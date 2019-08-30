Reposted with permission from the Babylon Bee
August 30th, 2019
U.S.—Millions of Americans have repented of their sinful ways and turned to Jesus after hearing that Democrats are going to be on CNN for seven whole hours talking about climate change next week.
Whole cities, towns, and states accepted Christ as their savior as they saw God’s judgment coming on the nation in the form of Democrats going on and on about climate change for hours.
“Please Lord—do not leave Your people to suffer,” one man prayed, prostrate on the ground, sweating blood from his despair. “Why have you forsaken us? ‘Awake, Lord! Why do you sleep? Rouse yourself! Do not reject us forever. Why do you hide your face and forget our misery and oppression?‘”
“I’m sorry for everything I’ve ever done,” cried one Seattle woman, who was an atheist until she heard about the town hall and repented of her sins. “I have strayed far from you, Lord, but I now commit my life to you if you’ll just promise to return before Wednesday.”
“We know, O Lord, that you can save us from having to hear rich white guys with multiple homes lecture us on conserving energy,” said a man named Daniel in Iowa. “But even if You do not, you are still Lord.”
“But seriously, please, save us.”
Nation Begs Jesus To Return Before Democrats' 7-Hour Town Hall On Climate Change August 30th, 2019
***ALARMIST EDUCATORS PRESSURE CHILDREN INTO FEAR & DEPRESSION
The news media promote and highlight climate protests by kids whom most societies have deemed too young, too undeveloped and immature, to enter into contracts, decide whether they should get tattoos or undertake major surgery, get married, smoke, drive, vote, drink alcohol, see an R-rated movie, legally purchase firearms, live on their own, or be held accountable as adults for most crimes. But we are supposed to take their misinformed fears of climate disaster seriously, fears instilled in them by years of abusive hype, indoctrination, misinformation, and one-sided portrayals of climate science and economic theory. The problem is the climate “education” efforts I’ve seen so far are nothing more than indoctrination: dogmatic repetition of the claim there is a scientific consensus humans are using too many resources and causing dangerous climate change, with the only solution being to rapidly end the use of fossil fuels – what many analysts call the “climate delusion.” Please, for the sake of the children, their mental health, and physical well-being, acknowledge climate change has always happened and will continue to happen, and that human beings, now as in the past, can adapt to those changes and, within broad limits, adapt nature to better serve our ends, leaving the next generation better off than the previous, ad infinitum into the future. This is what history and science actually show about climate, and it’s the good news the media and the educational system, to the extent the latter broaches the climate topic, should be spreading. Get out the good news. It’s for the children! H Sterling Burnett
While I join the nation in lifting up my fervent prayers for God to deliver us from this unspeakable evil, I’m pretty sure that its ratings will match those of intergalactic hypocrite Al Gore’s abyssal YouTube channel, sold to Al Jazeerah for filthy oily fossil fuel lucre.
Archie Bunker on Democrats
CNN =Chit Not News
The prospect of 7 hours of global warming on CNN makes me think that Satan has decided I’ve over-stepped my credit limit.
Why don’t I have a TV, you ask …