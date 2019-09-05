Who wants to take it?
Think of the awesome guest posts you could write.
Take part in the important free online course "#ClimateChange: The Science & Global Impact" by @MichaelEMann starting at 02:00 CEST at Sep 1 (length: 8 weeks, 2-4 hours per week)! You can sign up here: https://t.co/TLLUSl1XxV via @edxonline #Climatecrisis #scicomm
— ScienceQuest (@ScienceQuestDE) August 31, 2019
7 thoughts on “Climate Change: The Science & Global Impact" by @MichaelEMann”
I thought the science was settled ?
It is. There is a [social] consensus. And groups like Pew Charitable Trusts are presenting “polls” to confer that more Americans are conforming.
97 percent of them, to be exact.
Wow, it’s worth than we thought…
Worse I mean, worse, sorry !
wow thats so deep and intense…not!
2 to 4hrs a week for 8 weeks
guess he needs to make some spondulicks to pay his legal bills n pay the costs awarded against him?
Robert, it will never be settled, far too many peoples incomes depend on it.