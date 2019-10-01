New research puts Australia at forefront of blue carbon economy

In world-first research, Edith Cowan University researchers and an international team of collaborators have accurately quantified the amount of greenhouse gasses — or ‘blue carbon’ — being absorbed and emitted by Australian marine ecosystems
In world-first research, Edith Cowan University researchers and an international team of collaborators have accurately quantified the amount of greenhouse gasses — or ‘blue carbon’ — being absorbed and emitted by Australian marine ecosystems.
Published today in Nature Communications, the paper shows Australian seagrass, mangrove and salt marshes absorb 20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, which remains locked up in their soils for millennia.
That’s about the same as the annual emissions of more than 4 million cars.
Worryingly, the research shows damage to the same ecosystems is causing 3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide to be released back into the atmosphere each year as a result of human development, severe weather and the effects of climate change.
This quantification of Australia’s blue carbon is the most accurate of any country and paves the way for conservation and restoration of these ecosystems to be counted toward the country’s commitments to emissions reductions such as the Paris Agreement.
The research also provides a financial baseline for investors looking at blue carbon projects to offset emissions.
Major impact on climate change
The research paper’s lead author was Dr Oscar Serrano from the Centre for Marine Ecosystems Research in ECU’s School of Science, who said blue carbon ecosystems play an enormously important role in climate change mitigation and adaptation.
“When these ecosystems are damaged by storms, heatwaves, dredging or other human development, the carbon dioxide stored in their biomass and soils beneath them can make its way back into the environment, contributing to climate change.
“Globally, vegetated coastal ecosystems are being lost twice as fast as tropical rainforests despite covering a fraction of the area.
“These ecosystems are also important as habitats and nurseries for fish and other marine life, helping prevent coastal erosion and improving water clarity.”
Making a splash for cash
The research shows there is money to be made in the restoration and protection of blue carbon ecosystems in Australia.
Based on a carbon trading price of $12 per tonne, the authors see potential for blue carbon projects worth tens of millions of dollars per year in payments from the Australian Emission Reduction Fund and voluntary carbon markets.
“Those projects could take the form of replanting seagrass meadows, restoring mangroves by reflooding or by preventing expected losses through environmental management,” Dr Serrano said.
“These more accurate measurements of blue carbon provide more certainty on expected returns for financiers looking at investing in blue carbon projects.”
Australia a world leader in blue carbon
Dr Serrano said this new research positioned Australia as a world leader in the protection and management of blue carbon ecosystems.
“Australia is home to around 10 per cent of the world’s blue carbon ecosystems, so there’s enormous potential for us to take a lead role in this space,” he said.
“This research points to hotspots for the implementation of blue carbon projects at a national level.”
“Australia is in a position to take a leading role in developing policies to offset greenhouse gas emissions which can then be implemented around the world.
“It’s also internationally significant because other countries can take the work we’ve done here and use it to create their own baselines for blue carbon assessments.”
The process of measuring blue carbon
To accurately quantify Australia’s blue carbon stocks, the research divided Australia into five different climate zones.
That’s because ecosystems in a tropical climate like North Queensland store carbon dioxide at a different rate to those in temperate climates such as in South West WA and South Eastern Australia.
The researchers then created estimates for carbon dioxide stored in the vegetation above ground and soils below for each climate area.
They measured the size and distribution of vegetation and took soil core samples to create the most accurate measurements possible of sequestered blue carbon.
The paper, ‘Australian vegetated coastal ecosystems as global hotspots for climate change mitigation’ was published in Nature Communications and can be viewed on the journal’s webpage.
The project was part of a collaboration formed through the CSIRO Marine and Coastal Carbon Biogeochemistry Cluster project and included a team of 44 researchers from 33 research institutions from around the world.
Background: The role of blue carbon
- Vegetated coastal ecosystems absorb carbon dioxide at rates up to 40 times faster than terrestrial forests mainly due to their enormous capacity to store carbon in soils.
- In Australia it’s estimated there is four times more carbon sequestered in soil beneath marine ecosystems over a given area than in terrestrial environments.
- Vegetated coastal ecosystems account for 50 per cent of carbon dioxide sequestered by the oceans, despite covering just 0.2 per cent of its total area.
- Restoring just 10 per cent of blue carbon ecosystems lost in Australia since European settlement could generate more than $US 11 million per year in carbon credits.
- Conserving blue carbon ecosystems under threat could be worth $US 22-31 million per year in carbon credits.
More facts and figures are available in the original research publication.
7 thoughts on “New research puts Australia at forefront of blue carbon economy”
With a bit more funding of research into seagrass, mangrove, peat bogs, tundra and salt marshes around the rest of the World we could well discover that the whole CO2 system was nicely balanced and under Nature’s control (as usual) and that we could just forget about the whole CO2 Climate Alarm Menace. Now that would be money well spent for a change.
$US 11 million would probably cover about half the cost of the eco-bureaucratic overhead of adminstering such and effort.
The first $US 11 million would go into setting up a pilot committee and paying rent and salaries of a dozen people to drink coffee and generate press releases. 11 mil does not even tie your shoelaces in bureaucracy.
Restoring seagrass meadows, mangroves etc. is good regardless of CO2 sequestration.
Otherwise, papers like this contain so many unwarranted assumptions regarding CO2 and climate that it’s difficult to know where to start.
“Blue carbon” is a bad joke played on the scientifically illiterate… that is, the folks who love Greta and similar poseurs. It’s a new oxymoron intended to misdirect the naive into continuing to believe in magical pixie-dust and unicorn “CO2 solutions” and part with their money. The latest faddish marketing campaign-like “branding” for the climate scam.
“Blue” of course they are using as it relates to our beautiful blue oceans.
Anyone who has studied Global climate acknowledges that the Earth’s oceans are the key to any long-term climate change. Continental land areas and the atmosphere above them can (and do) get hotter or colder, but if the oceans don’t follow, then they’ll provide energy-buffer back into the system to break an unsustainable climate state. And there is vastly more dissolved CO2 in solution (both as CO2 and as carbonate ion) in the oceans than there is CO2(g) in the atmosphere, even at 410 ppm. So CO2 lags temps at all time scales because of the oceans and the terrestrial biomes that store and release carbon.
But if there was ever a “Show me the money or the climate gets it” statement it is this: “Conserving blue carbon ecosystems under threat could be worth $US 22-31 million per year in carbon credits.”
Who doesn’t love free money for doing nothing? Sort of like going to a company or rich friend’s party where there is Free Beer. That’s the best kind of beer. So ~$25 million USD per annum for doing nothing … I’ll take that. That’s like winning a $800million dollar PowerBall drawing.
Seriously! Who thinks up these schemes? Free money? UN bureaucrats of course.
There is no such thing. (There is no free lunch). But when did the UN ever turn down a free lunch?
Somewhere along the way you WILL pay for that. And it may be far more costly than you realize in the immediate bargain. Someone is just looking to cash in on the Climate Aide fund for doing nothing. Sort of like the Vatican supporting the Climate Change scam. The Catholic Church charities as intermediaries stands to reap Billion$ of “Climate Aid funds” to 3rd World countries under the Paris Agreement, with of course a “cut of the action (a %-age)” going to Rome.
And if you really want to get hoot-laugh-side gut buster ROFL, read this latest joke of a Science Mag piece on Oceans and Climate Change:
“The ocean is key to achieving climate and societal goals”
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/365/6460/1372
Yes, you read that correctly. Now Science Magazine is wrapping Climate Change, the oceans, and societal “goals” into one package. You’ll love it. It’s a hoot. One of the several “solutions the author promotes is feeding cows toxic red algae in their feedstock (red algae which is loaded with “natural” dichloro-methane as an bacterial enzyme inhibitor) to stop their ruminant bacteria from producing methane.
Really!! It’s a bad, sad joke that this appeared in Science Mag. Somehow, Science Mag and the AAAS has really lowered its science standards to allow such garbage nonsense to be printed under its name.
So money is the key to saving the planet from co2 😐 Tax payers money, used to fund carbon projects.
The research shows there is money to be made in the restoration and protection of blue carbon ecosystems in Australia.
Based on a carbon trading price of $12 per tonne, the authors see potential for blue carbon projects worth tens of millions of dollars per year in payments from the Australian Emission Reduction Fund and voluntary carbon markets.
I think it might be the other way around, the CO2 is key to the money. The money is key to power.
“The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule.”
H L Mencken
Well said Nicholas of 1st October. Its been known for quite a while that counting the whole vast economic sea zone of Australia we are one giant Carbon sink, which far exceeds the tiny bit of CO2 that we produce.
So lets stop subsidising the windmills and solar panels, as we no longer need them. As they the owners keep on claiming that renewable are now cheaper than coal, then let them prove it. And no back up from the existing fossil fuel power stations.
No we do not need a Carbon tax, instead all of the money presently spent on the windmills and solar panels can be re-directed to the coastal areas for some reclamation of the foreshore.
Why we should be able to claim some money from those countries who wish to buy some carbon credits. Perhaps even China when they become a 1st World nation.
MJE VK5ELL