Tim Flannery Admits His 20 Years of Climate Activism are a “Colossal Failure”

h/t Chris Gilham; Tim Flannery has finally admitted his efforts have all been a big waste of time.
The gloves are off: ‘predatory’ climate deniers are a threat to our children
September 17, 2019 6.39am AEST
Tim Flannery Professorial fellow, Melbourne Sustainable Society Institute, University of Melbourne
In this age of rapidly melting glaciers, terrifying megafires and ever more puissant hurricanes, of acidifying and rising oceans, it is hard to believe that any further prod to climate action is needed.
But the reality is that we continue to live in a business-as-usual world. Our media is filled with enthusiastic announcements about new fossil fuel projects, or the unveiling of the latest fossil-fuelled supercar, as if there’s no relationship between such things and climate change.
…
A ‘colossal failure’ of climate activism
Each year the situation becomes more critical. In 2018, global emissions of greenhouse gases rose by 1.7% while the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere jumped by 3.5 parts per million – the largest ever observed increase.
No climate report or warning, no political agreement nor technological innovation has altered the ever-upward trajectory of the pollution. This simple fact forces me to look back on my 20 years of climate activism as a colossal failure.
…
Far fewer humans will survive on our warming planet
That future Earth may have enough resources to support far fewer people than the 7.6 billion it supports today. British scientist James Lovelock has predicted a future human population of just a billion people. Mass deaths are predicted to result from, among other causes, disease outbreaks, air pollution, malnutrition and starvation, heatwaves, and suicide.
My children, and those of many prominent polluters and climate denialists, will probably live to be part of that grim winnowing – a world that the Alan Joneses and Andrew Bolts of the world have laboured so hard to create.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/the-gloves-are-off-predatory-climate-deniers-are-a-threat-to-our-children-123594
Poor Flannery, if only he had been more persuasive, we would now all be enjoying the benefits of civilisation powered by renewable energy.
Colossal liars ultimately become colossal failures.
Isn’t S.A. already basking in the Benefits of and Mass Economic Suicide from the wholesale embracement of exclusive unreliable renewable energy sources? (except when they’re importing power generated from Coal or Gas that is)
“Our media is filled with enthusiastic announcements about new fossil fuel projects, or the unveiling of the latest fossil-fuelled supercar, as if there’s no relationship between such things and climate change.”
That’s because there isn’t any proven relationship between them, and your wild specualtions, Tim, don’t count as proof. Neither do spurious correlations or GCM output. Fossil fuels have been found “not guilty” in the court of public opinion. Only you, your friends, the collectivists seeking political power and their useful idiots, and of course, the corrupt press continue to tell the increasingly unbelievable story of future disaster brought on by our use of this miraculous fuel source.
He could have explained just how much the oceans have risen. All he has to do is show the unusual rise in sea levels and I’ll be convinced.
Hello Tim Flannery, I’d like to introduce you to reality.
I have to admit I’ve never heard of this Flannery here in Illinois, perhaps most of reality has never been introduced to him either. If he had just been the first person who claimed to be able to see CO2, he’d now have the UN behind him as a rising poster child for the global socialist agenda.
Climate activism has not been a colossal failure… it has cost the world billions. Fortunately, though, common sense seems to be making a comeback in no small part due to the efforts of Anthony Watts and many others. Mr Watts was a pioneer and is a kind of unsung hero. Thank you, Anthony Watts.
“No climate report or warning…”
You’re wrong their Flannery, the initial reports and warnings made a big difference to our living standards and finances. But yea, zero difference to the average world temperature.
“… no political agreement”; Can ever do squat, so why did you expect it to?
“… nor technological innovation”; And everybody except yourself knew that changing light bulbs wouldn’t save the planet. Bla bla bla.
“… has altered the ever-upward trajectory of the pollution.” What pollution? I thought you were all about CO2 and it’ll never rain again?
good grief…it’s not like the media hasn’t been trying their hardest
Every week it’s a new disease going to kill us all….swine, bird, malaria, ebola, pig….flesh eating bacteria
…every weather event…has never happened before…and global warming is going to make it all worse
click bait…..
..and “we” have to do something about it….when “we” have not caused any rise in atmospheric CO2 in ~50 years
if it walks and quacks like a scam….it’s a scam
The drone of his alarmist rhetoric has been enormously successful at demonstrating how weak the case for CAGW really is.
That little embedded video in the story, I love how they depict C02 thru history, the way it depicts history with a leftist view of things, and they way the article is written, the way the words are crafted for an eloquent moral outrage…all as if they themselves never used and do not to this day use fossil fuels, they are unhinged hypocrites, it is appalling.
”This simple fact forces me to look back on my 20 years of climate activism as a colossal failure.”……
Absolutely Tim, lets see, maybe its all the failed predictions like the dams will never fill again which created a multi million dollar desalination plant mothballed. And why did you buy that mansion next to the ocean?? And you wonder why you failed?? LOL.
Professional Fellows at Institutes are not expected to be professional when unprofessionalism is the name of the Institute’s game.
What would professionalism look like anyway? It would express analytical and interpretive doubts after raising issues and educating the public on natural cycles ranging from ENSO to AMO to grouped solar cycle influences plus easy to follow measurement systems like global satellite data and Argo. Standing up to agenda science tactics with policy distortion would also be a mark of professionalism.
Only a Climate Fellow can cast doom predictions of the human race while ignoring all the other failed doom predictions that came before. It’s a trademark characteristic…and a requirement for continued funding.
It must cause professional laments when you see even lesser qualified activism with pigtails passing you by.
Ground control to fellow Tim: relax dude, you have been told porkies.
It takes a pissant to use a word like “puissant.”
Well, he does have a BA in English, so such flowery prose is unsurprising.
Yes, it’s quite Flannelly.
But we should probably leave the last word for Steve Mosher. Isn’t he an English graduate too?
Hilarious how the alarmists are always wording things differently, thinking that others just have not understood them yet, just re craft the message a bit and others will start acting and stop using fossil fuels, but of course the alarmists must keep on using fossil fuels so they can keep getting the word out to others to stop using fossil fuels. Insanity.
Pretty similar to a socialist’s view of applied Big Socialism in the world so far: all that’s needed is more of other people’s money, better people running the show — or preferably, both.
Flannery: “This simple fact forces me to look back on my 20 years of climate activism as a colossal failure.”
Congratulations, Tim! Admitting you have a problem is the first critical step to recovery from AGW derangement syndrome.
Can we refer to him by his true given name, which for as long as I have been aware of him, is Flim Flam Flannery 😉
He has the CO2 numbers but avoids temperature data. Is it because he knows that this century’s 43ppm increase has (as yet) only yielded a paltry ~0.2 deg C rise compared to the previous 20 years 31ppm increase in CO2 being accompanied by 0.5 deg C increase in global average temperatures.
And he needs to apologise for all of the mothballed desalination plants that tax payers still have to keep
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/prof-tim-flannerys-waterside-getaway/story-fn6b3v4f-1226104010903?sv=56fbbb1f36ebdda9d6d065322f799093
Leftists more often than not accuse others of their own sins. His claim that “‘predatory’ climate deniers are a threat to our children,” is worrying.
Thanks Andy…I had missed that. The Gores, Obamas and Flannerys of this world do speak with forked tongues don’t they!
There is not much doubt that there is neurosis level illness and worse among prominent alarmists of any kind. Normally, it is diluted and muted in the population at large and manifests itself as troubled individuals needing medical help. But what happens when the world celebrates such a pathology? They gather into a movement (and of course don’t get medical attention!). There are thousands of Flannerys out there indistinguishable from each other psychologically. This is their chance to ‘be somebody’.
Political opportunists and rent-seeking academia and crony capitalists have harnessed the sick for ulterior purposes. They’ve hyped the meme, propagandized education and spread irrational fears that are doing serious psychological damage to school children and ordinary folk.
Self-serving scientists and institutions have watched silently, happy to exploit this up until recent weeks when it dawned on two or three of the more thoughtful ones that this maddening crowd may not be so helpful after all.Things were getting out of control. The IPCC science was fallen victim to this frenzied movement being castigated by uber alarmists as too understated. Not alarmist enough The see this makes it easier for sceptics to dismiss consensus science.
I’m genuinely concerned that when the platform falls out from underneath this hive of angst as it must, there will be more to deal with than simply cleaning up the mess. I see veiled threats in blacklists à la Nature and naming names by Flannery, Greenpeace, Antifa….
Flannery is right, mass deaths are going to occur, however that will be when the climate turns cold, not when it warms up a bit. If we are not very well prepared, billions will die shortly after the next ice age begins. It will begin in a few years or a few thousand years. In any case we need to start preparing now. We must also step up our game in preparing for pandemics, asteroid strikes, etc.
If the alarmists got their way and we all abandoned fossil fuels, there would also be mass deaths. The world would go from having the capacity to feed more than 10 Billion people to probably less than 4 Billion. There would be a worse short term bump though, as the infrastructure for non-fossil fueled food production is not in place. That may drop the supportable humans number down to 2 Billion for a couple of decades.
So, if he got his way, that would lead fairly directly to the deaths of 3-5 Billion people. If the alarmists want to go through with this, they must own it. They must say “We want to k*ll 3-5 Billion people”.
Sounds like recycled Paul Ehrlich garbage from the 1970’s.
“‘predatory’ climate deniers are a threat to our children”
Surely that is hate speech
If Tim Flannery had stuck with his qualifications of Mammalogy instead of wandering about in the desert of Climate Chamge he could have improved the lives of countless kangaroos, koalas and wombats.
Yes, ‘predatory’ climate deniers are a threat to our children.
Those who deny that climate is changing naturally, and inflict fear and guilt upon the youth (over their very humanity) by the (religious) indoctrination of unproven conjecture as fact. They count on their agenda advancing one birth at a time.
Tim states: “…No climate report or warning, no political agreement nor technological innovation has altered the ever-upward trajectory of the pollution. This simple fact forces me to look back on my 20 years of climate activism as a colossal failure….”.
@Tim: Try as I might Tim, I could not find anyone on the Internet that sells a “The End is Nigh” sandwich board for you to wear as ponder your colossal failure and the planet’s doom. If I was any good a carpentry I would make you one myself and send it to you. You could wear it as you walk up and down the streets of Melbourne. All the better to get your message out to your fellow Aussies…if you still believe their is hope.
That leaves me wondering how many of them I could maybe sell to the climate strikers this coming Friday.
I guess I would have to find a supplier to make a bunch of them for me. I could set up a stand on a street somewhere while the Friday climate strikers are passing by. Oh what the heck, I would GIVE them away to the school-age climate strikers. I don’t necessarily need the extra income anyway. Bless their little underage hearts.
I can only guess how it must feel to be the colossal failure that you admit to becoming. I really feel for you. But I guess that’s the way you can end up when you’ve been flimflamming the people of Australia with your fear mongering narratives for the last twenty years (hence your nickname). BTW Tim, aren’t you the one that got stuck in the ice on a trip to Antarctica to highlight the “problem” of climate change?
Anyway Tim, if you really have your heart set on that “The End is Nigh” sandwich board, please let me know (the WUWT moderator has my email address). I’ll try and get my hands on one from somewhere. It will cost me a small fortune to ship to Melbourne from halfway around the world here in the upper Midwest USA. But what the heck, you deserve it. Bless you Tim.
Hey, feel sorry for his poor children. Fancy having to come home to be faced with such accusations from winnowmaster-general.
Flannery:
“British scientist James Lovelock has predicted a future human population of just a billion people.”
The link is to an article by Lovelock in 2006.
Dear Tim, great news!!!
You’ll be mightily relieved to know that since that time, Lovelock has since recanted on his global warming alarmism. In 2016 he said: “I’m not sure the whole thing isn’t crazy, this climate change. You’ve only got to look at Singapore. It’s two-and-a-half times higher than the worst-case scenario for climate change, and it’s one of the most desirable cities in the world to live in.”
You’ll be even more relieved to know what he now thinks of the Green movement: “Well, it’s a religion, really, you see. It’s totally unscientific.”
Now, you may be aware of this turnaround, and resile from Lovelock 2016. But even so, why would you continue to quote Lovelock 2006, aware that it now fundamentally misrepresents his current position? How can we continue to rely on you as a trustworthy participant in this very important debate in which – as your side insists – the very future of mankind and life on earth is at stake?
Ahh yes. Good old Tim. The man who came up with the idea of carbon capture by growing lots of seaweed. I wonder how that’s going!?
The man is mental dwarf who unknowingly embarrasses himself each time his mouth opens.
His background is paleontology. A field which by it’s very nature is largely speculative. Not surprising that this need for speculation has followed him into his comments on climate.