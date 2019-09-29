Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg Upsets Us “Because we’re not sacrificing”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Feeling the steely gaze of Saint Greta forcing us to face our failure to show proper climate piety.
Why Greta Thunberg triggers the troglodytes among us
By Lauren Rosewarne
In spending any time probing the blather of bottom-feeders, there’s a danger of amplifying it.
A risk of implying that it’s common, ubiquitouseven. It isn’t. On the whole, it’s not as though The Internet has it in for Greta Thunberg.
The teardowns and tirades aren’t everywhere: in my feed they certainly don’t outweigh all the love and praise, the admiration and all the go you good things.
But there’s an underbelly. A cruel and creepy world where it’s apparently perfectly fine — nay, encouraged — for adults, generally but not exclusively male adults, to shred a 16-year-old to pieces.
Greta ticks all the boxes — triggers the troglodytes amongst us — in some wholly predictable ways.
In considering the source as less than, we can rationalise not paying proper attention. Afterall, the judgment of our inferiors matters little.
And this is what it’s really about. The pigtails and soft voice takes a backseat to the true problem with Greta Thunberg: she reminds us of the litany of our collective failings.
Not just about how we don’t care enough, but that we’re not doing enough. That we’re not outspoken enough. That we’re not sacrificing.
That even if we acknowledge that there’s a climate calamity, we’re not forgoing anything for it.
Compare the climate hypocrisy of today’s urban greens with the life choices of groups like the Amish, who genuinely choose to live low carbon lifestyles according to their religious beliefs.
Even with Saint Greta glaring at them and telling them off, most greens have no genuine intention of giving up anything they truly value, or making significant personal sacrifices.
But listening to Greta’s uncompromising criticism and wallowing in their personal guilt helps green hypocrites feel like they are taking positive steps towards deciding to act.
28 thoughts on “Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg Upsets Us “Because we’re not sacrificing””
Perhaps she would be happy if we resurrected Bog Sacrifice. Her ancestors had a penchant for it
I would show her more respect if she jumps into an active volcano to fight against climate change, incan style.
I guess she qualifies.
But no, she wants other young teenage girls to sacrifice for her. It was never the chief’s daughter the one to be thrown into the volcano, It was always the neighbor’s daugher.
The journalist and TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has branded St. Greta as a “spoilt brat”.
Oh well he would : he’s an old white male !!
The Amish choose a simple, hard working life style. They have no concept of “low carbon” in their doctrine.
Well if she went to skool, did her home work and did what 16yo girls do, she would get left alone. If she has the naive arrogance to think she has the right to lecture the rest of the world and decides to take to the stage of world politics, she forfeits the right left alone. Maybe her parents should have considered that before abusing her to further their own political agenda.
?? Not sacrificing? We’re all sacrificing time and energy as we’re being forced to listen to that baseless hysteria. We’d rather save all our time and energy for science and real data.
The deluded and essentially ignorant Greta deserves whatever derision and pushback she gets. Those of use who don’t worship at The First Church of the Weather Cult, rightly, don’t care what she’s ranting about. Why? Because Global Cooling…no wait, Global Warming…rats…Climate Change has always been a scam where normal people are supposed to sacrifice their liberty and property to leftist control freaks.
Perhaps she triggers those of us who are devotees of truth.
A quick search for ‘sacrifice’ brings very entertaining information on the ways it was understood by ancient civilizations.
Is that the inspiration of the population control Greenocrates have in mind?
Troglodytes Unite! That’s not a “steely gaze” from Greta, that’s derangement writ large. I wish she would get some help, otherwise this is not going to end well.
It’s theatre, nothing but theatre. She’s been practicing in front of the mirror all week. She’s not bad, she could get a future as an actress.
If she is an actress it for sure will be in horror movies. Just saying.
Most of the criticism of Greta Thunberg is that, as a sixteen year old, she doesn’t know anything about the science. Instead she speaks with the confidence of ignorance.
That would obviously be offensive to others who don’t know what they are taking about either. It means they are being challenged to doubt their faith. Being asked to look at the evidence.
That’s hard work.
And it’s heresy.
Pot, Kettle, black comes to mind.
When she starts living a pre-industrialized lifestyle then she can preach…
A modern high technology yacht is not having a reduced carbon footprint. Traveling all over the planet is not a small carbon footprint.
It would be really interesting to watch her get though a Scandinavian winter relying on solar panels and wind turbines. I for one will not be changing my lifestyle based on the ramblings of a 16 year old ret ard 😉
Remember here in Minnesota we set all time, meaning 200 year record lows in a number of cities for a number of years. I think climate change means colder weather. JOHN ROSA
Eric
Perhaps its time to do a survey of the virtue signalling family of posters here who are getting over excited over a non existent climate crisis. The IPCC never said ‘We have 12 years to save the planet.”
The question remains, who would want to emulate Greta’s donning of hair shirts?
Would they be prepared to give up their comfortable lifestyles for a vague promise that temperatures might be a tenth of a degree lower in 100 years if they revert to a medieval life style?
Students determined to follow the no emissions path will need to forego many modern day comforts and journey only by bus, cycling, walking or train. No parents taxi service. No flying except in an emergency. No spring water in plastic bottles, No imported food or food out of season when there is a local alternative. Little meat, dairy or fish, no hot daily showers, an embargo on throw away fashion clothes, no cotton. Infrequent washing of clothes in tepid water and no artificial drying. Drastic reductions of energy guzzling internet and social media, with smart phones and computers rationed to one a household and kept for years, and a reduction in purchases of consumer goods.
Only weekly cups of habitat destroying coffee and foregoing endless home deliveries of everything from fast food to shoes. No attendance at festivals or sporting events, especially overseas or with floodlights. Minimal home heating. Expect regular power cuts. Curtail vegan foods which have achieved mythical status on their ability to save the planet. Many vegan ingredients come from all over the world, often by air and have huge carbon footprints.
In short, students (and adults) believing in the ‘climate emergency’ will need to make considerable sacrifices and adopt more frugal lifestyles, not just during school years when passions and certainties burn brightest. .
Now which sacrifices will you be signing up to? More importantly, as we know the answer, which of the sacrifices will the virtue signalling friends and family of posters here sign up to, bearing in mind renewable energy will not bail out their often profligate lifestyle?
tonyb
From the posterior backwards psychology of Lewserandowsky.
What triggers us rational folks is the shameless child abuse of that 16 year old. From the false environmental propaganda fed to her to putting that poor child in front of any crowd, audience or camera possible to bleat out the falsehoods taught to her.
Greta’s hard stare and emotional upset is just further evidence of ignorant abuse she has received from religious advocates demonizing CO₂.
I could give a rats petoot about St. Greta. Her parents and handlers should all be in jail though!
“Children should be seen and not heard!”
However, I would make an exception in sweet, happy Greta’s case.
I don’t want to see her either!
She looks constipated. Maybe that is her contribution.
To be fair, these days, merely stating that one thinks the media hype around this 16-year old (who has, naturally, absolutely no expertise in the field of climate science or any other relevant field of study) is ridiculous seems to qualify as “shredding her to pieces”. People who are in their right mind will immediately recognize the absurdity of the situation; putting a 16-year-old on the frontline is just wrong, no matter how you look at it. It’s not like anyone could not have foreseen the amount of hate and unpleasantness she would receive from this. She’s the one being sacrificed, allright.
She is right. There are many old teachers and party officials who are scheming to take us back onto the Capitalist-Landlordist road. Children must take the lead in defending the people against these dangerous plotters. Strike against them with Chairman Mao thought.
Lady Mao
Folks at this point I am ready to lash myself to Donald Trumps mast as our only hope of stopping the insanity of the Green Cultural Revolution. Time to hit the mental mattresses inevitable collateral damage and all. DJT is a blunt imperfect instrument but he works.
There have been child crusaders and prophets before, and it hasn’t ended well for them or their followers.
20 hangings
Nobody knows what happened to Abigail Williams
40,000 dead
Nongqawuse did time in prison
Some reports say children were sold into slavery
There are probably others.
What?! No phone, no lights, no motor car, not a single luxury. Like Robinson Crusoe, it’s as primitive as can be!
Greens could be living in an Amish Paradise, but no, it is their job to tell others how to live, not to set examples.
Meh. Only a fool would listen to a science ignorant 16 year old for substantive information relating to the false canard known as ‘climate change’.
Little hypocrite Climate Greta sailed a high-profile publicity stunt voyage to the U.S. in a $5Million racing yacht… The crew for the boat is making 2 trips on jets to return to Europe from NY, and a trip back to NY to sail the boat back… The “carbon footprint” of the crew’s jet travel will be “offset” by spending money on carbon reducing projects, which of course do not reverse the carbon released during the jet travel…
What we saw at the UN was an unhinged and uneducated climate version rant in the style David Hogg.
Wild assertions with no factual basis.
Sometimes absurdity is best illustrated with absurdity. In this spirit, and noting that Greta is talking about nothing less than the destruction of the Earth, I would note that dogs are pretty much obligate carnivores. Since we have learned that eating meat is going to hasten the end of life as we know it, hadn’t we better decree that the owning of dogs as pets is impermissible and people with just have to put all their Fido’s and Fifi’s to sleep. Cats, too.
I mean let’s get serious, if we are talking, as Greta is, about the destruction of the planet.
Do I need to say something about this being sarcasm?
She’s gotten a taste of fame, adulation and power, which is intoxicating and ensures she will cling to it ever more tightly. Does it p*ss me off that someone who knows nothing about the subject has somehow gotten to the point where she is invited to speak about it at the United Nations? Yes it does. But I’m not p*ssed off at her. I’m p*ssed off at the people who are promoting and funding her, and at the laziness of the politicians who know d*mn well they are going to do absolutely nothing in response to her despair and anger, but nod their heads and pretend to sagely agree rather than dress her down and put her in her place. Not one of them had the guts to stand up and ask Greta if she understood the pain and suffering and death of billions if the world were to do what she is asking. Cowards, the lot of them.
Grieving Greta will go on to a write a book (by write a book, I mean someone will write a book that she’ll put her name on) that will be widely distributed by her promoters and handlers. She’ll continue to be invited to speak at all manner of events, and it will eventually don on her (by her, I mean her handlers) that she can charge handsomely for speaking fees to large audiences of alarmists who wish to be more alarmed.
She’s going to wind up rather wealthy by knowing nothing and being wrong. The world isn’t fair, I accept that. But for this brat to stand on a world stage, dragging in both fame and wealth while screaming rhetoric that any layman who bothers to look into the facts could debunk in a few sentences… If she ever has an epiphany and realizes how wrong she is, she’ll wind up speaking and writing a book about too, and raking in even more dough… that’s a level of unfair that just p*sses me off.
She’s another Paul Erhlich (but with vastly less education) who will have a long and lucrative career of being spectacularly wrong but wealthy from it. Sometimes the world isn’t just unfair, but also absurd in spades at the same time. This is one of them. If some vitriol gets launched her way, it bothers me little. But it is the cowards who refuse to engage with her that deserve our vitriol.