In theory, anyone who feels inconvenienced by climate change could attempt to claim refugee status in Canada.
As the fear of climate change reaches hysteric levels, the government and media are suggesting that Canadians must accept “climate refugees” in the future.
The United Nations admits that a climate refugee “does not exist in international law” but many activists claim the term refers to a person who will be forced to flee their homes due to the adverse effects of the earth’s changing climate.
Millions of people around the world already live in climates that are difficult for human habitation such as deserts and mountains, yet these people could now come to Canada as refugees on that fact alone.
Though no official climate refugees exist at this moment, the idea has been floated as a serious policy by the CBC.
“With the changing climate, there will be areas in the country, previously considered unlivable, that may become more temperate. Some suggest this puts Canada in the unique position of being able to accept those who have been pushed out of their homes due to climate change-related conditions: Climate refugees,” a CBC journalist wrote in June.
Even by the most alarmist predictions, Canada’s climate would only increase by a fraction of a degree over the next few decades, making the above scenario far-fetched in this century.
5 thoughts on “Establishment preparing for “climate refugees” to come to Canada”
I expect the reverse with Sun Cycles 24-27 more likely to usher in a new solar grand minimum. I foresee the crop line moving south by hundreds of miles.
Maybe the Mexicans can use that as a way to immigrate to the US???
But the most hysterical idea is that it could even be a problem. There is no climate on earth where humans have not managed to live – including polar areas and Death valley. Uh, folks, warmth increases crop yields – this isn’t the frog in the pot on the stove thing, it is the frog in the pot in the freezer.
When the climate turns cold again, the influx will be FROM Canada and FROM the US Northeast, as the ice will grow to a MILE DEEP where New York City now sits.
THOSE will be the climate refugees, not those that are simply uncomfortable with where they currently live. Don’t like the heat? Move 500 miles north. Move up 1000 feet in altitude. Become a nudist.
So they will be the same as those who come to england just for the free benefits? Free healthcare, free housing and full child support… People go where the money is… People from Afghanistan, Pakistan, make the trip to england, they leave out all of europe, just to get to england, clearly its not about safety, its about getting free money, freedom to not work, or even fit in with society…
IIRC the world’s first Climate Change Refugee tried to claim sanctuary in New Zealand. It didn’t work as the courts said he wasn’t a climate refugee. I think he claimed his island was sinking.
Canada’s weapon grade stupid..PM & cabinet. As I hear ads on radio that say we are feeling the effects of climate change already I really have to wonder about people.