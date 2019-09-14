Aussie Clean Energy Investment Falling as Political Support Falters

Even a hint of political apathy is enough to crash investment.
Clean energy investment falls back to 2016 levels amid policy uncertainty
Katharine Murphy Political editor
Wed 11 Sep 2019 04.00 AEST
The recent record investment in renewable energy is showing signs of slowing dramatically, the Clean Energy Council warns
A new snapshot of Australia’s clean energy sector warns new investment committed in the first half of 2019 has fallen back to 2016 levels, when Tony Abbott invited an investment strike when he tried to abolish the renewable energy target.
While the Morrison government has been trumpeting record recent investment in renewable energy to rebut persistent arguments the Coalition lacks ambition on climate policy, an assessment of the investment outlook prepared by the Clean Energy Council, to be released on Wednesday, warns the positive trend is in danger of abrupt reversal because of the ongoing lack of policy certainty.
“After a record breaking two years of investment in large-scale wind and solar projects, the pace of projects reaching financial close has slowed dramatically over the past two quarters,” the investment outlook says.
“Quarterly investment commitments in new renewable energy projects reached a high of over 4500MW in late 2018, but has since collapsed to less than 800MW in each of the first two quarters of 2019.”
The report says the large-scale RET, which winds down after 2020, led to 15,700MW of new capacity being financially committed over the past two years, with that generation either under construction or recently commissioned.
"But with the absence of policy certainty beyond the 2020 RET and a range of regulatory barriers to overcome, investment commitments in new generation have fallen dramatically this year."
If clean energy is now cheaper than coal, why is the enthusiasm of green energy investors so dependent on the whims of politicians?
The reason of course is that claims green energy is competitive with fossil fuel are a lie, or at best a half truth.
Solar and wind energy supply tends to peak around midday, when electricity demand is low (see the diagram at the top of the page).
But peak demand usually occurs in the evening, when people cook dinner and switch on their home heating or air conditioners after coming home from work.
Solar power plants can’t supply electricity when people want electricity. Even wind turbine operators struggle; the wind tends to die down in the evening.
Without government support renewable operators would struggle to make a profit, because they would be fighting over scraps during low demand periods, and would consistently miss cashing in on peak demand periods.
7 thoughts on “Aussie Clean Energy Investment Falling as Political Support Falters”
People want also charge their electric cars in the evening and night.
In the USA, the expirary for qualification for the PTC after 31 January 2019 means US wind turbines installations are going to plummet like a stone after they fully expire in 2021. That’s why the windmill ax-credit farmers are in a rush to get as many turbines started as possible right now in Texas and elsewhere.
No doubt the subsidy farmers desperately want a Democrat President in 2021 to be able to sign some Congressional legislation extending the tax scam on the US taxpayers. Which no doubt Trump would veto, if if could even get through the a GOP-controlled Senate.
Renewable tax-credit scammer and declared Democratic Presidential candidate Tom “Stinky” Steyer is setting up to transfer many tens of millions of his own dollars directly to the DNC and state Democratic Committees by exploiting a loophole in Federal Election Commission rules on donations. Stinky can contribute as much as he wants of his own money to his campaign committee account, simply by being a declared candidate. And then he will be able to transfer that unlimited amount from his campaign accounts to Democratic Party committees around the US to try to win the Senate for Democrats and of course the President for which ever DNC clown car passenger gets their nomination once he formally withdraws from the Democrat’s primary race. This of course completely bypasses the $38,500/year donation limit that normally applies. This is the only reason for his campaign, to bypass FEC limits on donations to Democratic party committees.
And the Senate Democrats-engineered lack of a quorum on the FEC means the current commissioners will be unable to close this loophole before Stinky is able to drive his many millions to Democrats to try to buy their victory in November 2020.
Errata: expiry after 31 December 2019 (not January). And a PTC phase-out by end 2021.
About time someone woke up to the greatest waste of taxpayers money.
While Australia burns Australian are still fussing about CO2 emissions;
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/labor-s-mark-butler-rejects-45-per-cent-emissions-reduction-target-20190915-p52rhg.html
I can count on one hand the number of Oz politicians that are prepared to go on Camera and call out the CAGW scam for what it is , Craig Kelly is the standout in our defence against the Green dream .
It seems the inner city Green voter has to be appeased while all others (the majority) have no voice because we have no Trump at the top .
I’m hoping that when our PM meets Trump this week some of his mojo will rub off on Morrison .
Eric, you said ‘Without government support renewable operators would struggle to make a profit’. Why should any industry be guaranteed a profit in a capitalist economy, especially one that produces a product guaranteed not to work most of the time?