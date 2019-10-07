Back in 2010, WUWT published a story called “Faster than everyplace else…” It illustrated how the media has portrayed warming as being “doubly bad” where you live. Only one problem – we compared stories, and what we found is pretty ridiculous.
Here’s a video update:
Advertisements
31 thoughts on “Alarmism Exposed: The entire world is warming faster than the entire planet”
I recall hearing that the hurricane that struck the Philippines a number of years ago was so much worse because he ocean in the Philippines is rising twice as fast as anywhere else in the world. It struck me as preposterous then and still does. How does the ocean rise twice as fast in one place over the other? If you carry that to its logical conclusion, on one hundred years were would be a standing wall of water around the Philippines.
I’ll drink to that…
this > https://4.imimg.com/data4/ID/DY/MY-4069005/bounce-bubble-water-slide-and-ride-500×500.jpg
It’s the mass of all that military equipment pulling water towards the Phillipines.
If only they would use Russian military equipment, then they wouldn’t have that problem.
Realistically, during the La Nina, the trades push water to the west and it does pile up a bit in places like the Philippines. Given the propensity of the usual suspects to project short term effects out forever, the tidal gauges might have recorded a somewhat larger sea rise. Of course, when the El Nino hits, the water sloshes back in the bathtub. You do not hear from those folks then about the fall in sea level rise. All you hear then is about how it is the hottest year evah someplace or other.
Yep! I think that is what climate science tells us and its peer reviewed so it must be right!
That video made we realise just how bad this situation is. I’m scared, and depressed, where can I get help?
Take the Fifth and Enjoy
As in “a fifth of scotch”?
You must use your victimitude to generate apologies, restitution and reconcilation. If you don’t have a partner, use your damaged status as a starting point for voluble virtue signalling. It is very attractive in dating circles. No concrete action is required, this is all about meaningless gestures- think fashion. Learn to work it. Much like a research scientist creatively incorporating AGW into every proposal, you should do the same.
1) choreographed format
2) plain stupid
3) the media willing participation in the ploy
Always makes me think of one of my all-time favorite rock albums…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K12-eUX8UFg
https://www.thehighwaystar.com/news/2014/05/28/everything-louder-than-everything-else/
David Middleton
Top album.
Top band.
Too many parties in my youth spent listening to them. Wine, women and song. Evidently classed as unhealthy nowadays, but we’re still here. 🙂
Pick the largest number among a group of numbers for which you compute an average, and then make the claim that the largest number in the group of numbers that you averaged is larger than the average of the group of numbers in which the largest number appears – duh!
Now choose somewhere in the world, some year or other, for this largest number to occur in a different place, and then make this obvious claim as many times as you want, because the largest number of a group of numbers that you average will ALWAYS be larger than the average of the group of numbers in which the largest number appears … [do I have to say it again?] … duh!!!
8 + 7 + 6 + 5 + 4 = 30
The average is 30/5 = 6
8 is greater than the average of 6
7 is greater than the average of 6
Is there no end to the mathemagical acts that fools can perform? This seems like a simple act. I’m too untrained to detect the more complex mathemagical acts.
That’s really funny, Anthony, but here’s something else to go along with it: Extinction Rebellion says they want carbon neutrality by 2025, sort of twice as fast as 2050? Remember Alinskys’ Rules For Radicals: If you are caught in a lie, tell a bigger lie and keep going!
I’m looking forward to seeing trees and beavers on Ellesmere Island, one of the most motherly islands on the planet.
They were living there two million years ago. How did the planet survive?
While it is possible for a place to be doing something more/faster than the average that means somewhere else must be doing less/slower (there’s always some below and some above the average – unless everyone happens to be exactly the same as the average – that’s how averages work). But, as WUWT rightly points out *every place* can’t be more/faster than average, that’s just mathematical impossibile. If these places over there are warming faster than average, then there *has to* be places elsewhere that are warming slower than average (or even, *gasp* cooling). you can’t have an average otherwise.
it reminds me of someone complaining to me that half the population earned less than the average income, and something should be done about it.
Can someone put that into map format, with red showing all the areas that are warming faster than average( don’t forget the oceans since they are hiding all the heat), and even better yet, using all the comparisons in the headlines, try to calculate just how many times faster some areas are warming compared to somewhere else?
I think it would be easier to map the areas that aren’t warming faster than average. A blank page should do it. 🙂
To be slightly more serious, if there is anyplace that’s not warming faster than the rest of the planet, that someplace has to be in the Southern Hemisphere (as most of the headlines are not only from the Northern Hemisphere – Tibet, Britain, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Artic, Canada, Alaska, US National Parks, NJ, American west, unspecified parts of the US, Japan, Finland, China, Europe in general, etc. – but also include the entire northern hemisphere as being 2x as fast as the Southern Hemisphere!)
Only that place in the Southern Hemisphere can’t be among Australia, South Africa, or West Antarctica (and though I didn’t catch it in the video, West Africa can also be included in the faster than the rest of the world crowd according to ghanabusinessnews.com). nor can it be anywhere with mountains (mountains are warming twice as fast as the rest of the world dontchaknow). Doesn’t leave a lot of territory to choose from does it? and that small amount of territory has to be warming so slow (or cooling) as to offset the entire rest of the multiple times warmer than average world in order to get the average.
Nice video.
Of course when I share it anywhere some progressive climate crusaders will mock it as propaganda coming from fossil fuel interests that pay WUWT.
Off topic, but I need a sanity check.
Hey Anthony – Based on assumptions about rainfall and insolation, I calculated that most of the solar energy striking the equator goes to evaporating water. Am I barking up the wrong tree?
“I calculated that most of the solar energy striking the equator goes to evaporating water. ”
No, since most of the solar energy striking the upper atmosphere at the equator bounces straight back to space due to the high albedo of the omnipresent tropical cloud decks. 🙂
I’m glad you brought this up. I want to know where MY share of this unusual heating system has gone to.
I am very, very TIRED of having to start the furnace early, in September, and not shut it off until after April 30. If that starts expanding into May, I will be quite upset!!!
I have photos of three inches of snow on my roof and in my yard on April 30, and several years back behind that.
I am VERY tired of having to shovel snow off my sidewalk in April and put birdfood out for all the redwinged blackbirds, grackles, and brownheaded cowbirds that show up at my feeding station in March, because the bugs they USED TO be able to get haven’t emerged from their warm little burrow beds just yet. I think I should get a government subsidy for feeding these birds. I sent you guys an article from NYT about how all the birds (billions and billions of them!!!!) have disappeared in the last 50 years, but since they’re showing up in my yard, that’s where they disappeared to.
I want to know when this famous global heating is going to reach me. If it snows this week in my kingdom and keeps on keeping on, I will file a complaint about not getting my share of the alleged global warming that is due me, on a timely basis! Someone is responsible for this loss of warm weather! I want my share of global warming and I want it by April 1st, 2020!!!!
No one should have to put up with the slop storm and power outage that I had to put up with last November!! It is UNCIVILIZED!!!!
Time to take the old bull by the horns, dontcha think???
Just be glad you don’t live in Denver… Years ago when I lived a bit north of there they claimed that the earliest snow on record was July 7th, and the latest was July 4th. :<)
The bottom line: All the land ( about 30% of the earth) warms faster than the oceans (SST) with every warming due to the limited evaporation over land.
http://www.woodfortrees.org/graph/crutem3vgl/from:1979/to:2018/compress:12/plot/hadsst2gl/from:1979/to:2018/compress:12
When one compares one lands trend with others it’s clever to compare apples to apples ( the lands trend vs. the trend of the earths rest of the land. This implies a “disadvantage”: No dramatic headlines.
PS: With recent datasets:
http://www.woodfortrees.org/graph/crutem4vgl/from:1979/to:2018/compress:12/plot/hadsst3gl/from:1979/to:2018/compress:12
And that reminds me to ask what John Holdren is up to these days after explaining from Obama’s White House podium that cold weather was caused by global warming and confirmed by research.
Brazenly stupid is a special class of stupid that needs to be monitored.
Or the Northern Hemisphere is warming faster than the South.
Probably because it has less ocean.
While I get the simple statistical point – I am concerned that this video is too subtle and simply reinforces the catastrophists’ errant arguments. The late Stephen Schneider would simply smile and say thanks.