Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Frustrated at Israel’s lack of action of climate change.
We have sinned against Israel’s land, water and air: Yom Kippur food for thought
At this solemn time of penitence, an accounting of the environmental sins we are visiting upon the Land of Israel’s ecosystems. And a plea for change
By SUE SURKES
On Tuesday night and Wednesday, Jews throughout the world are gathering in synagogues for the most solemn day of the year, Yom Kippur — the Day of Atonement.
We cry to the Heavens that we have sinned, and we beg God for forgiveness. In silent prayer, we beat our chests and list the multiple misdeeds committed by the Jewish People as a whole.
So, in the spirit of Yom Kippur, and in the hope that the coming year will see the environment elevated to the same (or even greater) level of importance as security and diplomacy, here is a selection of sins that we have visited upon the Land of Israel’s ecosystems and the environment that sustains us all.
…
We have sinned by paying too little attention to renewable energy. In a country blessed with sunshine, just 3.5% of energy was being renewably produced by the end of last year, the bulk by solar panels. By December of this year, that figure is expected to rise to only 5%. The prospect of the government reaching its declared goal of generating 10 percent of electricity from renewables by 2020, and 17% by 2030, looks increasingly remote.
…
We have sinned by failing to educate the public about environmental issues and to prepare it to cope with the consequences of climate change, with the result that public awareness is pitifully low.
…Read more: https://www.timesofisrael.com/we-have-sinned-against-israels-land-water-and-air-yom-kippur-food-for-thought/
Given a population density of 1067 people / square mile, I wonder where Sue Surkes expects her countrymen to put all that new renewable infrastructure she wants them to build?
14 thoughts on “Times of Israel Calls Ignoring Climate Change a “Sin””
We can put this into the bulging “Nope, not a cult” file.
Way to go, Eric! That picture of snow on palm trees is a 2 x 4 upside the head type of Reality Check!
I have sinned for reading this article. I will never get that time back.
Yom Kippur is a time when the normally empty liberal and leftists shuts fill to the brim and Jews who never otherwise set foot in a synagogue gather to virtue signal. These are the same Jews who vote for the likes of Ilan Omar in the name of diversity. They are not representative of the majority.
I used to read it occasionally, and generally thought it a fairly sensible publication. Maybe it’s not an editorial and they’re just giving a few column inches to some green correspondent or other, with not much oversight by senior management because it’s not considered an important topic.
That’s a mistake made by too many organizations. As with the SJWs, they perform entry-ism, facilitating only the employment of like minded activists. Then sooner or later, like Google, the company finds a majority of their employees are members of the union. Once they have achieved such strength in numbers they then start to bully the senior management, dictating official company policy.
Unfortunately their sin is to believe what they have been told by the UN IPCC.
That is, that the Earth is warming because of the Greenhouse Effect that reflects the Earth’s emitted heat back towards the Earth surface.
If that was so then that same effect would be reflecting the incoming Sun’s heat back out into space before it even reaches the Earth surface. The result would be cooling of the Earth NOT heating as there is twice as much heat energy arriving from the Sun as there is radiating out from the Earth’s surface.
They do not need to meet any Paris agreement as it is based on a lie. There is no Greenhouse Effect – it is as simple as that.
For detail see: https://www.climateauditor.com
short wave vs long wave
Look it up.
We have sinned by not educating our people on the issue of climate change… this sin is easily corrected… just mandate that all teachers teach every article published on WUWT!!!!!
Their sins are against their fellow men as they lead them astray.
They have sinned for failing to try to understand the workings of the universe. They have further sinned for abusing public trust in academic institutions to the detriment of society.
Probably every building roof top and strung across streets between buildings such that the entire country, when viewed from space, resembles one gigantic solar farm. This would also act to shade the incoming solar radiance and cool the area. (until the panels catch fire and the entire country goes aflame.)
Sue is being disingenuous. She is using religion as cover for her true agenda; that of spreading “climate change” propaganda, thus breaking the 9th commandment of her own (professed) religous doctrine – that of prohibiting bearing false witness. If she were at all worried about sinning which I highly doubt, she should worry about her own sin(s).
I came across a deli chain in Tel Aviv called “Cheeses of Nazareth”
I’ll tell you what a sin REALLY looks like … PG&E shutting off the power of 1M customers to signal their virtue. To tell the people of CA that … they are powerless (sorry) … to stop Global Warming Fires caused by EXTREME WEATHER. That’s a SIN! When CA is fully transformed into a socialist hellhole reminiscent of Venezuela. Now what? Am I supposed to blame the CIA for shutting off my power … instead of the FOOLS who are “operating” the Utility?
Okay, divert funds from the defense of Israel. Let’s see what Iran does then.