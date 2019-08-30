YouTube ‘Corrects’ Conservative Comic on Global Warming

Reposted from Hollywood In Toto
Michael Loftus admits he’ll grab any excuse to share his Al Gore impression.
Why not? It’s rock solid. Only this time the Big Tech Overlords were listening, too. And, apparently, they weren’t pleased that Loftus poked fun at the “Inconvenient Sequel” star.
The most recent Loftus Party video mocks both the former Vice President as well as President Barack Obama. The latter brought it on himself, to be fair.
The Obamas just bought a $15 million property on Martha’s Vineyard, AKA land kissing the Atlantic Ocean. The move drew plenty of criticism from conservatives, but not for any one-percent complaints.
Why would someone who believes global warming is causing the oceans to rise gobble up coastal property?
It’s a legitimate question, one most journalists refuse to ask. Not Loftus. The conservative comic joined the fray, using comedy to pile on the former President.
RELATED: 9 Films Obsessed with Climate Change
Enter YouTube.
The increasingly liberal channel stepped in, adding its own editorial slant to the video. The comedy clip now features a horizontal addendum below the frame. The text, credited to Wikipedia, describes Global Warming in a clinical fashion.
Here’s a screen shot of The Loftus Party video and the Global Warming information slapped on the bottom.
Is this a new feature at YouTube? Does the platform fact check liberal comedians, too? What about hard news clips exploring the now-debunked Russia collusion hoax? Do they get a horizontal explainer ribbon as well?
Loftus shared the YouTube situation on his latest podcast episode.
“At first, I was’t outraged by it … because they haven’t demonetized the video,” Loftus said. His anger grew the more he drilled into the matter.
“They are playing hardball … I can’t get rid of it,” he says of the info strip.
“They’re trying to do a little Kung Fu on me. ‘You wanna joke about Global Warming? We’re gonna embed a link onto your video with a banner talking about. It’s real, its non disputable, and here’s the link to Wikipedia.’ ”
“Wikipedia?”
RELATED: Damon’s ‘Downsizing’ Fears Climate Change
While Wikipedia feeds answers to voice-activated services like Siri and Alexa, journalists rarely rely on it a reputable news source.
Read the rest at Hollywood In Toto
24 thoughts on “YouTube ‘Corrects’ Conservative Comic on Global Warming”
Well, here’s Mark Zuckerberg’s sister saying that “deplatforming” is better than allowing opposing views to be discussed.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/whats-wrong-with-online-debate-me-culture/2019/08/29/c0ec8aa2-c9ca-11e9-8067-196d9f17af68_story.html
Granted, she’s using “white supremacists” as her catch-all. But that generally means anyone who isn’t part of the 97%.
If you can be deplatformed, it’s not a platform. It’s a publisher.
Allegations of rabid diversity including color supremacy is a well worn straw clown that are exploited to manufacture political, social, and economic capital. Today, color judgments or value assessments based on low information attributes have returned to fashion and are considered to be highly urbane.
OT
Anthony,
WOW 399,286,947 hits as of this post
713,063 hits away from 400,000,000
Griff, Loydo, et. al. come add to the hit count and propel WUWT to new heights
Did youtube take it down? It not on my version.
No, you have to click on the YouTube link to see the “helpful” climatesplanation of “global warming”.
Doesn’t appear for me either, viewing from UK.
If it’s from wikipedia there is a 97% consensus that it is disinformation.
Global Warming is REAL … and it’s YOUR fault.
Give us ALL your $$ … abandon your homes … and go live like primordial man in the burned stubble of the Amazon Rain Forest … and THEN … you might find absolution.
Your overlords have spoken. It’s the “moral” thing to do.
/gagging sarc.
Are you channeling your inner Loydo 🙂
Yeah, they have resorted to selective exclusion of qualifying labels, including: anthropogenic, catastrophic, when it serves their purposes. Also, these “context” information blocks are notable for being presented with selective, some may say opportunistic, certainly partisan, fervor.
“The increasingly liberal channel…”
Why do we insist on calling them Liberals? They aren’t liberal and they haven’t been for quite some time. They’re Leftists, some are outright Communist. But Liberal they ain’t.
+1 This is not liberal.
Liberal they are, but liberal they ain’t.
Exactly right. But one time-honored tactic of leftists is commandeering words to change their meaning. That’s why leftists refer to themselves as “progressive” even though every time a country tries to implement their socialist fantasies it descends into misery, poverty, and death.
I call them “Regressives”. Leftist, commie, socialist, Marxist, Democrat, globalist… it’s all regressive. Down that path lies misery and ruin.
Yes, this kind of centralized control is not a tenet of any free society, whether from a Liberal or Conservative point of view. It’s strictly a property of repressive political ideologies like Socialism and Communism.
In the UK the word Liberal isn’t a swear word and is still more generally taken for its historical meaning of non-interventionist, laissez-faire, not angry about anything much. The UK Liberal party also used to embody many of these values, free from the strident ideologies of the Left and Right, but due to the nature of the UK electoral system never got power proportional to the number of votes gained (often ~1/4 of the total).
Some time after the 1990’s they then went full on Global Warming and authoritarian-Green, worse than the major parties on many issues. Totally unelectable. A shame really, but perhaps an important lesson about “nice”politics without power.
It’s time to do some comedy videos on tech billionaires and the rising seas alarmist/community organizers with Martha’s Vineyard beach side estates. Some more comedy videos on Solyndra and Ivanpah would also be funny. The potential is endless.
A comedy series on Wikipedia is also in order.
I’ll check out this channel. It looks entertaining. Thanks for the heads up.
I have news for Mike Loftus… the climate change zombies are already among us.
Chuck Todd is one for sure, along with just about everyone at CNN, LATimes, NYTimes, etc.
They babble incoherent alarmism talking points that they’ve been programmed to say. They are already foaming at the mouth, barking, twitching with the mere mention of #45’s name or a Koch brother. Brain-dead climate alarmists… all of them.
Global warming is the long-term rise in the average temperature of the Earth’s climate system. It is a major aspect of current climate change, and has been demonstrated by direct temperature measurements and by measurements of various effects of the warming.
– Wikipedia
Information panel providing topical context
YouTube/Google, and, presumably, the umbrella corporation “Alphabet”, offer straw clown adjustments for “context”.
The increasingly liberal channel stepped in, adding its own editorial slant to the video.
It is far from liberal or divergent, but unlike global warming, which is evolutionary (i.e. chaotic), their bias… nay, prejudice, is progressively (i.e. monotonically) establishment, [political] consensus, or “flat earth”.
According to the No Agenda podcast UTube is attempting to make its platform “safe” for advertisers. It’s not really about picking on conservatives per se as it is about ensuring less controversy. Slowly they will de-platform all controversy.