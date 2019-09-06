WMO Secretary-General Warns Against Climate ‘Doomsters and Extremists’

A bit of refreshing news, via The GWPF:

Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO)

London, 6 September: The General-Secretary of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says that the alarmist narrative on climate change has gone off the rails and criticised the news media for provoking unjustified anxiety.

Speaking to Finland’s financial newspaper Talouselämä (“The Journal”) on 6 September 2019, Petteri Taalas called for cooler heads to prevail, saying that he does not accept arguments of climate alarmists that the end of the world is at hand.

Dr Taalas also spoke of the dangers of green extremism:

“While climate sceptisism has become less of an issue, now we are being challenged from the other side. Climate experts have been attacked by these people and they claim that we should be much more radical. They are doomsters and extremists; they make threats.”



And he called for the media both to challenge experts and allow a broader range of opinions to be heard.



The director of the Global Warming Policy Forum, Dr Benny Peiser, welcomed Dr Taalas’s intervention:



“It’s very welcome to hear the Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization finally challenging eco-zealots.

“I hope mainstream climate scientists and the news media sit up and take notice; it’s high time they put some professional distance between themselves and radical greens and start to question their apocalyptic narrative of doom.”

