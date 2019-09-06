|A bit of refreshing news, via The GWPF:
London, 6 September: The General-Secretary of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says that the alarmist narrative on climate change has gone off the rails and criticised the news media for provoking unjustified anxiety.
Speaking to Finland’s financial newspaper Talouselämä (“The Journal”) on 6 September 2019, Petteri Taalas called for cooler heads to prevail, saying that he does not accept arguments of climate alarmists that the end of the world is at hand.
Dr Taalas also spoke of the dangers of green extremism:
“While climate sceptisism has become less of an issue, now we are being challenged from the other side. Climate experts have been attacked by these people and they claim that we should be much more radical. They are doomsters and extremists; they make threats.”
And he called for the media both to challenge experts and allow a broader range of opinions to be heard.
The director of the Global Warming Policy Forum, Dr Benny Peiser, welcomed Dr Taalas’s intervention:
“It’s very welcome to hear the Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization finally challenging eco-zealots.
“I hope mainstream climate scientists and the news media sit up and take notice; it’s high time they put some professional distance between themselves and radical greens and start to question their apocalyptic narrative of doom.”
9 thoughts on “WMO Secretary-General Warns Against Climate ‘Doomsters and Extremists’”
Refreshing news indeed. I wonder from where the next such common sense news will come. I would like to think the IPCC, perhaps.
I’ve said this again and again – meteorologists don’t normally get involved in the climate “debate” as they’re too busy doing real science. They prefer “facts” as opposed to “interpretation”,
I recall reading a study from a collection of them doing work on temperature, rain and snowfall and climate change in the Sierras. ( collective noun for them should be a “Thought” of meteorologists?) They unpicked every aspect of the “work” that had been undertaken so far that was supposed to show climate change affecting that area. The conclusion, phrased in Meteorologist speak, was that the work was “not consistent” with what had been observed. (That’s Meteorlogist speak for “batshit crazy”).
Meteorologist = real scientist.
Goodness me, this would be a dream come true for the countless people who are terrified of the constant “the world is ending and CO2 is to blame”… Image if scientists and other professionals could openly tell the truth, and discuss the effects of the solar cycles, the north/south flip or the earths weak magnetic field. for example. How human it would be to hear factual statements, which include the 1930s usa heatwave, and other natural weather events which have been happening for hundreds if not thousands of years…
Could the tide finally be turning? We can only hope.
Propaganda Ministry has done too good a job and now they cannot control the brainwashed drones set out to destroy the deniers in these last 12 years of our existence.
The media have been in a full court press (so to speak) lately in a shameless attempt to gin up fake news supporting the false religion of a “climate change crisis”. The bogus “burning Amazon” bubble soon burst, however. Unfortunately, the public will recall the phony Big Lie more than the rational explanation. The media rarely retract stories, and if they do, it’s buried in the least viewed, read or listened to dark corners of their soapbox.
Dr Tallas deserves a Nobel Prize!
Is that the beginning of rearguard actiona ? 😀
Good to see. I’m beginning to sense a serious pull back by some groups. Maybe they fear that the natural cycles scientists are correct and we are about to enter 2 decades of rising CO2 and cold temperatures? A repeat of the 1960-79 period could be at hand. When the AMO stops its plateau and falls we are in for that type of cold.
Get your popcorn ready folks.