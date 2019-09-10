1000 Amazon Employees Threaten Strike over Lack of Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Amazon Employees for Climate Justice have threatened to strike because Amazon is not doing enough to promote climate action.
Nearly 1,000 Amazon employees plan a walkout to protest climate change
By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
Updated 1934 GMT (0334 HKT) September 9, 2019
New York (CNN Business)
Nearly 1,000 Amazon employees have pledged to walk out in protest of what they say is their company’s inaction on climate change.
The collective known as “Amazon Employees for Climate Justice” posted a letter online Monday declaring that Amazon should lead on the issue because it’s “one of the largest and most powerful companies in the world.”
…
For example, the group wants Amazon to stop donating to politicians and lobbyists who deny climate change. It also wants Amazon to stop awarding contracts to fossil fuel companies. And the group wants the company to test electric vehicles in cities that are most affected by the company’s environmental impact. The group said it was “critical” for Amazon to emit zero emissions by 2030.
…Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2019/09/09/business/amazon-employee-climate-change-walkout/index.html
I just have one question.
Given Amazon’s alleged reputation for working employees to the limit of their endurance, how did 1000 employees ever manage to find the personal time and energy to develop outside interests? For shame Bezos, your shareholders expect more from you.
I bet they prefer shipping overseas sales by sail ship, and domestic delivery by horse and carriage.
Electric vehicles are not climate neutral by any stretch of the imagination. – As if it even mattered.
Now let me guess this is not your average rank and file Amazon guy sweathing it out in a warehouse.
No, this is liberal management and technical staff with nice A/C offices and a fat salary, who can afford to 45% more for their domestic electricity.
Let’s start by cutting the office A/C to “save the planet” and making them cycle to work.
This sort of liberal whining is always about changing someone else’s lifestyle in areas which don’t hit them personally.
Greg, dead nuts right on!!! If they dump their air conditioning, I might believe they are serious, but otherwise they are self-serving panderers.
Union or Management…
Unions have a right to strike (during contract negotiations) but not for Climate Issues
Climate is no right to strike.
Management should be docked an equal amount of pay to 125% of the highest paid union position per day
Simple solution for Amazon:
Get rid of all employee parking.
To quote President Trump….”You’re FIRED !” D”OH !
Another example of patients trying to take over the asylum…
Please don’t say “patients”, Greg. It is so demeaning , we prefer to call them health care clients nowadays, or “person affected by health care services” 😉
I apologize..
Fire the lot of them — I’m sure there are 1000 people looking for jobs and willing to work.
Don’t be so sure about the pool of available workers. Amazon is looking to hire many thousands more to handle seasonal shipping and the unemployment rate is historically low at 3.7%.
Instead, make they walk or bike to work by closing the employee parking lot.
Na, 1,000 employees with zero skill set can be replaced in a week.
Did all 3 members of “Amazon Employees for Climate Justice” sign the manifesto?
Gordon,
Not necessarily in AOC’s district.
The first thing that they can do is take matters in to their own hands and stop using fossil fuels. It will have a large impact (on their lives).
Maybe they need to walk out, and guided right into a classroom where they get educated on real climate science instead of propaganda and fake climate news.
A few simple questions for them….. How do they all get to work? Are they all vegans? How will all the delivering be done?
Interesting question embedded in your question – can you find any food that does not have the taint of fossil fuel?
How many employees does Amazon have? Surely enough to make 1000 a pretty insignificant proportion.
In USA 647,500 it swells by 100,000 seasonally at xmas time.
In 2018, they had 647,500 employees. link
This article says there are around 65,000 corporate and tech employees in the US.
This isn’t going to affect Amazon’s operations. It is, however, a public relations nightmare. I’m guessing Amazon knows how to handle that.
The Regan Solution is in order.
Give ole Jeff another reason to automate your job and put you in the unemployment line.
I wonder if Bernie is behind this?
So, from all of the Charm Schools/Management classes I was sent to there is a simple formula for this threat to Amazon: 1. analyze the claimed problem and decide if it is in the shareholders interest/impact to engage in any mitigating activity, and 2. if there is no shareholder interest/impact, nip this revolution in the bud (see Gordon Weir above). Where does all of this global warming/climate change/climate crisis/Trump Derangement Syndrome/Brexit/Green New Deal end?
Amazon should send these employees last class on a slow boat to China.
Fire them all.
You don’t have to fire them they aren’t turning up to work 🙂
1000 employees have just placed their names on the first to fire list.
I strongly support these raging Leftists, in there desire to force Left leaning companies to practice what they preach. Because they will either go under trying to ride the Unicorn, or they will admit it doesn’t exist.
For far to long the hypocritical Left has gotten a free pass. It’s time they lead from the front, or get out of everyone else’s way.
~¿~
Sack ’em and advertise their jobs- no way can you have people dictating stuff like this. I’d shut the company before I gave in, then ask them how they felt about being responsible for thousands of job losses. If they feel this strongly, why not leave and set up their own carbon free company? Probably because they wouldn’t have a bloody clue what to do and would faint at the thought of risking their own money. Out of interest, Amazon must save loads of carbon emissions indirectly because we all used to have to drive around buying the stuff they deliver…..
Chairman Mao would be proud of all this ‘climate revolution’ hogwash. The climate crisis they want so bad is starting to really look like China’s Cultural Revolution from 1966 to 1976 when 3 million or more died. This was to attack the Four Olds– old ideas, old culture, old customs, and old habits–in order to bring the areas of education, art and literature in line with Communist ideology. The climate emergency crisis revolution has similar ends, firstly to get rid of evil fossil fuels and cripple society, and then to impose their political will over all aspects of western life and the redistribution of wealth from those who create it. Once that is in place, we would truly be back in a type of dark age. Literally… in a dark age.
How about a protest outside the $15 million beach side estate of the Obamas and the Head in the Sand Promoter in Chief.
The entire basis of Amazon is to replace local stores where someone might travel and make multiple purchases with a system where someone drives to your house and drops off a single package. I just bought some replacement razor blades. They came in a box about 6 times the size it needed to be with 6 feet of packing paper to prevent damage and movement. If Amazon employees are concerned about climate change they should demand the company close down and lose their jobs.
You’d think the largest business in the world would have more appropriately sized shipping boxes right? I’ve often wondered if it’s employees that DGAF or if it’s some weird corporate policy.
I work in this industry. It’s dominated by petulant children. They thrive on group think. They can’t go to the bathroom without someone holding it for them.
If they walk out of work without clearing the day off with their bosses, they should all be fired.
I am guessing if you fire them you have to pay them out entitlements, if they don’t turn up for work in most countries they are considered delinquent and forgo there entitlements. It’s hence probably cheaper to do nothing.
Zero emissions by 2030….it’s always 10 years
They are planning to abuse the whole purpose of what Strikes are for, normally it is for wages, pensions, better work conditions and so on.
This “strike” will only have them get fired, since they have no cause for work stoppage. Not being at the office or the warehouse can be used as grounds for dismissal, not doing what being hired for.
For a meaningful reduction in CO2 emissions, these 1000 employees should demand that Amazon stop delivering goods produced within coal-powered factories in China. That would turn their business model upside down.
I think they should quit and go huddle together in one of their mom’s basements and vape themselves to…
I suspect they are almost all in Seattle.
From the net …
“Nearly 950 Amazon employees who work at its Seattle headquarters and other locations plan to strike on Sept. 20 to convince the company to demonstrate ‘real climate leadership,’ they announced Monday morning.”
In a related story, 100 million workers remained at their workstations to protest not getting their packages on time.
Amazon is investing seriously in full automation of their warehouses. One of the key reasons they want to do that is so they don’t need to keep those huge buildings climate controlled for human workers. This will save huge amounts of money, and “save the planet” as well.
These people should be careful what they wish for.
They don’t don’t understand Labor Law. Amazon will be totally within their right to fire them if they don’t show up for work, with no redress available to the “strikers,” as it would not be a recognized labor action under labor law.
In other news, 99.85% of Amazon employes have better things to do and will not be striking.
I wish someone could explain this, if I saw this and only this I would be afraid too
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Instrumental_temperature_record
Res,
that is from GISS, the worst data set of them all. It has been changed so many times, cooling the past and warming the future.
They have nearly erased a well know cooling period from the 1940’s to the 1970’s.
Here is a website that covers it well, starting with THIS article:
Corruption Of The US Temperature Record
LINK
Bye-bye. You will not be missed.
Hey Alexa, how do I get science integrity free of agenda science by advocacy groups and data manipulators accentuating modern warming with fraudulent statistical operations? Also, how do I deal with tech giants that interfere with science process of fact checking and fair policy input in the current climate crusades? Alexa, are you listening to reason?
Sack them, good riddance if they are that stupid.
Employees are, of course, free to adopt any religious beliefs they wish, including the unfounded belief in a climate apocalypse triggered by the success of human society, but they are not free to make up their own work schedules or get paid without showing up.
My response would be – “HR! We need about a 1,000 new hires.”
They have a Constitutional right to define reality according to their beliefs under the Tiwlight (“penumbra”) Amendment. Let us bray.
I suspect this “strike” will for most of them be an extended lunch break. 😉
This climate change stuff is not an outside interest, an Amazon encoursged interest.
Amazon’s response should be this: “There’s the door. If you want to walk out, fine. Don’t bother coming back though. My guess is it’s all a bluff anyway, and a chance to virtue signal.