Hurricane Dorian “Man-Made” According to Emory University Professor

Guest “are you fracking kidding me?” by David Middleton

Emory University Creative Writing Prof: Hurricane Dorian Is ‘Man-Made’

By TOM CICCOTTA 5 Sep 2019

An Emory University professor of English and creative writing claimed today that humans are responsible for the recent tropical storms and hurricanes which have battered the Caribbean.

Appearing on the progressive news program “Democracy Now!,” Tiphanie Yanique said the storms hitting areas around her homeland of the Virgin Islands are “historic, unprecedented, and […] man-made.”

The professor added: “When I was growing up in the Caribbean, we would get really dangerous storms once a decade. And now we’re beginning to see them regularly.”

Yanique was joined by fellow guest Bahamian poet Christian Campbell (currently a visiting artist at the Art Institute of Chicago). Host Amy Goodman sought to blame President Trump and the region’s history of oppression for how these powerful storms are covered by the media.

Yanique argued that she was disappointed that none of the news coverage of the storm mentioned climate change. According to Yanique, Hurricane Dorian is the result of “carbon emissions” made by humans.

