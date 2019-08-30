This picture spoke a thousand words about ‘climate change’ – until it didn’t @CNN @BBC @AlGore

Bjorn Lomberg writes on Facebook:
Oops, remember that viral sled-on-water picture showing “our ongoing climate catastrophe” (CNN)?
Turns out it is entirely normal, happened in the 1800s, and will probably happen *less* with higher temps.
But Al Gore wants permission to use it in his slideshow.
In the article Lomborg cites, it says:
Spring in Greenland interpreted as climate change: “This is completely normal”
CNN has presented a photo as evidence of the devastating impact of a warming planet, but that is not necessarily what the photo shows. Scientists say this is a typical and damaging climate doomsday story.
Sometimes a picture speaks more than a thousand words. Sometimes the picture merely speaks what the viewer wants to hear. Over the past week, a photo of a dog sled moving through melt water in a fjord near Thule in north-west Greenland went global.
The picture was taken by a scientist at the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and appears ominous. As if the ice is melting fast under the feet of the dogs and might at any moment crack and pull the sled down into the deep water. As if the very foundation of humanity is melting before the camera.
The photo has been shared by CNN, the BBC and several of the world’s leading papers, and even the former U.S. Vice President and one-time presidential candidate Al Gore, who joined the fight against climate change in 2001, has asked the DMI for permission to use the picture in his efforts to convince the world that action is urgently needed to prevent a looming climate disaster.
This is just par for the course; the brainwashing of the masses continues!
This thread is a disaster! An unprecedented disaster! Such a thread has never happened before in the history of mankind, so much doubt, scorn, and hate. It’s just outrageously unprecedented. It has to be some kind of record!
Incredible, if imaq is normal, and is written about in historical texts, then why isn’t it spoken of on a national level… I joined this site due to the mass amount of climate scare mongering that is constantly thrown at us in every news report. I hate being lied to, it seems its the scare mongers way or no way!
The early 21st century will be remembered by historians as the era of the Big Lie. Just pray it’s ONLY the early part that will be remembered that way.
Glad you joined!
Sunny, every one of us skeptics were in the same place you are at once. Most of us were believers in the science studies/reporting we were getting until we realized, as you are realizing, that we were not getting the whole truth from some segments of the scienfific community and from reporters covering the subject. It became apparent that a political agenda was overriding the scientific truth.
It’s unfortunate, but that’s where we are today. There is a LOT of money driving the public dialogue promoting CAGW (Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming) and the truth is being mangled in the process.
Hang in there, Sunny. The truth is on the skeptics’ side. That’s because skeptics pursue the truth no matter where it leads. 🙂
This mirrors my own experience pretty much exactly. When the “issue“ arose, seems like a lifetime ago now, I was prepared to put my faith in what “the scientists“ were saying. When I learned who was generating the propaganda and driving things forward – a failed Presidential candidate and a hand-picked fanatic whose field of expertise was the atmosphere of Venus – my Spidey senses started tingling. Al Gore is a born power-seeker, and we can only try to imagine what happened when he was thwarted; rage, the desire for revenge, and above all the unquenchable lust for power.
When Climategate broke I was already fairly convinced that something huge was happening behind the scenes that had absolutely nothing to do with the welfare of the environment or of human beings, but that pretty much sealed the deal. As I started to learn about people like Maurice Strong, George Soros, and the Club of Rome, I realized my view of the situation had to evolve from merely skeptical and dismissive to scared and outraged.
Flash forward and the propaganda is being rammed down our throats 24/7/365 – as if any rational person needed still more evidence that this is nothing more or less than the greatest mass effort at global social control ever conceived. They just keep piling up the lies one on the other, knowing perfectly well that their target audience has already been conditioned to be addicted to negativity and doom prophecy and will swallow everything they say. Like I’ve been saying for years, it’s not a “conspiracy” – it’s just governments and wealthy people doing what they’ve always done, just that the Internet has now made it possible to saturate everyone’s consciousness with the message of absolute obedience.
It’s pure evil, and unless more people wake up, speak out, educate their children, and vote against any “green“ measures intended to restrict their freedom, it will be remembered with horror by future generations, in exactly the same way that Nazism and Stalinism are remembered today.
CNN = Pravda for all practical purposes, Al Gore is an enormous pile of oozing filth, and…
Well, that is just “inconvenient”
The warming looked worse in 1984, there was even melt water on a cloudy day!
Steve, quite right, you can see just how much warmer it’s getting from the sky. It’s definitely sunnier and warmer in 2019.
One doesn’t have to go to Greenland to observe that wintertime “emergent phenomena”, because it use to happen quite often in late winter in Upstate New York after all the lakes had frozen over with 6” to 2 feet of ice.
A “quickie” spring thaw (warm-up) and 2” to 10” of meltwater or rainwater would flow out over the lake ice …….. then it would freeze on top.
And iffen you rode your snowmobile out on that ice, …… and it broke through, ….. it would scare the bejesus out of you …… if you didn’t know the thick ice was underneath.
As acorn-on-the-head devastating as Leonardo deCaprio encountering a warm wind in Calgary in winter. How did we get a population that concludes that anything they have not personally experienced, seen or understood must never have happened before?
There is a fact to be realized however–that Al Gore’s request to use the photo is evidence of either his ignorance or dishonesty. Have I missed any possible conclusions?
He also said he nearly froze to death in the Rockies in May. The one truly honest thing I’ve ever heard from the guy.
It’s Björn Lomborg
The rest of the story.
This is the new tactic in the age of the “climate crisis”
To scare people with weather and convince them that normal events are “unprecedented”
All to create an alarm of emergency to take away freedoms and destroy our industrial and technological society.
The locals may already have a word for it, but the “developed” world is still working on their verbiage. I would suggest “opportunistic idiocy” but there may be other candidate terms.
Mush!
The real question,
Is this counted as open water or adding to sea ice extent?
I notice that the Sea Ice Page has not been updated since about three weeks.
It’s quite apparent that the locals are accustomed to this occurrence, if it were a new condition, they wouldn’t travel out onto the scrim of water. They value their Dogs far more than to be otherwise so cavalier
Both pictures remind of the old saying:
“Lead dog in the team has the best view.”
It sure got cold in the Arctic in a big hurry during August. Sea ice extent was on pace to test the 2012 low. However, it quit melting almost a month early.
It will be interesting to see what happens between now and the equinox.
The new water is thinner and more fragile than the older thicker water. Its worse than we thought…