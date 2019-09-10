1000 Amazon Employees Threaten Strike over Lack of Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice have threatened to strike because Amazon is not doing enough to promote climate action.

Nearly 1,000 Amazon employees plan a walkout to protest climate change



By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Updated 1934 GMT (0334 HKT) September 9, 2019

New York (CNN Business)

Nearly 1,000 Amazon employees have pledged to walk out in protest of what they say is their company’s inaction on climate change.

The collective known as “Amazon Employees for Climate Justice” posted a letter online Monday declaring that Amazon should lead on the issue because it’s “one of the largest and most powerful companies in the world.”

For example, the group wants Amazon to stop donating to politicians and lobbyists who deny climate change. It also wants Amazon to stop awarding contracts to fossil fuel companies. And the group wants the company to test electric vehicles in cities that are most affected by the company’s environmental impact. The group said it was “critical” for Amazon to emit zero emissions by 2030.

