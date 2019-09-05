Establishment preparing for “climate refugees” to come to Canada

From True North

In theory, anyone who feels inconvenienced by climate change could attempt to claim refugee status in Canada.

by True North Wire

August 28, 2019

As the fear of climate change reaches hysteric levels, the government and media are suggesting that Canadians must accept “climate refugees” in the future.

The United Nations admits that a climate refugee “does not exist in international law” but many activists claim the term refers to a person who will be forced to flee their homes due to the adverse effects of the earth’s changing climate.

Millions of people around the world already live in climates that are difficult for human habitation such as deserts and mountains, yet these people could now come to Canada as refugees on that fact alone.

Though no official climate refugees exist at this moment, the idea has been floated as a serious policy by the CBC.

“With the changing climate, there will be areas in the country, previously considered unlivable, that may become more temperate. Some suggest this puts Canada in the unique position of being able to accept those who have been pushed out of their homes due to climate change-related conditions: Climate refugees,” a CBC journalist wrote in June.

Even by the most alarmist predictions, Canada’s climate would only increase by a fraction of a degree over the next few decades, making the above scenario far-fetched in this century.

