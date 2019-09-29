Have you ever wanted a nice, compact image you could share on social media whenever you need to put some eco-worrier in his/her/its place?
Well, one showed up in my social media timeline this morning, and it is worth sharing.
Advertisements
Have you ever wanted a nice, compact image you could share on social media whenever you need to put some eco-worrier in his/her/its place?
Well, one showed up in my social media timeline this morning, and it is worth sharing.
8 thoughts on “The “climate doom” timeline”
“It’s worse than we thought!” should be “It’s not as bad as we hoped”
Ja. Ja.
and now this:
(click on my namre)
Sweet … 🙂
So the tax scam goes back to the only time england won the world cup lol. Has anything the u.n. and ipcc club said ever got right?
Image saved and sent to all my devices….
Thank you!
That’s a very useful item! Bravo.
Where is the Club of Rome these days?
The (revised) (revised) (revised) doomsday timeline (to be revised).
I would leave out the 1971 and 1972 items because the predicted due date has not arrived yet.
Also, all of the previous warm periods were followed by rapid cooling. And the current warm period , the holocene, has lasted longer than the others.
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=s9ql7f31&id=85CE92B8539406907FDBF95435CBEE434E360E90&thid=OIP.s9ql7f31SO6lgn3oNaQ75gHaGL&mediaurl=http%3A%2F%2Fjoannenova.com.au%2Fglobalwarming%2Fgraphs%2Fice-cores%2Fvostok-ice-core-petit-web.gif&exph=459&expw=550&q=vostok+temperature+graph&simid=608032377402492223&selectedindex=1&ajaxhist=0&vt=1&sim=11