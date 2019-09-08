The Faith Component of Global Warming Predictions

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog
September 8th, 2019 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
It’s been ten years since I addressed this issue in a specific blog post, so I thought it would be useful to revisit it. I mention it from time to time, but it is so important, it bears repeating and remembering.
I continue to strive to simply these concepts, so here goes another try. What follows is as concise as I can make it.
- The temperature change in anything, including the climate system, is the result of an imbalance between the rates of energy gain and energy loss. This comes from the First Law of Thermodynamics. Basic stuff.
- Global warming is assumed to be due to the small (~1%) imbalance between absorbed sunlight and infrared energy lost to outer space averaged over the Earth caused by increasing atmospheric CO2 from fossil fuel burning.
- But we don’t know whether the climate system, without human influence, is in a natural state of energy balance anyway. We do not know the quantitative average amounts of absorbed sunlight and emitted infrared energy across the Earth, either observationally or from first physical principles, to the accuracy necessary to blame most recent warming on humans rather than nature. Current best estimates, based upon a variety of datasets, is around 239-240 Watts per sq. meter for these energy flows. But we really don’t know.
When computer climate models are first constructed, these global-average energy flows in and out of the climate system do not balance. So, modelers adjust any number of uncertain processes in the models (for example, cloud parameterizations) until they do balance. They run the model for, say, 100 years and make sure there is little or no long-term temperature trend to verify balance exists.
Then, they add the infrared radiative effect of increasing CO2, which does cause an energy imbalance. Warming occurs. They then say something like, “See? The model proves that CO2 is responsible for warming we’ve seen since the 1950s.”
But they have only demonstrated what they assumed from the outset. It is circular reasoning. A tautology. Evidence that nature also causes global energy imbalances is abundant: e.g., the strong warming before the 1940s; the Little Ice Age; the Medieval Warm Period. This is why many climate scientists try to purge these events from the historical record, to make it look like only humans can cause climate change.
I’m not saying that increasing CO2 doesn’t cause warming. I’m saying we have no idea how much warming it causes because we have no idea what natural energy imbalances exist in the climate system over, say, the last 50 years. Those are simply assumed to not exist.
(And, no, there is no fingerprint of human-caused warming. All global warming, whether natural or human-caused, looks about the same. If a natural decrease in marine cloudiness was responsible, or a decrease in ocean overturning [either possible in a chaotic system], warming would still be larger over land than ocean, greater in the upper ocean than deep ocean, and greatest at high northern latitudes and least at high southern latitudes).
Thus, global warming projections have a large element of faith programmed into them.
20 thoughts on “The Faith Component of Global Warming Predictions”
As far as I know UHI is the only known and measurable affect on temperature caused by man. Very localized and consistent throughout the world.
Thanks Dr Spencer for putting it into words even the Political Scientists can understand. Of course for many, theirs is a faith based belief which includes a vision for the world much starker and darker than the one we live in today. There faith will not be shaken by real science.
“Thus, global warming projections have a large element of faith programmed into them.”
Which is why I have no confidence in anything with significant faith required.
“When computer climate models are first constructed, these global-average energy flows in and out of the climate system do not balance.”
Must have missed something then. Fudging parameters won’t find it.
“Fudging parameters won’t find it.”
Oh yes, easily, change any of:
Cloudiness
Type of cloud
Altitude of clouds
Albedo of the ground (land and/or sea)
Aerosols
Convection
GIGO GCM computer gamers commit the logical fallacy of begging the quesyion, ie assuming what they aim to “prove”.
“Faith” is a rather slippery term in and of itself, which definition are we speaking of ?
The logical domain where humans cannot observe, replicate, and employ deductive reasoning to reach conclusions, without assistance, thus faith or trust.
Faith in receiving more grant money drives the congregation at Model Fellowship of Mann, the rest of the Church of Omnipotent Greenhouse in Carbon has faith in humans accidentally wresting control of the firmaments away from God…
Faith is multidimensional:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Cs3Pvmmv0E
“Global warming is assumed to be due to the small (~1%) imbalance between absorbed sunlight and infrared energy”
In one sense that is true – if a temperature is going to rise, heat has to come from somewhere. But in a more important sense, it isn’t. Warming is a rise in temperature at the surface. It happens because there is more resistance to IR outflow. If you put an extra blanket and get warmer, it isn’t because you have changed the flux balance. There will be a temporary change, but it will settle back to the outflux balancing the heat your body produces. You are warmer because the extra blanket places thermal resistance, and hence a greater temperature gradient, in the path.
GCMs do work from the basic principles of conserving mass, momentum and energy. TOA balance is part of that, and it is entirely appropriate that they should ensure that it is zero for equilibrium solution. That is just part of the calculation.
“In one sense that is true – if a temperature is going to rise, heat has to come from somewhere.”
It doesn’t rise or fall uniformly everywhere. The heart can come from somewhere else that cools, and vice versa. It doesn’t have to be heat added to the system.
Yes, but those are transient issues. What people are mostly trying to calculate with GCMs is equilibrium warming – how much warmer would it be when fluxes are back in balance. Or, more exactly, what will be the increase in long term mean temperature, even if it never in exact equilibrium.
NASA claims 0.8 degrees in 140 years, right?
….that’s 0.057 degrees a year…..57/10,000th degree a year, right?
“work from the basic principles of conserving mass, momentum and energy.”
Fair enough (though not quite true) for mass and momentum, but there is no reason to believe that the energy content of the Earth is constant at any particular point in time, in fact it is highly unlikely that it is.
“It happens because there is more resistance to IR outflow.”
Or because there is more or less inflow of energy from the Sun (albedo changes) or the heat flow from the ocean to the atmosphere increases or decreases, or there is a change in the amount of water in the atmosphere (enthalpy). All these will cause changes in the surface temperature.
Again, Nick, you pull the old rhetorical switcheroo. Dr. Spencer’s point was that the models assume, after equilibrium, that all warming is driven by Man’s emission of GHG’s. They ignore natural changes in average energy fluxes. And Dr. Spencer obviously understands the physics and radiative properties of GHG’s that you so gratuitously cite.
I assume CliSci practitioners ignore natural changes because they can’t figure them out. I believe that until they do understand natural climatic changes, all modelers are doing is practicing cargo cult “science” to affirm their biases. The modelers’ acknowledgement that they adjust various parameters to get an ECS that “seems about right” should be enough proof for an average person to understand they are only affirming their biases.
Good points, how about an update on “Clouds Dominate CO2 as a Climate Driver Since 2000” from 2010. Were you correct another decade later in your analysis of the IPCC “verging on incompetence” ?
Post-normal science is characterized by conflation of logical domains, liberal assumptions/assertions, inference, appeals to empathy, and [social] consensus.
Always overlooked is the amount of CO2 attributed to humans – the number is 5%. The other 95% has always happened naturally. Thus, the computer models must ignore the 95% that is natural and instead focus on the 5%. If they were to do that, no one would believe any of it. Does ANYONE, ANYWHERE think that measly 5% is responsible for any kind of climate change? Really??