: you should bear in mind that most adult cyclists are undoubtedly also motorists. I live in the UK, and run two cars, one a ‘classic’ which is used sparingly, yet is still taxed fully as is the other one. I consider that I pay quite enough road tax, thank you.
Having established my motoring credentials, let me tell you that I’m also a keen cyclist. I’ve been riding for about sixty years, and my machines certainly don’t damage the roads and create potholes – so I fail to see why cyclists should pay road tax.
The roads are used by motorists and by cyclists. Each uses a certain amount of road space for a certain amount of time. Ultimately, enough road has to be built to provide enough road space-time for total demand. Road construction is funded to some extent by road taxes. Therefore cyclists should pay road tax. For the exact same reasons, EVs should pay road tax too. NB. I’m not saying that road space-time should be the only measure.
The point is, the UK roads are paid for by everyone, not particularly by drivers of cars. We all fund them, whether we have a car or not.
Hence someone with no car and a bike can reasonably say, I am paying for it, I want it designed and managed for safe use by me, on a bike, or walking.
Whereas at the moment in effect we are all subsidizing cars, whether we have one or not, by building roads no-one else can safely or pleasantly use.
Michel, where is the vast amount of lithium going to come from? What is the cost of uograding the whole of the uk, so super chargers can be fitted?
Yes these are all valid points. We need better battery technology. But we could make a start before then with low or zero emission zones in key residential and working areas. Its a question of priorities. Go to some city where cars have been temporarily excluded. It will open your eyes.
Why can’t cyclists pay tax, why is it the car driver who has to pay tax for the roads to be fixed?
There has been no road tax, an hypothecated tax for roads, since 1937. There is no particular reason why cyclists should pay tax any more than any other person doing anything in general. Cars do not fund roads in the UK. They are funded out of general taxation.
How will transportation work in the city? Food deliveries, police, ambulance, fire trucks? Will food be bought to the city limits, then unloaded to be reload in to electric vehicles?
There probably have to be exemptions and permitted use for ICE.
Also, who will buy millions of people a new electric car? I can’t afford one.
No. There will be fewer cars on the road, and more and safer walking and biking. And mass transportation.
” Just find some other way to raise the money.”
There are only two sources – you – or me !
I’d rather it was you.
You move the health issues to the 3rd world because manufacturing the car, especially the battery which has it’s own health risks. As a UK citizen that isn’t your problem but it isn’t good news for everyone in the world.
Do electric vehicles create ozone? I’m wondering about that because when electricity discharges across air, ozone is produced. I’m not sure if this is the case for EV’s, but generally, electric motors create some ozone. It would be ironic if after having taxed and banned ICE vehicles off the roads to stop pollution, you end up with the “ozone scare”.
???????
What century is this?
Have you ever been around an electric motor? I mean any time in your life, when a motor was running. If you have, did you smell ozone?
Exactly…there is an “odour”…
Reasonable people have been proposing for decades that automobiles should be taxed based on miles driven. We now have the GPS technology to measure miles and the cell system to automatically send the data to the taxing authorities. This would also permit congestion pricing.
Fuel tax does exactly that. What’s reasonable about 200% tax?
Define reasonable people?
I don’t even get why anyone would consider that good and it certainly isn’t fair for the poor. Stupid rich yuppies who can afford to live close to the cities and don’t drive much pay less … a real vote winner !!!!.
You can propose all the stupid ideas you like, now try getting elected pushing them.
The underestimate of HMG’s income from fuel is because the tax from the oil Cos. has not been included.
From 126p per litre HMG’s share is actually 83pppl, a rate of 200%.
if
“the government will see a whopping loss of 28 billion pounds”
We’re already paying 10 billion more than that every year to just be a member of the EU….
And last year we gave away £14.5 biilion in foreign aid,
https://www.theweek.co.uk/63394/foreign-aid-how-and-where-is-britain-s-budget-spent
more than for the UK police force (£13B) , which has faced manpower and resource cuts that some blame for the large increase in violent crime in London and other cities.
Foreign aid however is sacrosanct, the safety of UK citizens not so much.
Total non-issue.
The network of congestion taxes will just be expanded and every tachometer is read once a year at the MOT. The Crown isn’t at risk of missing out on revenue. Even without “autobahn maut” or gps systems.
Which is basically a tax on the poor because they invariably have to live further out of a city and commute more. At least with fuel tax they can buy smaller cars and try and use less fuel but taxing per distance there is no escape.
If we average the current consumption in residential homes to 1kW, that would be 24kWh a day.
Not knowing much about EVs, I assume you use about 24kWh a day spread over 2 vehicles per home. All electric small vehicles would therefore double the electricity transport in the grid. But it may in reality be much worse. Considering that most people will charge their EVs right after the come home and start the electric stove, the TV, the lights, etc., there may be a very high peak load. There may be ways around this, but my question here is if and to what extend the grid has to be upgraded and the cost associated with it?
Obviously, on top of that, a lot more power will have to be generated.
In case of trucks, 16ton and above, the consumption is about ten times more than the small family car.
Some commenters claim that EV invasion is for cleaner air in the cities. Whether valid or not, the Moscowites once tried to “solve” this by demanding that all vehicles registered in Moscow should run on LPG (Liquid Petrol Gas). I find this an affordable idea, but still unnecessary considering the very clean petrol/gasoline and diesel cars we have today.
So what are EVs running on? Some would say electricity, but I see electricity more like a transport of energy. So in reality the EVs in the UK are running on a combination of wood pellets from mainly US, natural gas from mainly Norway, nuclear power from mainly UK and France and finally the intermittent weather dependent wind and solar supplement.
As the article point out, the economical aspect of the government’s virtue signalling, aught to be laid out to the voters. In it must be included all the aspects involved in transportation, road maintenance, production and supply chain infrastructure, plus security during various crises situations.
Crises situations: Blackout may be more frequent with less on-demand power generators, so local emergency diesel and petrol/gasoline generators would be massively needed for hospitals, emergency service, police, water supplies, etc. to avoid the too many deaths and havoc.
Glad I currently live in the countryside with a full 3000 liter diesel tank for the tractor, car and reserve generator (5kW 3P), plus 40 cubic meter chopped firewood for the central heating.
“Glad I currently live in the countryside with a full 3000 liter diesel tank for the tractor, car and reserve generator (5kW 3P), plus 40 cubic meter chopped firewood for the central heating.”
It sounds like you are ready! 🙂
The actual tax taken from every litre of fuel at the forecourt is £0.80 or $1US.
There will be issue with changing the tax system to ensure that level is maintained as more EVs hit the road, the tax will be levied on journey miles. The real issue is where will the electricity come from to charge up the cars, trucks, railways, homes, tractors, etc?
Further to that basic question, where will the materials needed to remake society come from and what source of energy is going to be used?
Never fear about where tax revenue can be taken from.
No the issue is the tax per mile affects those living long distance from work (usually the poor). You try this sort of thing in Australia it will be seen as a form of “road toll” that targets those forced to live in outer city suburbs. It will promptly see you out of government because you would not stand a chance in hell of getting elected. I am not in the UK but I suspect your simple solution will play out in a similar way because the economics in most cities plays out the same way.
The way to offset tax loses is for government to reduce spending. I also believe that will happen when the Moon is in the seventh house and Jupiter aligns with Mars.
The study assumes the tax applied to petrol/diesel cars will not eventually carry over to electric cars. Once the tax take starts to drop the fuel duty will be replaced by road pricing with different weightings for the energy source of the vehicle and the tax flow will be restored.
The article misses the whole point as to the cost of replacing ICE with EV. It is not the petrol taxes, as assuming the country’s GDP stays the same you can find something else to tax. It is that such a switch will make the UK a much poorer place. GDP growth occurs when you create products that people want better, faster, cheaper or more of them so they can enjoy a higher standard of living, namely more of what they want. With EV you have forced onto people a worse product that is more expensive that will require vast switching costs (think charging stations and a much more robust grid instead of petrol stations and the petrol infrastructure), and the vast switching costs will mean the population of the UK has much less money for other thangs they want (like a vacation to the much richer US where they will still have ICE).
Why bother with EV’s in the first place. See many arguments above explaining why.
But the overriding issue is that there will never be sufficient electricity to make all vehicles electric by 2050.
Without electricity all nothing will work.