Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg Upsets Us “Because we’re not sacrificing”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Feeling the steely gaze of Saint Greta forcing us to face our failure to show proper climate piety.

Why Greta Thunberg triggers the troglodytes among us

By Lauren Rosewarne

Updated Sat at 10:04am

In spending any time probing the blather of bottom-feeders, there’s a danger of amplifying it.

A risk of implying that it’s common, ubiquitouseven. It isn’t. On the whole, it’s not as though The Internet has it in for Greta Thunberg.

The teardowns and tirades aren’t everywhere: in my feed they certainly don’t outweigh all the love and praise, the admiration and all the go you good things.

But there’s an underbelly. A cruel and creepy world where it’s apparently perfectly fine — nay, encouraged — for adults, generally but not exclusively male adults, to shred a 16-year-old to pieces.

Greta ticks all the boxes — triggers the troglodytes amongst us — in some wholly predictable ways.

…

In considering the source as less than, we can rationalise not paying proper attention. Afterall, the judgment of our inferiors matters little.

And this is what it’s really about. The pigtails and soft voice takes a backseat to the true problem with Greta Thunberg: she reminds us of the litany of our collective failings.

Not just about how we don’t care enough, but that we’re not doing enough. That we’re not outspoken enough. That we’re not sacrificing.

That even if we acknowledge that there’s a climate calamity, we’re not forgoing anything for it.

…